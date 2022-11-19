Man killed in Brevard County crash
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 60-year-old man has died in a crash in Brevard county, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened this morning at 8:35 a.m. on Satellite Boulevard and North Cherven Avenue.
FHP said that for an unknown reason, the car ran off the road and struck a tree.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle, troopers said.
He was pronounced dead on the scene, law enforcement said.
This crash still remains under investigation.
