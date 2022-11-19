ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

CBS Boston

Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?

BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Thanksgiving in Massachusetts Will Include Biden But Not Baker

Massachusetts will be without Governor Charlie Baker for Thanksgiving, but President Joe Biden will be here. Republican Baker, who opted against seeking a third term as governor, hit the road with First Lady Lauren Cardy Schadt Baker for a weeklong Thanksgiving family vacation in Ireland. The Bakers departed Logan International...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNET

The Best New Hallmark Christmas Movies to Watch

As the calendar updates to December, you may be looking to dabble in some Christmas cheer. It turns out that the Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channels are debuting a whopping 40 new holiday movies this year. So there are plenty of opportunities to take in what I consider to be the film equivalent of a warm sugar cookie.
WNAW 94.7

WNAW 94.7

Pittsfield, MA
