Ingram Atkinson

After getting disowned by her family, woman still marries Black man for over 74 years

Do you believe true love exists? For this couple, that might be true. A 13-year-old English girl named Mary was outside studying in 1942 when a boy and his buddies appeared out of nowhere. He identified himself as Jake Jacobs, a 16-year-old American soldier who had come to serve in World War II. Mary was immediately drawn to him, and they soon started communicating as a result.
iheart.com

Big Sister Named Miracle Delivers Baby Sister At Home

A Missouri 10-year-old named Miracle lives up to her name by helping her mom to deliver her baby sister at home. When Miracle Moore’s pregnant mom Viola Fair started having pains a few weeks ago, Miracle was there to help. The fourth-grader called 911 and attended to her mom, whose due date was still a few weeks away. But as Miracle talked to 911 dispatcher Scott Stranghoener, it became clear that the baby wasn’t going to wait any longer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Daily Mail

Adorable moment chimpanzee mom rushes to embrace her baby as they're reunited two days after he was born by emergency C-section at a Kansas zoo

This is the tender moment a mother chimpanzee rushes to embrace her baby after being separated from it for two days because of complications during birth. The footage shows the mother chimp, Mahale, immediately pick up and embrace her male baby, Kucheza, after he raises his arm for attention when she enters an enclosure where he was resting at a Kansas zoo.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Mary Duncan

Woman terrified of water has her cremains thrown into river by angry daughter’s boyfriend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I remember when my good friend Chad’s mother died and I stood behind him on a cold rainy day in December at her graveside while she was buried. Some people, like Chad and I, are very close with our parents. Chad was devastated when his mother died, as I would be when mine finally does, hopefully a long time in the future.
Aabha Gopan

Husband and wife mistaken for father and daughter as he's so 'bald and tall' and she's 'baby faced'

A couple is often mistaken for father and daughter because the husband is bald and tall, and the wife has a baby face. Carolyn, a 30-year-old, and Drew Fultz, a 33-year-old, are often mistaken for father and daughter despite only having a three-year gap. She thinks it's because she is baby-faced and her husband’s bald. She also credits the mix-up to their large height difference - she is 5ft 4 whereas he is 6ft 6.
intheknow.com

Nursery camera captures toddler’s adorable morning greetings

This TikTok mom caught her toddler’s adorable morning greeting on her baby monitor and it had hearts melting all over the internet!. TikToker @its.jamie.baby is the parent of an adorable toddler named Jamie. In a heartwarming video, which was captured by a baby monitor, Jamie’s mom caught the affectionate toddler’s sweet morning greetings for her. The video shows just how much love there is between the toddler and his mom!
intheknow.com

Parents use bubble wand to prevent toddler from wandering off in crowded places

These TikTok parents’ clever bubble wand hack is a genius way to keep toddlers occupied and prevent them from wandering off when visiting crowded places. A fun trip to the amusement park, or any crowded place, can be tricky with toddlers in tow. Fortunately, sometimes a simple bubble wand is all you need to keep little ones entertained and prevent them from wandering off, as shown in this amusing video from TikTok parents Kimmy and Steven Houghton (@houghton.family), which features an interesting take on the proverbial carrot on a stick.
The Independent

Cute moment four-year-old tells newborn brother she will teach him how to eat snow

A four-year-old from Utah has promised her newborn brother that she will teach him “how to eat snow” when he grows up.Natalie Swenson, 31, recorded her daughter Olivia making the hilarious comment to her son Kaladin.Footage from December 2021 shows Olivia making the promise, as well as telling her eight-day-old sibling that she would teach him how to run, walk, crawl, and jump.“Olivia was very excited to be a big sister because she has a big sister too,” Swenson said.“She is such a great big sister and is her mama’s little helper.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mother very ‘thankful’ after 10-year-old helps deliver baby sister at homeVolkswagen Norway creates driveable office chair that 'feels like electric car'View from space capsule aiming to launch passengers into stratosphere from 2024
UTAH STATE

