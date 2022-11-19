ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Man killed in Brevard County crash

By Jackie Cardentey, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uxjCn_0jH48frc00

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 60-year-old man has died in a crash in Brevard county, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The crash happened this morning at 8:35 a.m. on Satellite Boulevard and North Cherven Avenue.

FHP said that for an unknown reason, the car ran off the road and struck a tree.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle, troopers said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, law enforcement said.

This crash still remains under investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Related
fox35orlando.com

2 injured in head-on crash on Florida Turnpike ramp to I-4 in Orlando, FHP says

ORLANDO, Fla. - A crash closed the Florida Turnpike southbound exit and entrance ramps that take drivers to Interstate 4 in Orlando on Wednesday morning. According to the Orlando Fire Department, two vehicles were involved. The department had originally said that one person had died and another was taken to the hospital. However, Florida Highway Patrol says that no one died in connection to this crash.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Head-on crash closes Florida Turnpike ramp to I-4

A crash closed the Florida Turnpike ramp to I-4 in Orlando Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, two people were injured. The southbound turnpike exit to I-4 will remain closed for several hours as FHP conducts its investigation. The I-4 exit to the southbound turnpike will reopen shortly. NOTE:...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Driver dies in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Orange County that killed one man. Troopers said another vehicle heading in the opposite direction entered the lane the driver was traveling in. FHP reports the crash happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday on South Binion Road...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Crash causes I-95 traffic backups in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says all northbound lanes are blocked on Interstate 95 near mile marker 239 in Oak Hill due to a crash with injuries Monday morning. Authorities said the crash happened around 6 a.m. FHP is diverting traffic off County Road 5a. Traffic cameras...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Woman hurt in overnight rollover crash

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A woman suffered traumatic injuries after her car rolled over into a grassy area in an overnight crash Monday, authorities said. The single-vehicle wreck happened about 12:15 a.m. in the 6200 block of County Road 510 in West Wabasso, fire rescue crews and Indian River County sheriff’s officials said. The woman, who was driving a light-colored sedan, was taken by ambulance to Health First’s Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Indian River County Fire Rescue Bureau Chief Bill Herrington said.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP troopers investigating after man dies in single car crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single-car crash in Brevard County this morning that saw the car's sole occupant die. According to FHP, the crash happened along Satellite Boulevard north of Cherven Avenue at around 8:35 this morning. A 60-year-old Melbourne man was driving a 2007 Ford E-Series van when it ran off the roadway and struck a tree.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Woman arrested for DUI while dropping off child at Sebastian River High School

A 37-year-old Vero Lake Estates woman was charged with DUI and Child Endangerment at the Sebastian River High School. Tonya Nicole Mitchell arrived at the school Thursday morning at approximately 7 a.m. to drop her child off. A school staff member notified the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office of a parent who appeared intoxicated while dropping their child off.
SEBASTIAN, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
122K+
Followers
139K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy