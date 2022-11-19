ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

recipesgram.com

Italian Baked Eggs Recipe

Enjoy breakfast more than ever with these simple and delicious Italian baked eggs. It is a traditional recipe but that does not mean that you got to stay in the kitchen for hours – for this one you will need just 5 minutes to prepare plus 10 more to cook. Buon Giorno!
AL.com

Sweet potato casserole: Thanksgiving recipe for a traditional old-school side dish

First off, let me start this by saying it has never been my intention to frighten or spark fear in the hearts of anybody who is good enough to lay eyes on my weekly ramblings. Unless you’re dining at a restaurant where the prices aren’t printed on the menu, fear and food don’t usually go together. Even then you can noodle your way through without too much embarrassment, but I feel like we’re starting to drift a bit here.
Super Healthy Kids

Homemade Stuffing

This Homemade Stuffing is life changing with chunks of sourdough bread, savory sausage, flavorful herbs, and wrapped in a buttery finish. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, this is a side dish everyone will request for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners!. Why We Love This Homemade Stuffing. Stuffing...
Epicurious

Ooey-Gooey Macaroni and Cheese

This macaroni and cheese won Time Out New York magazine’s “Best Mac and Cheese” contest back in 2017. It has an awesome, crusty, golden-brown top and the ooey-gooiest center known to humankind. I like using medium pasta shells, which allow the cheese and béchamel to thoroughly coat the outsides as well as really work their way into the nooks and crannies.
The Kitchn

I Tried Sesame Fried Eggs and It’s My New Favorite Breakfast

There are some Reels and TikToks out there that just stop me in my tracks — with ideas and recipes so brilliant that I can’t stop thinking about them until I can gather all the ingredients and make them for myself. When I saw a video for sesame fried eggs from my friend Christine Flynn, I made a mental inventory of ingredients and then went to bed knowing I’d be making exactly that for breakfast.
gordonramsayclub.com

Key Lime Mousse Pie

This key lime mousse pie is so rich, creamy, and very refreshing. A perfect dessert for the spring-summer season. No-bake, easy to make, and truly delicious! Here is the recipe:. Servings 12 to 18. Ingredients:. 1 Graham cracker crust or other crust of your choice. 1 recipe key lime curd.
TODAY.com

The best Thanksgiving dinner I’ve ever had was from KFC

The night before Thanksgiving in 2001, our entire household was exhausted. My father was working two jobs to support our family, which had expanded to four kids when my youngest brother was born nearly two years prior. My mother was juggling raising four children and working part-time. Even we kids were worn out: I was laser-focused on tests and how eighth grade was winding to a close and high school would soon start. My older brother, Earl, was also probably tired from school, while the youngest two, Neil and Ethan, likely exhausted themselves after a crying fit.
diybeautify.com

Abby's Famous Giant Chocolate Chip and Oat Cookies

A no fail chocolate chip cookie with oats and honey. Our daughter has perfected this cookie recipe and the family eagerly anticipates every bake! Get the recipe here for these amazing cookies!. This post may contain Amazon or other affiliate links. As an Amazon affiliate I earn from qualifying purchases....
recipesgram.com

Chocolate and Baileys Cupcakes

These Bailey’s chocolate cupcakes are delicious! They’re easy to make and yes, they were moist. The perfect treat for the weekend!. Preheat oven to 350°F/ 177°C/ Gas Mark 4 and line cupcake pan with cupcake liners. Beat butter and sugar until light in color and fluffy,...
Mashed

Southern Tea Cakes Recipe

A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
Parade

TikTok's Viral 'Corn Kid' Partners With Green Giant For Thanksgiving Campaign, Food Giveaway

Tariq, the social media sensation now known as "Corn Kid," is sharing his favorite food with others in a big way this Thanksgiving. The 7-year-old Brooklyn native, who went viral for a video declaring his love for corn, was at City Harvest in his hometown on Monday afternoon with Green Giant, alongside the Jolly Green Giant—the brand's mascot—donating 50,000 cans of corn for Thanksgiving meal boxes. It is notably New York City's very first food recovery center, as well as the largest.
Steven Doyle

Make the Perfect Gift of Limoncello

Popular in the citrus-growing regions along Italy’s Amalfi coast for more than a century, the digestif Limoncello makes for the perfect holiday gift. The liqueur is second in popularity only to Campariin Italy and is a refined and genteel way to end a great meal.
princesspinkygirl.com

Banana Cream Pie Cheesecake Bars

Banana Cream Pie Cheesecake Bars are the best combination of a classic cream pie fused with a cream cheesecake filling, and baked into a delicious dessert bar. This easy recipe takes only 5 minutes to prepare by making a crunchy no-cook Oreo crust that sits below a creamy banana cheesecake mixture.
princesspinkygirl.com

Turkey Biscuit Stew

Turkey Biscuit Stew is a quick and easy way to prepare a savory meal in a skillet using your leftover turkey and vegetables with condensed soup, half and half, and flaky buttermilk biscuits. A chunky stew makes a hearty home-cooked supper – the perfect comfort food for feeding a hungry...

