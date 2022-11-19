BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Sheriff’s Office investigates an apparent murder-suicide. Officers responded to a home near Rinehart Road Friday evening around 6 p.m. According to Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels, when deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 53-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man dead. An investigation revealed the man and the woman had been involved in a domestic altercation, which ended with the man shooting the woman and then shooting himself. The sheriff has not revealed the identities.

