Missouri AG asks Twitter what they would ask Fauci under oath
Responses poured in after Missouri's attorney general asked Twitter users what they should ask Dr. Fauci under oath during his deposition Wednesday.
Doubts about candidates tipped the scales in tightest races
ATLANTA (AP) — Casting her vote this month in one of the most politically competitive states in the U.S., Seung Lee happily backed Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s reelection. But when it came to the other top Republican on the ballot, Senate candidate Herschel Walker, she was uneasy. Walker “doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” said Lee, a software tester in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur who ultimately backed Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. She was just one of hundreds of thousands of voters across the U.S. who split their tickets this year in critical contests for governors’ mansions and congressional seats. Voters deciding to split their tickets or buck their party altogether may have helped Democrats mount a stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections. AP VoteCast, an extensive survey of this year’s electorate, underscores how voters were selective in their choices in spite of today’s starkly polarized political climate, often rewarding candidates seen as mainstream while rejecting those viewed as too extreme.
Conservative states tell Supreme Court that Biden's student loan relief was a power grab
The Supreme Court could rule quickly on the administration's request to revive the student loan relief effort. A decision could come within days.
Six people killed in shooting at Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia
Walmart employee says gunman, who police say killed himself, was manager who opened fire on workers gathered in break room
