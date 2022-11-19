Read full article on original website
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersBrick, NJ
Red Bank is Keeping it Hot - With Hoodies: Clothing Line by iLove Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValNew York City, NY
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New YorkAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
NJ Dad Charged With Infant Daughter's DeathBridget MulroyPerth Amboy, NJ
Fantastic Winter Wonderland Illuminated Walking Trail in Medford, New Jersey
Jack Frost has been sneaking around New Jersey, so now is the perfect time to check out some really cool (no pun intended) attractions here in the Garden State. Yes, you need your coat, hat, and gloves, but that's what makes winter outings different and it's Christmas weather. One of...
Middletown, NJ kids who write a letter to Santa will get one back
MIDDLETOWN — Santa Claus will write a personalized response to any child who sends him a letter through one of several special mailboxes located throughout Middletown, as long as it's sent before a mid-December deadline. According to the township, Middletown Elves are already collecting these letters and delivering them...
The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ
Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
Dog was missing, then taken, in Little Silver, NJ, cops believe
LITTLE SILVER — A dog that had gone missing in this Monmouth County borough was apparently taken by whomever located the animal. According to Little Silver police, the dog named Gemma went missing on Nov. 14 in the area of Silverwhite Road and White Road. According to a witness...
First Of Its Kind Store Opening In Holmdel By End Of The Month
According to APP.com, we have a new opening coming to the Jersey Shore and it will be the first of its kind. There's a few pieces to this story so just stick with me. You know the Barnes & Noble in Commons located in the Holmdel shopping center on Route 35? It is closing.
My mom says not to hang Christmas lights at my NJ shore home
According to PopCrush.com, a woman said that people who are putting up their Christmas decorations now are solely doing it for attention. OK, Ebenezer Scrooge. I am not sure who made you the new Santa Claus but I can think of plenty of reasons why people are decorating now. These...
This Bucks County Restaurant is the Perfect Spot for Your Next Private Holiday Party
One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries is considered to be one of the best places to host fun and decorative holiday parties this year. Stella of New Hope, located within the Ghost Light Inn at 50 S Main Street in New Hope, is offering fine fare and a wonderful view of the Delaware River as some of the perks of using the restaurant as the location for your next holiday party.
With Holiday Season Fast Approaching, These Bucks County Spots Have Another Wonderful Program Planned
One of Bucks County’s most popular tourist destinations is getting ready for a festive holiday season with upcoming events. Staff writers from the New Jersey Hills Media Group wrote about the local spot’s plans.
This Beloved Ocean Twp. Bar and Grill is Closing After 30 Years
Looks like that's a wrap for another beloved local restaurant in Monmouth County. Main Street Bar & Grill, located at 735 Route 35 in Ocean Township is set to permanently close its doors by the end of this year, according to NJ.com. They'd been in business for nearly 30 years.
Tickets still available for Taylor Swift Laser Show in NJ
Were you one of the not-so-lucky ones that couldn’t get your hands on some Taylor Swift tickets?. What’s better than nothing at all is a Taylor Swift Laser Show coming to Jersey City and, as of now, you can actually buy tickets for it, but spots are starting to sell out. Does that surprise you?
Widely Popular Italian Market Set To Open In Vacant Corrado’s in Brick, NJ
There is something new and exciting coming to Brick, and I can't wait. Remember back in June when we thought Corrado's might open at some point, and instead, the store was evicted from the Laurel Shopping Center?. It was a shame I know, but it left a big hole in...
Bruce, Pink, Taylor Swift, more: Biggest and best concerts coming to NJ area
Some of the biggest and best concerts touring the country will be coming to New Jersey, and neighboring New York, Long Island and Philadelphia in 2023. Tickets went on sale Monday for the Pink "Summer Carnaval" stadium tour, which is coming to Citifield in New York on August 3rd, and Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Sept. 18.
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey Sold Two $92.9 Million Powerball Tickets Over The Weekend!
This weekend’s $92.9 million Powerball drawing was held in Kansas, where the jackpot-winning ticket was sold. Two people from New Jersey won consolation prizes of $50,000 each. Two people from New Jersey won a total of $50,000 because they matched four of the five white balls. One ticket was...
NJ superwoman makes female entrepreneurs’ dreams come true
I don’t know about you, but every time I watch Shark Tank I think that there are so many great ideas I have that I wish I could bring to market. A lot of women have these dreams, and Shark Tank proves it. But there’s one woman who has...
Another MrBeast Burger is coming to New Jersey
MrBeast, the man with over 100 million YouTube followers, is opening another ghost kitchen; this one will be in Manasquan. Who is MrBeast? According to the MrBeast Burger website:. MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors. He has joined forces with Virtual...
Asian supermarket opens in the former Excelsior Grand. The inaugural weekend causes traffic jam in New Dorp.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New HL Supermarket opened for its inaugural weekend just days before Thanksgiving. The sprawling grocery store at 2380 Hylan Blvd. features an inventory of produce, fish, meat, sundries and items particular to Chinese cooking. Shoppers packed aisles of the store, former home to the Excelsior...
Take a look at this gorgeous mansion for sale in Wall, NJ
Have you ever dreamed of having a home with its own spa, indoor pool, cocktail lounge, and billiard salon?. If your answer was for some reason “no,” you just might change your tune after seeing this property for sale at 1980 Campbell Rd in Wall, New Jersey. It’s...
Grand Opening Of Happy Head Smoke Shop And Glass Gallery In Bordentown, NJ
November 19, 2022 BORDENTOWN, NJ (BURLINGTON)–This afternoon at 1:00 p.m. the Happy Head Smoke Shop and Glass Gallery opened for…
After the Black Friday sales, don’t forget Small Business Saturday in NJ
FREEHOLD — Thanksgiving is on Thursday. Black Friday follows. But Saturday, Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday. The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is encouraging residents to go out on Saturday and support local businesses, mom n’ pop shops, and of course local restaurants. “Small Business Saturday...
Beloved Jersey Shore Native, Marine Academy Grad Molly Lada Dies, 19
Beloved Jersey Shore native and marine academy graduate Molly J. Lada died in Santa Barbara, California, on Thursday, Oct. 27. She was 19. Born in Brick Township, Molly grew up in Point Pleasant, her obituary says. Described as an “incredibly kind and strong” member of the community, more than $26,300...
