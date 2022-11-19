Georgia vs Kentucky: Live updates

Georgia is set to play their final Road game of the season against the 6-4 Kentucky Wildcats. I win for Georgia would earn the bulldogs their second straight undefeated season in the SEC and would most likely guarantee a 12-0 finish to the regular season as well.

So as the Bulldogs battle the Wildcats in the cold, we bring you live updates from the game.

LIVE UPDATES - Georgia vs Mississippi State

Pregame Notes

Many reports claim this will be another impressive away showing in regards to crowd

Nolan Smith is out for remainder of season

AD Mitchell is listed as questionable

Georgia is a 22.5 favorite to win

Weather is expected to be below freezing for good part of the game

Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm eastern time

First Quarter

(2:56) Jack Podlesney kicks a 27 yard field goal. Georgia leads 3-0.

Second Quarter

(3:40) Jack Podlesney kicks a 24 yard field goal. Georgia leads 6-0

(00:00) Jack Podlesney kicks a 37 yard field goal. Georgia leads 9-0 at the half.

Third Quarter

(6:22) Kenny McIntosh scores on a 9 yard touchdown run. Georgia leads 16-0

Fourth Quarter

(9:52) Will Levi’s throws to Barion Brown for an 11 yard touchdown. 2 point conversion is no good. Georgia leads 16-6

FINAL: Georgia 16 Kenucky 6