ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gators Sleepwalking Against Vanderbilt, Trail 14-6 at Halftime

By Brandon Carroll
AllGators
AllGators
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FKwfj_0jH48YdP00

The Florida Gators trail 14-6 on the road against Vanderbilt at halftime.

The Florida Gators (6-4, 3-4 SEC) are on the road in Nashville, taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-6, 1-5 SEC) on Saturday.

They head into the halftime break trailing Vandy, 14-6, after the 11 a.m. local time kickoff.

In recent weeks, the Gators have utilized fast starts to produce their most complete performances of the season. In the first half, the Gators looked like that trend would continue.

However, it didn't.

The Gators overcame an errant snap by center Kingsley Eguakun on drive one with a 25-yard completion from Anthony Richardson to wideout Ricky Pearsall , who caught it in the intermediate part of the field, cut outside and made a guy miss to push upfield on the boundary for a first.

A play later, a targeting penalty against Vanderbilt's defensive back BJ Anderson pushed Florida from their own 15 into Commodores territory. The Gators used that and a 31-yard gain on a 4th and 7 conversion to wide receiver Daejon Reynolds gave Florida its first red zone trip of the afternoon.

However, Florida failed to convert that red zone drive into six points after running back Montrell Johnson dropped a ball in the flats despite wide-open turf ahead on third down. The Gators settled for a 26-yard field goal by Adam Mihalek to take a 3-0 lead with 8:21 remaining.

On the ensuing Vanderbilt possession, the Commodores found a more sustained offensive attack than the three-and-out first drive indicated they were going to on the day. However, as the Commodores started to gain some steam and push into Florida territory, linebacker Ventrell Miller made a play on the ball to force it free from Vanderbilt wideout Will Sheppard .

What looked to be a fourth down conversion for Vandy quickly turned into Florida's football as Miller forced the unit's 20th takeaway of the year and cornerback Jaydon Hill recovered.

The Gators have now forced a takeaway in every game this season.

However, they failed to capitalize and punted it back to Clark Lea's squad just four plays later.

Vanderbilt would pick up where it left off on the previous drive to march the ball down the field against the Gators behind the legs of running back Ray Davis . Two 15-yard penalties against Florida (a personal foul on Princely Umanmielen and a facemask by Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. , both on third down) helped keep the drive alive for the Commodores.

The 12-play, 81-yard drive ended on the lone passing attempt of the drive as Mike Wright found Jayden McGowan as he beat Gators nickel defensive back Jadarrius Perkins through the air to punch the ball into the end zone for six on third and 10 from the UF 10. The Commodores took a 7-3 lead on UF with 11:04 remaining.

The Gators added a field goal from Mihalek on their next offensive series to make it 7-6 despite multiple promising pass completions to Reynolds, Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman and Caleb Douglas , paired with an apparent breakthrough in the rushing game before another penalty proved detrimental to success.

Four penalties for 50 yards and Billy Napier's offense failing to score a touchdown in the first half for just the second time this season (Georgia) is the storyline at the break

The miscues trickled into the third phase of the game as Jason Marshall Jr. muffed a Vanderbilt punt. The Commodores recovered it in the end zone to take the 14-6 lead they will take into the halftime break.

Florida won the coin toss and elected to defer their option to the second half. The Gators will receive the second-half kickoff looking to right the ship with a statement drive to open the second half.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @ AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Three suspected burglars found inside UF fraternity house

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers are investigating after three suspected burglars were found inside a fraternity house at UF. Officers say on Sunday around 3 a.m., a man entered an on-campus fraternity house and found three unknown men inside the home. The suspected burglars then ran away.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Dive team recovers body in Newnan’s Lake after suspected drowning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission agents are investigating a drowning in Newnans Lake just a month after a similar tragic incident. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out to the lake around 11:49 a.m. on Tuesday after a boat was found with no one inside.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Crash in Newberry left one pedestrian dead

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was left dead after an accident between a car and a pedestrian. A car hit a 26-year-old man at the intersection of State Road 26 and Southwest 260th Street in Newberry. No injuries were reported to the driver or the passenger of the car,...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Pedestrian hit on University Avenue

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after getting hit while crossing a busy street in Gainesville last night. Gainesville Police officers say the wreck happed near the 400 block of West University Avenue. The pedestrian was walking south when they were hit by a vehicle traveling east. First...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man stabbed off West University Avenue

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in stable condition after he was stabbed in a Gainesville parking garage off of University Avenue. Gainesville Police officers say the assault happened near the 100 block of West University Avenue. Officers say there are no arrests at this time. The victim’s injuries...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Home destroyed in fire

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At 1:44 p.m. on November 19, Alachua County Fire Rescue received a call for a house fire from a citizen who said his neighbor’s house was on fire. The neighbors tried to extinguish the fire with a garden hose prior to fire department arrival.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Body recovered from Newnan's Lake

Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered a body from Newnan's Lake, a spokesperson said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation. A spokesperson says the incident and cause of death remain under investigation. The Sheriff's Office says they received a...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/florida

Comments / 0

Community Policy