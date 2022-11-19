Read full article on original website
vineyardgazette.com
Chappy Residents Scrutinize Proposed Ferry Rate Hikes
A proposed rate hike on the Chappy Ferry ran into some choppy waters Monday, as residents of the small island east of Edgartown raised questions about the barge’s financials. More than 70 people attended Monday’s two-hour meeting of the Chappaquiddick Steering Committee, which covered the ferry’s proposed rate increases....
After Mulling Changes, Towns Stand Firm on Housing Bank Draft
Chilmark and West Tisbury became the first towns to weigh in on proposed changes to draft housing bank legislation, with both voting not to modify the document’s structure before sending it off to the state. All six Island towns voted in their spring town meetings to approve the formation...
Chappaquiddick Town Column: Nov. 25
The Edgartown select board has scheduled a hearing at 4:05 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 to address a request from the Chappy Ferry for a fare increase. The meeting will take place over Zoom. See the town website for the link. The Chappy minivan door to door service is now...
Chilmark Town Column: Nov. 25
On the fourth Thursday in November, families gather around tables not only to enjoy a bountiful meal but to reflect on the end of the year that draws near. Doors open and close as relatives appear, having driven across town or flown in from across the country. Some of us,...
Oak Bluffs Kicks Off Holiday Season This Weekend
Oak Bluffs organizations are banding together to help the town decorate for the holiday season, raising funds to dress the town in lights and other festive ornamentation — including on Sunset Lake. The tree in Healey Square will be lit at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 with the...
Recent Real Estate Transactions: Week Ending Nov. 18
Ellen Exum purchased 71 Rogers Way in Oak Bluffs from Virginia Logan and Sandra S. Nichols Est. for $1,149,000 on Nov. 15. Robin D. Stone and Rodney Pope purchased 50 Pond View Drive in Oak Bluffs from Joanna M. Fairchild for $1,315,000 on Nov. 15. Chinese-Serbian LLC purchased 6 Farm...
Edgartown Man Arraigned in Connection to Rockland Trust Robbery
An Edgartown man who police said drove the getaway car in last week’s armed robbery of a Rockland Trust bank branch was arraigned Monday morning in Edgartown District Court. Miquel A. Jones, 30, of Edgartown was arrested Friday and charged as an accessory after the fact in Thursday’s holdup of the Vineyard Haven bank. The Hon. Benjamin Barnes set bail at $300,000, with conditions of release to include GPS monitoring and an 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew. Mr. Jones pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Eberhard Suhr, 81
Eberhard Suhr died on Nov. 19 at his home in Edgartown. He was 81. He was the husband of Eve Koenig Suhr. They were married for 57 years. Eberhard was born in Konigsberg, Germany on Dec. 9, 1940, the son of Hermann and Gertrud Hemske Suhr. He graduated from the University of Cologne in Germany with a bachelor’s degree. He emigrated to the United States in 1964, initially settling in Chicago, which is also where he married Eve.
Federated Church Names New Pastor
The next settled pastor of the Federated Church in Edgartown is the Rev. Mark T. Winters, according to an announcement from the church. Mr. Winters visited the church for a meet and greet Nov. 12 and delivered the sermon Nov. 13, in a service led by the Rev. Sharon Eckhardt.
Cheryl Andrews-Maltais Reelected for Third Consecutive Term
Cheryl Andrews-Maltais has been re-elected as chairperson of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) tribal council, staving off a challenge from Aquinnah Cultural Center program director NaDaizja Bolling. Ms. Andrews-Maltais received 151 votes to Ms. Bolling’s 127, according to results shared by Ms. Bolling with the Gazette Sunday.
