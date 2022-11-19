Read full article on original website
Related
kiow.com
Marilyn (Logemann) Tjaden
Marilyn (Logemann) Tjaden, 83, of Britt, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at Westview Care Center in Britt. Funeral service for Marilyn Tjaden will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, November 28, 2022 at Britt Christian Reformed Church, At the Crossroads Ministry, 569 Main Avenue North in Britt with Pastor.
kiow.com
Dennis Ray Lura
Dennis Ray Lura, age 78 of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, November 28, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City with Pastor Dan Gerrietts officiating. Visitation...
kiow.com
Gisle “Doc” Bartleson, (pronounced GEESLE)
Gisle “Doc” Bartleson, (pronounced GEESLE) 89 of rural Forest City, died Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Hancock Memorial Hospital in Britt, Iowa. A memorial service will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating. A...
kiow.com
James “Jim” A. Rapp
James “Jim” A. Rapp, 75, of Clear Lake died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the I.O.O.F. Home in Mason City. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Jim’s family at PO Box 447, Clear Lake, IA 50428.
kiow.com
MaryAnn Wacker
MaryAnn Wacker of Garner passed away. Public funeral services will be at 11 AM, Wednesday at the Four-Square Chapel in Forest City. Pastor Jim Haakey will be officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme, IA. A luncheon will then take place following the burial at the Andrews Funeral Home, 528 East Main St., Klemme.
kiow.com
North Iowa wins in a buzzer beater, Forest City girls open their season
The North Iowa girls’ basketball team used a buzzer-beater to open the season with a 40-39 victory over Northwood-Kensett last night in Buffalo Center. The Forest City girls’ basketball team kicks off their 51st season tonight at Algona. This is the 50th all-time meeting between the two schools. Forest City has won the last four. Algona started the season last night with an 82-25 loss vs. Class 1A #2 Newell-Fonda. The pregame show is at 7:15 PM, and the tipoff is at 7:30 PM.
kiow.com
Northwood-Kensett grad, Derek Varner, takes over the Belmond-Klemme girls’ basketball team
Belmond-Klemme has hired a new girls’ basketball coach. The school announced earlier this year that Derek Varner, a 2010 Northwood-Kensett graduate, would take over the role. Varner comes to Belmond-Klemme after serving the past five years as the girls’ basketball coach at Storm Lake, St. Mary’s. Varner was also hired to serve as a PE teacher in the district.
KIMT
3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
KAAL-TV
Two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa kills 3, injures 1
(ABC 6 News) A two-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday morning has left 3 people dead and 1 injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and a 2007 BMW 525 collided at the intersection of Hancock Ave. and 160th St. in rural Holmes, Iowa.
Iowa Mayor Needs Canceled Music Festival Officials To Pay Up
The cancellation of this major music festival event in Iowa is leaving a lot of people with questions. We've been keeping you updated about the cancellation of Iowa's leg of the Country Thunder music festival franchise. Country Thunder Iowa's Beginnings. In 2020, Iowa was supposed to host the first Country...
KAAL-TV
Iowa woman charged with homicide from July crash in Worth County that killed 2
(ABC 6 News) – Criminal charges were filed in Worth County court on Friday against a Northwood, IA woman who was involved in a deadly crash in July. Maggie Jo Harvey, 24, of Northwood, IA was charged with 2-counts of homicide by vehicle – operating under the influence, and one count of child endangerment resulting in death.
kiow.com
Forest City Loses Country Thunder
Forest City’s major summer concert attraction will not return next summer. Country Thunder Iowa made the difficult decision to shut down its concert event in Iowa citing a number of reasons. Forest City Mayor Ron Holland expressed disappointment about the change. Area country music fans became more disappointed in...
WOWT
3 dead in car vs. semi crash in north central Iowa
HOLMES, Iowa (WOWT) - Three people are dead after a crash in Wright County, Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says it happened at 7:05 a.m. Monday, around the intersection of Hancock Avenue and 160th Street in Holmes, Iowa. According to the crash report, a semi-truck with one occupant and a...
KIMT
Homicide charges filed over Worth County collision that killed 2
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman has been charged with homicide for a summer collision in Worth County. Maggie Jo Harvey, 24 of Fort Dodge and formerly of Northwood, is facing two counts of homicide by vehicle-OWI and one count of child endangerment resulting in death. Court documents state Harvey...
kchanews.com
North Iowa Woman Claims $2 Million Powerball Prize
About a month after learning she first won, a north Iowa woman has claimed a $2 million Powerball® prize. The Iowa Lottery says Tamara Sheehan of Forest City purchased her $2 million-winning ticket at Casey’s on Highway 69 South in Forest City. Her easy-pick ticket came within one number of winning the game’s $403.9 million jackpot in the October 10th drawing.
KCCI.com
3 killed in Iowa crash involving Mack semitrailer
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three people north of Goldfield. The crash was reported Monday morning on Hancock Avenue, a half-mile south of 160th Street. A Mack semitrailer and a BMW collided. The driver of the Mack suffered minor injuries.
kiow.com
Winnebago Board to Meet Tuesday
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will convene their weekly session on Tuesday by first hearing from Jody Applegate of Elderbridge. Applegate will give an annual report and highlight the accomplishments of the group. The board has settled on a nominee for the Veterans Affairs Board. The position came open...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
3 more Iowans die in house fires in last 2 days
IOWA — Seven people have now lost their lives to house fires in the last three days in Iowa as the state struggles through a stretch of frigid temperatures. That includes two fatal fires in the last two days in eastern Iowa and a fire that claimed the lives of four young siblings in Mason […]
Comments / 0