ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

How Nick Foligno Felt After Taking Puck To Face At Bruins Practice

Nick Foligno had an aggressive case of the Monday’s before puck drop against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Some of us feel like the day can hit us in the face, but for the Bruins forward, a puck literally did hit him in the face during Boston’s morning skate. Head coach Jim Montgomery wasn’t too worried about Foligno’s status for the game, and the left winger didn’t disappoint, scoring a power-play goal in Boston’s 5-3 win over the Lightning. It was his fourth goal of the season.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Charlie McAvoy Dishes Two Assists As Bruins Beat Lightning 5-3

Charlie McAvoy and the Boston Bruins kept up their winning ways. The Bruins took down the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night in a 5-3 game. McAvoy recorded two more assists on the night, giving him six points in his last two games along with two Boston victories. For more,...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

VA Hero Of The Week: Patrice Bergeron Tallies 1,000th Career Point

In the Boston Bruins’ win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night, Patrice Bergeron tallied his 1,000th career point with an assist on a Brad Marchand goal. Bergeron’s assist on the second-period goal gave Boston a three-goal lead in the Bruins’ eventual 5-2 victory. For that...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Injury Update On Trent Frederic

The Boston Bruins notched an exhilarating win on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, one that came with a milestone achievement for captain Patrice Bergeron. But it wasn’t all good news for the Bruins as they stretched their winning streak to seven straight games. Bruins forward...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Watch Tomas Nosek Score His Second Goal Of Season Vs. Flyers

Tomas Nosek got on the board twice. The Boston Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night as the team attempts to keep up their winning streak. Nosek scored an empty-net goal to end his goal-less streak finally and followed it up to score another in the win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Linus Ullmark Earns Win Number 13 As Bruins Beat Lightning

Another day, another victory for Linus Ullmark. The Boston Bruins earned their seventh straight win Monday night, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 5-3. Ullmark made 32 saves, fighting off a Lightning surge in the third period to get the win. For more, check out the “Save...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Patrice Bergeron’s Career Night Ends In Boston Win

The Boston Bruins continued their historic start to the season, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-3, at Amalie Arena on Monday night. The Bruins move to 17-2-0 on the season, and the Lightning dropped to 11-7-1 on the year. box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins started the game...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics Wrap: Bulls Snap Boston’s Nine-Game Winning Streak

The Boston Celtics’ nine-game winning streak was snapped with a loss to the Chicago Bulls, 121-107, at United Center on Monday night. The Celtics dropped to 13-4 on the year, while the Bulls improved to 7-10. box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Is there something wonky about the lighting...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

How Was Davante Adams So Open On Raiders’ Game-Winner Vs. Broncos?

The Raiders appeared to have found an answer to their season — play the Broncos. Las Vegas took its second game against its division rival Sunday thanks to a walk-off Davante Adams touchdown in overtime. Denver’s defense could only do so much to cover its offense’s 16 points as the Raiders attacked the Broncos with big chunk plays starting the last two minutes of the third quarter into the overtime period.
DENVER, CO
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy