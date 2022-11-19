Sacred Heart volleyball pulls off comeback to win Division 4 state championship over Athens

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart won its first ever state championship 14-25, 13-25, 25-23, 28-26, 15-11 in a reverse sweep over Athens on Saturday.

The first set started out very entertaining, with lots of long battles for points. Athens got the first run of the game to take a 9-5 lead and force a Sacred Heart timeout.

Athens started to pull away after that, going on an 8-3 run to force another Sacred Heart timeout. It would go on to take the set with ease.

The second set was much like the first. It started out very competitive, but Athens pulled away at the end.

“Their offense was fabulous,” Sacred Heart coach Krista Davis said. “They gave us everything you could absolutely do on our outside hitters.”

Sacred Heart came out with some fire in the third set, playing with a sense of urgency. It was up 9-7 when Athens called a timeout. But just when everyone thought Sacred Heart would run away with the set, Athens mounted a comeback, eventually tying the match at 23.

Sacred Heart would get the last two points it needed to take the third set, keeping its championship hopes alive. This was the first time Athens had gone to a fourth set all postseason long.

“We had done really well working together, being offensive and defensive at the same time,” Athens coach Jacy Cole said. “Sacred Heart was very aggressive at the net, and I think that threw us off our game a bit.”

The fourth set might have given the faint of heart a scare. Athens got out to a 9-3 lead, then Sacred Heart roared back to make it close. Athens got back to a comfortable lead, but Sacred Heart came back again to make it a one-point set, forcing an Athens timeout.

The two teams traded points, and then the set went to duals, where Sacred Heart took rallied to take it.

Athens got out to a 5-2 lead in the fifth set, then Sacred Heart came roaring back again to make it 6-5 and force a timeout from Athens. Senior setter Eliza Pieratt made an impressive save in this set, running all the way out of bounds and bumping the ball halfway into Athens’ court.

“I just had [Angel Brown’s] back,” Pieratt said. “We always have each other’s backs.”

The set was tied at 11 when Athens took its last timeout. Then, Sacred Heart capped off its miraculous comeback with a 4-0 run to win the state title.

“All year, this team believed,” Davis said. “They just have a lot of grit. They keep grinding away.”

At the beginning of the postgame press conference, Davis turned to her team just like she did after the team’s semifinal win over Crystal Falls Forest Park.

“Congratulations ladies,” Davis said. “This is unbelievable. You guys showed so much grit and resiliency to come back like this. I’m so proud of my team.”