ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Georgia vs Kentucky: Live updates

By Christian Kirby II
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bOdMr_0jH48QZb00

Georgia is set to play their final Road game of the season against the 6-4 Kentucky Wildcats. I win for Georgia would earn the bulldogs their second straight undefeated season in the SEC and would most likely guarantee a 12-0 finish to the regular season as well.

So as the Bulldogs battle the Wildcats in the cold, we bring you live updates from the game.

LIVE UPDATES - Georgia vs Mississippi State

Pregame Notes

  • Many reports claim this will be another impressive away showing in regards to crowd
  • Nolan Smith is out for remainder of season
  • AD Mitchell is listed as questionable
  • Georgia is a 22.5 favorite to win
  • Weather is expected to be below freezing for good part of the game

Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm eastern time

First Quarter

(2:56) Jack Podlesney kicks a 27 yard field goal. Georgia leads 3-0.

Second Quarter

(3:40) Jack Podlesney kicks a 24 yard field goal. Georgia leads 6-0

(00:00) Jack Podlesney kicks a 37 yard field goal. Georgia leads 9-0 at the half.

Third Quarter

(6:22) Kenny McIntosh scores on a 9 yard touchdown run. Georgia leads 16-0

Fourth Quarter

(9:52) Will Levi’s throws to Barion Brown for an 11 yard touchdown. 2 point conversion is no good. Georgia leads 16-6

FINAL: Georgia 16 Kenucky 6

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Awful Announcing

After pulling broadcasting double duty on Kentucky football and basketball, Tom Leach is grateful for the experience

Tom Leach feels just fine, thanks for asking. If there is anyone who deserved to sleep in for an entire Monday, it would be him. The longtime radio broadcaster for the Kentucky Wildcats pulled double duty this past weekend. After calling the Wildcats’ football home game Saturday against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, he hopped on Read more... The post After pulling broadcasting double duty on Kentucky football and basketball, Tom Leach is grateful for the experience appeared first on Awful Announcing.
LEXINGTON, KY
DawgsDaily

PHOTOS: Georgia Survives a Cold Kentucky Road Game

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped a frigid Kroger Field on Saturday evening in Lexington, Kentucky. A 16 to 6 win was not exactly the dominating performance that Georgia fans, nor the 22.0-point favorite Bulldogs have become accustomed to in 2022.  Though there was plenty of action, ...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Comeback

College football world reacts to big Mark Stoops news

Mark Stoops won’t be leaving Lexington anytime soon. Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats agreed to terms on a new contract extension Sunday. The extension will keep the Wildcats’ football head coach in town until 2030. Action Network reporter and college football insider Brett McMurphy tweeted Sunday, “Mark Stoops receives an extension at Kentucky thru 2030 season, Read more... The post College football world reacts to big Mark Stoops news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LEXINGTON, KY
ClutchPoints

John Calipari drops Oscar Tshiebwe truth bomb after Kentucky basketball loss to Gonzaga

The Kentucky Wildcats suffered their second loss of the season Sunday, as John Calipari and his boys absorbed an 88-72 defeat in Spokane at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Not a lot went in favor of Kentucky basketball in that game, especially on offense. The Wildcats shot just 39.1 percent from the field. They were particularly hurt by their woeful accuracy from behind the arc, with Kentucky making just six of their 25 attempts from deep.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Coach Cal's Behavior Tonight

Gonzaga is currently shellacking Kentucky on Sunday evening. The Wildcats are trailing the Bulldogs, 41-25, on the road on Sunday night. Coach Cal is not happy. Kentucky, which lost to Michigan State earlier this week, is staring down two straight losses. "John Calipari is just nuking everyone he encounters right...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Beloved Southern Kentucky football coach laid to rest

STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several hundred people packed a church Monday for the funeral of a beloved Southern Kentucky high school football coach. The parking lot at Grace Fellowship Church in Stanford was full, along with nearly every seat inside for the funeral of Robbie Lucas. The Somerset High School...
STANFORD, KY
WKYT 27

Construction for Lexington Sporting Club soccer fields begins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Construction for the Lexington Sporting Club’s soccer fields has begun. Monday, the Lexington Mayor’s office confirmed that construction near the Athens Boonesboro exit of I-75 is for the Lexington Sporting Club’s recreational Soccer fields. The fledgling club has faced several setbacks since its...
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WBTV) - A former Lexington meteorologist is dead after a helicopter crash. Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among two people killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Before working at WBTV, Myers was the chief meteorologist at WTVQ in...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky Newsmakers 11/20: Governor Andy Beshear; Georgetown Mayor-Elect Burney Jenkins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Georgetown Mayor-Elect Burney Jenkins. Governor Andy Beshear, this week, issued an executive order to give ‘limited’ approval to the medical use of marijuana. In the election, voters defeated two constitutional amendments the governor opposed, one on legislative power and the other on abortion. However, the republican super majorities in the state house and senate grew even larger.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Former Kentucky governor, KFC owner John Y. Brown dies at age 88

KENTUCKY — Former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown died Tuesday at age 88, his family confirmed in a statement to news outlets. Former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown died Tuesday at age 88. Born in Lexington, Brown served as the Commonwealth’s 55th governor. The Democrat was also known...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky man arrested for terroristic threatening

Kentucky State Police said 30-year-old Joshua Morrison sent messages about a mass shooting in churches and schools in Barren and Warren counties. Kentucky State Police said 30-year-old Joshua Morrison sent messages about a mass shooting in churches and schools in Barren and Warren counties. 900K Kentuckians affected by eating disorders:...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington drunk driving crash

Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington …. Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. Department of Health …. State Senator Ralph Alvarado will be...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WATCH | Human remains found off I-75 in Lexington

Trinity at Bryan Station; Woodford Co. at Frederick Douglass; Lexington Catholic at Boyle Co. Trinity at Bryan Station; Woodford Co. at Frederick Douglass; Lexington Catholic at Boyle Co. WATCH |Kentucky wins blood donation competition against Tennessee. Updated: 6 hours ago. WATCH |Kentucky wins blood donation competition against Tennessee. WATCH |...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Woman wanted on murder indictment after Laurel County wreck kills 1

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Danielle Kelly is wanted on a murder charge and three counts of first-degree assault after driving an SUV while under the influence. Woman wanted on murder indictment after Laurel County …. According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Danielle Kelly is wanted on...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy