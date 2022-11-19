Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
CPD: Parents arrested for leaving toddler alone while on trip to New York
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Monday arrested two people for leaving their two-year-old child alone while on a trip to New York. According to CPD, officers were called to a Folly Road apartment complex around 2:00 p.m. on November 17 after someone reported a toddler alone in an apartment. A […]
sc103radio.com
Lowcountry News Mon 11.21.22
HERE’S ANOTHER POST-PANDEMIC, GET-BACK-TO-NORMAL MARKER WE’RE PASSING. THE BLUE ANGELS ARE COMING BACK TO BEAUFORT NEXT APRIL 22ND AND 23RD AFTER THREE YEARS AWAY, THE FIRST TIME WE’VE SEEN THEM SINCE 2019 AND MCAS BEAUFORT IS EXPECTING A RECORD CROWD OF UP TO 150-THOUSAND GUESTS. THERE’S NO COST TO ATTEND THAT SHOW THOUGH PAID RESERVED SEATING IS AVAILABLE.
South Carolina Restaurant Serves One Of America's Best Thanksgiving Dinners
Tasting Table found the best restaurants around the country for celebrating the holiday, including one eatery in South Carolina.
wtoc.com
Trail date delayed in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The trial involving a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach has been pushed back. It centers on the 19-year-old girl killed when a boat reportedly driven by Paul Murdaugh crashed. The suit claims Paul Murdaugh was able to buy alcohol underage...
wtoc.com
Illegally shipped lumber finds new home at local school
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a fun day out of the classroom for middle school students in Effingham County. “Today the staff of the US Fish & Wildlife Service at the Savannah Coastal Refuge Complex is out here at Ebenezer Middle School and we’re helping build some raised beds for the school,” said Monica Harris of the Savannah Coastal Refuge Complex.
wtoc.com
Thanksgiving tradition continues at Hilton Head restaurant
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A Lowcountry holiday tradition that brings hundreds of people together every year is hoping for one of their best Thanksgivings yet. Hudson’s Thanksgiving community dinner on Hilton Head has been going on for more than two decades. It’s an event the restaurant’s president tells me really shows what this community is all about.
abccolumbia.com
Alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte charged with six counts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A jury is deliberating in the trial in the alleged co-conspirator of disgraced former Attorney Alex Murdaugh. Russell Laffitte is charged with six combined counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and misapplication of bank funds. Laffitte is the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton.
WAVY News 10
Commanding officer of USCGC James relieved of duties
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James has been permanently relieved of his duties, following an investigation into a mishap while underway. Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander of Coast Guard Atlantic Area, announced on Monday Nov. 7 that he lost confidence in Capt....
iheart.com
2 South Carolina Cities Named Among The Best Small Cities In America
Two South Carolina cities are getting praise for being among of the best small cities in America. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best small cities around the country, and two towns in South Carolina managed to snag spots on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
kiss951.com
Two Carolina Cities Named Most Romantic Cities in the U.S.
If you are looking to take a little romantic getaway you might be in luck! Everyone loves a romantic getaway with their significant other. You get to unwind, connect and be with the person that makes you the happiest (or somewhat happy). Either way, it’s great to know some of the best romantic getaways. But, the fact that two of the country’s most romantic cities are within driving distance so it may be time to start planning a little baecation.
WJCL
Hilton Head Mayoral Race Results: Alan Perry defeats JoAnn Orischak in runoff election
Hilton Head Island has selected its next mayor. In Tuesday's runoff election, unofficial results show that Alan Perry gained 56% of the vote to defeat JoAnn Orischak. After all the precincts had reported, the difference between the two candidates was about 1,100 votes. In all, 8,611 votes were cast, which is just over a 6 percent turnout.
WJCL
Hours after deadly Colorado shooting, LGBTQ activist speaks at Savannah church service
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hours after a deadly LGBTQ nightclub shooting in Colorado, a national LGBTQ activist attended a church service in Savannah on Sunday. Eighteen-year-old activist Zander Moricz was already in Savannah for a weekend of celebrations in his honor. Prior to the the fatal shooting, Moricz had plans to be at Asbury Memorial Church on Waters Avenue for the 11:15 a.m. service.
Lowcountry officials urging people to practice better bike safety
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Officials are warning cyclists of the dangers of riding and encouraging better bike safety on Hilton Head Island today. After the recent death of a cyclist who was struck and killed on Hilton Head Island, officials are asking folks to be careful while bike riding. Director of Public Safety, […]
How you can see the US Navy Blue Angels in Beaufort
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort will host thousands at the upcoming MCAS Beaufort Airshow. Numerous performers and static displays are scheduled for the event, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. There is no cost to the general public to attend the show, however, tickets are on sale now for paid seating […]
Midtown Savannah fire displaces 4 Monday afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A house fire in Midtown Savannah displaced four people on Monday. The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) said a home in the 1500 block of E. 53rd Street caught fire around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters put out the flames in about 15 minutes and fully cleared the scene about an hour and a half […]
Police find gun in car after Colleton High School fight
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office broke up a student fight at Colleton High School and later found a handgun in a student’s vehicle. According to police, officers intervened in a fight that broke out at Colleton High School on November 21. Police say that the fight started in front of […]
Missing North Carolina man found dead in South Carolina, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area of Colleton County earlier this week. The man was previously reported missing out of North Carolina on October 14 – law enforcement there were advised the man battled drug addiction and had known mental health […]
WJCL
SLED: South Carolina's murder rate is increasing at an 'alarming rate'
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has released its 2021 crime report. The report shows an "alarming increase" in murders in the Palmetto State. In 2021, the rate of murders increased by 0.89%, while weapons law violations were up by 4.2%. The data collected shows...
“Community violence” led to fight involving several Colleton County High School students on Monday
News 2 has learned one 18-year-old student was arrested and two juveniles were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice following the Monday morning incident at Colleton County High School. — COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement responded to an incident involving several students at Colleton County High School on Monday morning. A spokesperson […]
Comments / 0