Clarion, IA

Marilyn (Logemann) Tjaden

Marilyn (Logemann) Tjaden, 83, of Britt, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at Westview Care Center in Britt. Funeral service for Marilyn Tjaden will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, November 28, 2022 at Britt Christian Reformed Church, At the Crossroads Ministry, 569 Main Avenue North in Britt with Pastor.
BRITT, IA
Dennis Ray Lura

Dennis Ray Lura, age 78 of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, November 28, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City with Pastor Dan Gerrietts officiating. Visitation...
MASON CITY, IA
Gisle “Doc” Bartleson, (pronounced GEESLE)

Gisle “Doc” Bartleson, (pronounced GEESLE) 89 of rural Forest City, died Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Hancock Memorial Hospital in Britt, Iowa. A memorial service will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating. A...
FOREST CITY, IA
James “Jim” A. Rapp

James “Jim” A. Rapp, 75, of Clear Lake died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the I.O.O.F. Home in Mason City. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Jim’s family at PO Box 447, Clear Lake, IA 50428.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
MaryAnn Wacker

MaryAnn Wacker of Garner passed away. Public funeral services will be at 11 AM, Wednesday at the Four-Square Chapel in Forest City. Pastor Jim Haakey will be officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme, IA. A luncheon will then take place following the burial at the Andrews Funeral Home, 528 East Main St., Klemme.
FOREST CITY, IA
North Iowa wins in a buzzer beater, Forest City girls open their season

The North Iowa girls’ basketball team used a buzzer-beater to open the season with a 40-39 victory over Northwood-Kensett last night in Buffalo Center. The Forest City girls’ basketball team kicks off their 51st season tonight at Algona. This is the 50th all-time meeting between the two schools. Forest City has won the last four. Algona started the season last night with an 82-25 loss vs. Class 1A #2 Newell-Fonda. The pregame show is at 7:15 PM, and the tipoff is at 7:30 PM.
FOREST CITY, IA
Northwood-Kensett grad, Derek Varner, takes over the Belmond-Klemme girls’ basketball team

Belmond-Klemme has hired a new girls’ basketball coach. The school announced earlier this year that Derek Varner, a 2010 Northwood-Kensett graduate, would take over the role. Varner comes to Belmond-Klemme after serving the past five years as the girls’ basketball coach at Storm Lake, St. Mary’s. Varner was also hired to serve as a PE teacher in the district.
BELMOND, IA
KIMT

3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
BRITT, IA
KAAL-TV

Two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa kills 3, injures 1

(ABC 6 News) A two-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday morning has left 3 people dead and 1 injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and a 2007 BMW 525 collided at the intersection of Hancock Ave. and 160th St. in rural Holmes, Iowa.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
Forest City Loses Country Thunder

Forest City’s major summer concert attraction will not return next summer. Country Thunder Iowa made the difficult decision to shut down its concert event in Iowa citing a number of reasons. Forest City Mayor Ron Holland expressed disappointment about the change. Area country music fans became more disappointed in...
FOREST CITY, IA
WOWT

3 dead in car vs. semi crash in north central Iowa

HOLMES, Iowa (WOWT) - Three people are dead after a crash in Wright County, Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says it happened at 7:05 a.m. Monday, around the intersection of Hancock Avenue and 160th Street in Holmes, Iowa. According to the crash report, a semi-truck with one occupant and a...
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
kchanews.com

North Iowa Woman Claims $2 Million Powerball Prize

About a month after learning she first won, a north Iowa woman has claimed a $2 million Powerball® prize. The Iowa Lottery says Tamara Sheehan of Forest City purchased her $2 million-winning ticket at Casey’s on Highway 69 South in Forest City. Her easy-pick ticket came within one number of winning the game’s $403.9 million jackpot in the October 10th drawing.
FOREST CITY, IA
KCCI.com

3 killed in Iowa crash involving Mack semitrailer

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three people north of Goldfield. The crash was reported Monday morning on Hancock Avenue, a half-mile south of 160th Street. A Mack semitrailer and a BMW collided. The driver of the Mack suffered minor injuries.
GOLDFIELD, IA
Winnebago Board to Meet Tuesday

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will convene their weekly session on Tuesday by first hearing from Jody Applegate of Elderbridge. Applegate will give an annual report and highlight the accomplishments of the group. The board has settled on a nominee for the Veterans Affairs Board. The position came open...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

3 more Iowans die in house fires in last 2 days

IOWA — Seven people have now lost their lives to house fires in the last three days in Iowa as the state struggles through a stretch of frigid temperatures. That includes two fatal fires in the last two days in eastern Iowa and a fire that claimed the lives of four young siblings in Mason […]
IOWA STATE

