newbernnow.com
New Bern Fire-Rescue Hosts Holiday Toy Drive and Holiday Event
New Bern Fire-Rescue is celebrating the holidays with a toy drive to help local families in need this Christmas. The drive began Nov. 21 and lasts through Dec. 16. All toys collected will be used to fulfill holiday wishes through local angel tree programs. Toy donation boxes have been set...
marinelink.com
New Hanover County Orders Fire Boat from US Watercraft
Hubert, N.C. shipbuilder US Watercraft said it has been selected by New Hanover County to build a custom 30-foot aluminum fire/rescue vessel. Now under construction, the vessel will be delivered in early 2023. Located in southeastern North Carolina, the county has 31 miles of shoreline on the mainland and barrier...
newbernnow.com
Celebrate Giving Tuesday During “Carry It Forward Event” on Nov. 29
Giving Tuesday started in a Manhattan apartment in 2012 and has grown into an international day of giving on Nov. 29. Locally, Tharesa Lee and Margaret Shields came up with the idea of New Bern Giv3 as part of the chamber of commerce’s nonprofit committee. The initiative turned into...
carolinacoastonline.com
Emerald Isle Bridge requires daytime lane closures
EMERALD ISLE — The N.C. Department of Transportation contractor working to preserve the high-rise bridge between Emerald Isle and the western Carteret County mainland will begin instituting daytime one-lane closures on Monday, Nov. 28. The contractor will follow this schedule for lane closures, lasting until March 31, when the...
Local horse therapy farm asking community for help with move to new location
TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A horse therapy farm in Eastern North Carolina is looking for the community’s help to move to a new location. Trail of Faith Farms recently launched a fundraiser ahead of GivingTuesday to help them get everything they need before they move. The horses on the farm provide therapeutic services to veterans, […]
newbernnow.com
New Bern Area Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving 2022
Looking for somewhere to eat on Thanksgiving Day? The following restaurants will be open:. – Blackbeard’s Triple Play Restaurant, 415 South Front Street. Open 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Offering full menu all day as well as a traditional Thanksgiving meal (Make reservation by Nov. 23). Call 252-288-6351. –...
newbernnow.com
Meet Karen Clark — Going Wild with Community Science
Carolina Nature Coalition invites you to meet Karen Clark with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC). From bats to birds, sea turtles to frogs, she will present a community science sampler and answer questions about ways for you to become involved. NCWRC conducts several projects which rely on public volunteers...
WNCT
A.G. Cox Middle School student surprised with European trip scholarship
Through a specific program, an A.G. Cox Middle School 8th grader got the surprise of a lifetime when she learned she had won and will be heading to Europe. WNCT's Caitlin Richards was there for the event and will have more on 9OYS News at 10 and 11. A.G. Cox...
WITN
Habitat for Humanity of Craven County to celebrate now mortgage-free homeowners
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A group of people here in the East are celebrating after making an important final payment on their homes. Habitat for Humanity of Craven County says that seven homeowners have made their last mortgage payment. The mortgage payments made monthly by homeowners go into the...
Washington restaurant offers Thanksgiving meal alternative
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – For those who don’t enjoy cooking but still want a Thanksgiving meal, there is at least one alternative in Washington. Restaurants like the Mulberry House in Washington are good alternatives. Reem Darar, the owner and manager said they want to create a family-type of atmosphere for the holidays. “We’re offering four […]
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Calling all barbeque lovers! Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival on Friday and Saturday. It’s taking place at Onslow Pines Parks. One by one, hopeful pitmasters set up at the park in preparation for the Whole Hog Competition on Saturday. “[We’re] just kind of prepping everything […]
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
WITN
Missing Greenville woman may be without medication
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
WITN
Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade had spectators from around the region line the streets along Western Boulevard. The annual community tradition started this morning at 9:45 at Coastal Carolina Community College and ended at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. It is sponsored regularly by Marine Federal Credit Union and Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.
WNCT
Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving
A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one time is now giving back to members of the community who are also experiencing hard times. Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving. A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 19, 20 & 21
Joseph Patsky, 73, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Pruitt Health in Sealevel. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. David Felton Jr., Beaufort. David Felton Jr., 88, of Beaufort, passed...
carolinacoastonline.com
Fisheries commission votes unanimously on proposed striped mullet season closure in 2003
EMERALD ISLE — The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission voted 9-0 Friday to go to a public comment period soon with a temporary measure that would close the striped mullet fishery from Nov. 7 through Dec. 31 of 2023. The closure, according to N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries (NCDMF) staff,...
islandfreepress.org
Cold temperatures continue Sunday and Sunday night
Cold weather is expected to continue along the Outer Banks on Sunday, November 20, with temperatures in the low-50s during the daytime, and in the mid-30s on Sunday night. Although freezing temperatures are not expected for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands at this time, residents in affected areas are advised to take steps on Sunday to protect outdoor water pipes and tender plants from the cold weather.
Jacksonville Police, other businesses find hiring process tougher
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Despite low unemployment numbers, businesses across the country are still struggling to find workers. Some areas here in Eastern North Carolina are even noticing shortages on the police force. The Jacksonville Police Department is one department that’s finding it difficult to hire people. The department said it’s not just about filling […]
