Raleigh, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Driver of truck that hit girl in NC parade released on bond

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The man who was driving a truck that fatally hit a girl in a North Carolina holiday parade has been released on bond. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed that Landen Glass, 20, was released on a $4,000 bond. Glass is scheduled to return...
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NCDOT suspending construction through holiday weekend

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The NCDOT is temporarily halting most construction activity along major highways ahead of a busy travel weekend. Millions are expected to travel across the country between now and Sunday. As a result, most road work has been suspended through November 28th. Some projects will continue...
RALEIGH, NC

