Bruins’ David Pastrnak Has Hilarious Response To Mean Lightning Fan
Tampa Bay Lightning fans gave Patrice Bergeron his moment in the sun Monday, joining in on a “Bergy” chant for Boston’s captain after he recorded his 1,000th career point. Not everyone on the Bruins got such a warm welcome to Amalie Arena, however. David Pastrnak scored a...
How Nick Foligno Felt After Taking Puck To Face At Bruins Practice
Nick Foligno had an aggressive case of the Monday’s before puck drop against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Some of us feel like the day can hit us in the face, but for the Bruins forward, a puck literally did hit him in the face during Boston’s morning skate. Head coach Jim Montgomery wasn’t too worried about Foligno’s status for the game, and the left winger didn’t disappoint, scoring a power-play goal in Boston’s 5-3 win over the Lightning. It was his fourth goal of the season.
What Made Career Milestone Special For Bruins Captain Patrice Bergeron
The Bruins kept rolling Monday, but the night belonged to Patrice Bergeron. Boston beat the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-3, at Amalie Arena to reach the franchise’s best start since the 1929-30 season and improve their win streak to seven games. Bergeron tallied an assist during the game, and it...
Charlie McAvoy Dishes Two Assists As Bruins Beat Lightning 5-3
Charlie McAvoy and the Boston Bruins kept up their winning ways. The Bruins took down the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night in a 5-3 game. McAvoy recorded two more assists on the night, giving him six points in his last two games along with two Boston victories. For more,...
VA Hero Of The Week: Patrice Bergeron Tallies 1,000th Career Point
In the Boston Bruins’ win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night, Patrice Bergeron tallied his 1,000th career point with an assist on a Brad Marchand goal. Bergeron’s assist on the second-period goal gave Boston a three-goal lead in the Bruins’ eventual 5-2 victory. For that...
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Injury Update On Trent Frederic
The Boston Bruins notched an exhilarating win on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, one that came with a milestone achievement for captain Patrice Bergeron. But it wasn’t all good news for the Bruins as they stretched their winning streak to seven straight games. Bruins forward...
Watch Tomas Nosek Score His Second Goal Of Season Vs. Flyers
Tomas Nosek got on the board twice. The Boston Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night as the team attempts to keep up their winning streak. Nosek scored an empty-net goal to end his goal-less streak finally and followed it up to score another in the win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Linus Ullmark Earns Win Number 13 As Bruins Beat Lightning
Another day, another victory for Linus Ullmark. The Boston Bruins earned their seventh straight win Monday night, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 5-3. Ullmark made 32 saves, fighting off a Lightning surge in the third period to get the win. For more, check out the “Save...
Bruins Wrap: Patrice Bergeron’s Career Night Ends In Boston Win
The Boston Bruins continued their historic start to the season, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-3, at Amalie Arena on Monday night. The Bruins move to 17-2-0 on the season, and the Lightning dropped to 11-7-1 on the year. box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins started the game...
Celtics Wrap: Bulls Snap Boston’s Nine-Game Winning Streak
The Boston Celtics’ nine-game winning streak was snapped with a loss to the Chicago Bulls, 121-107, at United Center on Monday night. The Celtics dropped to 13-4 on the year, while the Bulls improved to 7-10. box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Is there something wonky about the lighting...
How Was Davante Adams So Open On Raiders’ Game-Winner Vs. Broncos?
The Raiders appeared to have found an answer to their season — play the Broncos. Las Vegas took its second game against its division rival Sunday thanks to a walk-off Davante Adams touchdown in overtime. Denver’s defense could only do so much to cover its offense’s 16 points as the Raiders attacked the Broncos with big chunk plays starting the last two minutes of the third quarter into the overtime period.
