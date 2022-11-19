ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Aggies lead UMass just 10-3 at half time

By Joey Ickes
 3 days ago

It was a cold, wet, and sloppy first half, at Kyle Field, and I’m not just talking about the weather.

In a matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies (3-7) and the UMass Minutemen (1-9), the play on the field matched the weather.

The star of the first half on both sides is certainly Conner Weigman who for the first time in his short career has shown his ability as a runner, gaining 67 yards on the ground to go with 158 yards and a touchdown through the air.

The Aggies have struggled to run the ball but have been able to move it down the field, and despite early struggles against the run, the Aggies defense stiffened up in the 2nd quarter, forcing 4 consecutive Minutemen 3-and-outs.

But two Aggie lost fumbles in UMass territory have cut short potential scoring drives, and kept the game closer on the score board than it should be.

If the Aggies can hold on to the ball they should be able to separate themselves in the second half.

