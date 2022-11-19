Read full article on original website
Here’s When and Where You Still Have to Wear a Mask in Massachusetts
Fall in Massachusetts has been a great one so far. We have had the opportunity to experience some rich foliage and have been treated to mild almost summer-like weather but now it's getting colder and it's time to bundle up. Still, I have no complaints about the weather. I love fall in Massachusetts, don't you?
Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?
BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
Thanksgiving in Massachusetts Will Include Biden But Not Baker
Massachusetts will be without Governor Charlie Baker for Thanksgiving, but President Joe Biden will be here. Republican Baker, who opted against seeking a third term as governor, hit the road with First Lady Lauren Cardy Schadt Baker for a weeklong Thanksgiving family vacation in Ireland. The Bakers departed Logan International...
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so make sure to pay them a visit soon.
This Epic Massachusetts Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Massachusetts is home to so many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the Cambridge Antique Market. Keep reading to learn more.
How to Know if Someone Died in my Massachusetts Home
Ways to Find Out About Deaths in a Massachusetts Property. There are many things to consider when you set out to purchase a home. Most people will consider the location and how long the commute will be to work. The local school system will probably be a top priority if they have kids.
This local bakery won a ‘Good Morning America’ Boston pie competition
Petsi Pies will move on to the final round on Friday. Somerville bakery Petsi Pies earned nationwide recognition yesterday, winning a Boston pie challenge on ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”. “GMA” is searching for the best pie in America, traveling to four different cities in a week-long series...
New England has 3 of the best U.S. small towns to visit for Christmas
One is in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. There are plenty of small towns and cities across the U.S. that celebrate the holidays in a big way, according to TripsToDiscover.com, and three of them are in New England. The travel site recently listed the 21 best small towns to visit for...
Jenna Ortega Auditioned For "Wednesday" While Covered In Fake Blood And Prosthetics, Because Of Course She Did
"I thought it was endearing."
The Best New Hallmark Christmas Movies to Watch
As the calendar updates to December, you may be looking to dabble in some Christmas cheer. It turns out that the Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channels are debuting a whopping 40 new holiday movies this year. So there are plenty of opportunities to take in what I consider to be the film equivalent of a warm sugar cookie.
