KELOLAND TV
A look at current precipitation numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we go through Thanksgiving week it’s looking mostly dry with just a slight chance for precipitation on Thanksgiving Day. This hasn’t changed much from what we’ve experienced for much of the year. Here’s a look at where we stand for...
gowatertown.net
Former Pierre City Hall demolished to make way for new development (Audio)
PIERRE, S.D.–The former Pierre City Hall was demolished Tuesday to make way for a new development project. Mayor Steve Harding says the development has been years in the making….. The developer, Hegg Companies from Sioux Falls, plans to turn the space into an 80-room hotel, a 60-unit apartment...
dakotanewsnow.com
‘Praying Jesus’ inmate art discovered in old Pierre City Jailhouse
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, a piece of inmate art was discovered while demolition crews were working to tear down the old Pierre City Jailhouse. The Hughes County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post shows photos of the painting captured by the Former...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in South Dakota
South Dakota is known for Mount Rushmore and the badlands, but are there any sizeable lakes in the state? Yes! Actually the fourth largest manmade lake runs north to south in the middle of the state crossing over into North Dakota. Lake Oahe is the biggest lake in South Dakota but is it the deepest. Some small lakes can be remarkably deep. Read on to discover all about the deepest lake in South Dakota.
drgnews.com
Fort Thompson man sentenced for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
A 20 year old man from Fort Thompson convicted of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, was sentenced in federal U.S. District Court in South Dakota. Roland Hawk, Jr. was sentenced to two years and four months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Hawk was also ordered to forfeit the firearm used in the offense.
gowatertown.net
Men killed in I-90 crash identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of two people killed Friday in a three vehicle crash three miles west of Sioux Falls. Seventy year-old Harry Jackson the third of Pierre and 34 year-old Scott Ahlers of Renner were killed in the crash on Interstate 90.
