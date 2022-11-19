Eberhard Suhr died on Nov. 19 at his home in Edgartown. He was 81. He was the husband of Eve Koenig Suhr. They were married for 57 years. Eberhard was born in Konigsberg, Germany on Dec. 9, 1940, the son of Hermann and Gertrud Hemske Suhr. He graduated from the University of Cologne in Germany with a bachelor’s degree. He emigrated to the United States in 1964, initially settling in Chicago, which is also where he married Eve.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO