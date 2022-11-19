ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Halftime Update: Baylor and No. 4 TCU Locked In Tight Battle

By Matt Galatzan
 4 days ago

The Baylor Bears are off to a great start against the TCU Horned Frogs this Saturday

The Baylor Bears entered their Saturday morning matchup with the undefeated and No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs at McLane Stadium in Waco , looking to play College Football Playoff spoiler.

And through the first half of play, they are well on their way to doing so, and are tied with the Horned Frogs 14-14 heading into the locker room at halftime.

The Baylor offense has been the main catalyst for the Bears thus far, and are on pace for over 600 yards of offense through the first 30 minutes of play.

And unsurprisingly, it is the Baylor rushing attack that is leading the way, with the Bears rushing for 153 yards on 26 carries as a team, with 11 carries and 72 of those yards coming from Sqwirl Williams.

Freshman sensation Richard Reese has also contributed with 36 yards on three carries, while Qualan Jones has 32 yards on four carries and a touchdown.

In fact, the Bears have even left some points on the field as well, missing a first-quarter field goal, as well as a late scoring opportunity in the red zone to close out the first half on a Blake Shapen interception.

Outside of the interception, however, Shapen has played well, completing 16 of 23 passes for 167 yards.

As a team, the Bears have amassed 320 yards of total offense, while holding the Frogs to 186.

The Bears will start the second half on defense.

Waco, TX
