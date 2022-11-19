Read full article on original website
Multiple Cass Fire Departments Respond to Rural Virginia Home Fire
Multiple Cass County fire departments responded to a structure fire in rural Virginia yesterday afternoon. According to a Facebook report by the Beardstown Fire Department, at approximately 3:40 yesterday afternoon, Beardstown Fire and Ambulance were called for mutual aid with the Virginia Fire Department to a single-story residence on Schall Road in rural Virginia.
Ladders used to safely rescue trapped residents in Springfield apartment fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Ten people were displaced after an apartment caught fire on Sunday night. Springfield Fire Department responded to an alarm at South 1st St., between Scarritt St. and West Allen St. and also received a call from neighbor called reporting flames. While fire crews were in route to the location, they were […]
Murrayville, Woodson Fire Departments Respond to Vehicle Fire Friday Night
A local Fire Chief says he has a greater appreciation for what people feel like when they show up to a call after his personal vehicle caught fire Friday night. Murrayville and Woodson Fire Department crews responded to a call of a vehicle fire west of Murrayville on Prospect Road and assisted one of their own.
17 firefighters battle blaze in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Some 17 firefighters fought a structure fire early Saturday morning in Hannibal in the frigid temperatures. The Hannibal Fire Department, HFD, responded to the emergency call around 12:32 a.m. at 1219 Center St. Initially, all three stations with eight personnel rushed to the scene and...
8 SFD vehicles respond to garage fire
A late-night fire last Friday on South State Street brought out 8 fire vehicles to extinguish the flames. When firefighters arrived around 11:30 they found the attached garage on fire. Firefighters checked the home for occupants and found it empty. They then had to force entry to the front and...
Eight trapped on balcony
Springfield Fire Department rescued eight people from the balcony of a burning apartment house late Sunday. This happened at 1015 South First Street at 10:46 p.m. The fire chief says nobody was hurt, and the damage was confined to one apartment, the roof and attic, and an outside staircase.
Overnight crash causes dangerous backups on I-44 EB
A one-car crash caused an early morning traffic jam on eastbound I-44.
Police: All lanes reopened after property damage crash off I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police were on the scene of a property damage crash off of Interstate 55 near mile post 102 Monday morning. According to police, the crash happened just north of the Rail Splitter Rest Area, anyone in the area can expect delays, traffic is down to one inside lane.
The Thanksgiving Day forecast includes scattered rain
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – No weather-related pre-Thanksgiving travel concerns are expected anywhere in the Midwest. The forecast for Wednesday looks nice but there may be rain during the rest of the week. Thanksgiving Day will bring an increase in clouds, with scattered light rain developing around midday and continuing into the afternoon. The rain will […]
Gas station vandalized early Monday morning
Vandals damaged a gas station convenience store early Monday morning.
State Police: I-55 open again after crash
Update at 1:10 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials said all lanes of I-55 are open again. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on the scene of a crash on northbound Interstate 55 near Springfield. State Police officials said the crash involved a commercial vehicle and happened just north of […]
Hull Leaving Illini Community Hospital
Blessing Health System is losing another top executive. CEO of Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield Kathy Hull is leaving her position after 12 years at the end of this year. Hull has been in the Blessing Health System for the past 24 years. Hull made her announcement via a video...
Sheriff’s Department vehicle in Alton traffic crash
A Madison County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was involved in a traffic crash late Saturday morning in Alton. The accident happened just before noon at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Humbert Road. Further information about the crash, including the other vehicle(s) and any injuries are not known at...
Hedge apples: What are they used for?
Along the rivers, the Osage Orange, also known as hedge apple, bois d'arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood, flourishes.
Ice skating rink in Springfield for holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Ice skating is back in Springfield for the holidays. The Old State Capitol in Springfield will host the LRS Ice Rink, an endeavor managed by local high school students in the Sangamon CEO program. The ice rink debuts Wednesday evening and will be open through...
Police Investigating Early Morning Hit and Run With Stolen Vehicle
Police are investigating a vehicle theft after a hit-and-run crash early this morning. Jacksonville Police responded to the 500 block of South Diamond Street just before 3 am after a caller advised West Central Joint Dispatch that someone had wrecked their daughter’s truck before taking off on foot. According...
Man flees from stolen vehicle, struck and killed on I-70 EB
A carjacking ended in a fatal accident early Sunday morning.
Best Cheeseburger in Missouri is at a Tiny Drive-In on Route 66?
Looks can be deceiving. If you drive by a small drive-in diner on Route 66 in Missouri, you wouldn't know that the cheeseburger that is created inside is the best one in the state of Missouri, but that's what the claim is. This recent ranking comes courtesy of Yelp. They...
Snow flurries followed by bitter cold Friday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cold front will move in late this afternoon and evening, first bringing a fast hit of light precipitation followed by another shot of cold air. This evening, light rain followed by light snow is expected along the front. A dusting of snow on grassy surfaces is possible, mainly along and […]
Man killed in I-70 collision was target of lawsuit from a 2021 crash
FOX 2 has learned a 79-year-old tractor-trailer driver killed in a crash in on Interstate 70 in Lake St. Louis on Tuesday was a target in a lawsuit stemming from another crash in 2021.
