ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Comments / 351

Sharon
4d ago

Then plain and simple she needs to RESIGN. She was elected and her constituents expect her to do the job she promised to do. After she grows up and learns to take the disappointments of life (like not having outcomes exactly as SHE wants) she should reapply or campaign again for the job.

Reply(66)
171
Sidd Finch
4d ago

Shouldn't she be fired (recalled) then? Not doing your job? Isn't that what you turds tell GenZ all of the time? Do your job and let it play out? Sounds like a loser!

Reply(14)
124
LadyBlueSilver(OG)
3d ago

Fine. Don't cast a vote. Just means Dems gain one. Though this is now typical trumplican BS and shows AZ still has some growing up to do.

Reply
95
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Sends Letter to Maricopa County Demanding Answers to Election Shortcomings

Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward sent a letter to Maricopa County Tuesday demanding answers to several issues and shortcomings seen on Election Day. “Given the systemic election failures experienced by voters in Maricopa County on Election Day, it is of paramount that a full accounting of every reconciled ballot and checked-in voter be done to assure the public that every vote was properly counted,” wrote Ward.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

Abe Hamadeh, RNC file lawsuit challenging Arizona election results

PHOENIX — Republican candidate for Arizona Attorney General Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit against election officials Tuesday for what they call a host of “errors and inaccuracies” in the management of certain polling places and the counting of ballots in Arizona’s November election.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Here’s how Republican voters helped Democrats win in Arizona

Kari Lake has suggested incompetence by election officials or cheating against Republicans by election officials hampered her failed gubernatorial bid. Other top GOP candidates have offered similar explanations for Democratic wins in Arizona’s statewide U.S. Senate and secretary of state races. But an Arizona Republic analysis of voting patterns,...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Two red counties in Arizona refuse to certify elections. That could backfire.

Republicans in two Arizona counties have refused to certify their election results over bogus voter fraud claims. But if they let the deadline pass, they could end up handing seats to Democrats. “My question to these MAGA Republicans is: Are you really going to take two of the darkest red counties in Arizona and just throw all those votes away?” says Arizona Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes. Nov. 23, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Arizona's Republican AG Is JUST ASKING QUESTIONS About Voting In Maricopa County

Arizona’s Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich is desperately trying to make vote fraud “a thing” before he leaves office. Brnovich, along with Republican Governor Doug Ducey, got crosswise with Donald Trump for failing to decertify the 2020 election results. There is an alternate universe in which Ducey, who is term limited out, beats Democratic Senator Mark Kelly this year, and Brnovich bests Katie Hobbs in the gubernatorial race. But with both of them kneecapped by the GOP’s de facto leader, Ducey never declared, and Brnovich was an also-ran in the senate primary won by that that weirdo Blake Masters.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Automatic Recount Coming for Arizona Attorney General and Other Races

Counties across Arizona have finished counting votes for the 2022 General Election, but several races remain too close to call and are within range of an automatic recount, including the highly contested race for Arizona Attorney General. “We’re not done fighting and we are optimistic the recount will further expose...
ARIZONA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Top Maricopa County election official now in hiding

(NewsNation) — The Republican election official overseeing the Arizona elections has gone into hiding. According to reports, Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates is hiding in undisclosed locations, protected by armed security, because of election deniers — including Kari Lake. In the video above, Tina Barton, senior election expert...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County sheriff cracks down on threats against election officials

Abe Hamadeh, Republican National Committee file lawsuit against top election officials. According to a statement from Hamadeh, the 25-page lawsuit claims there was “election board misconduct, the tallying of unlawful ballots, and the erroneous counting of votes.”. Automatic recount expected in at least one Arizona race. Updated: Nov. 21,...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Hilltop

Democrats Win Arizona, Remaining Ballots Counted in Key Battleground State

Katie Hobbs, the Democratic candidate, has won one of the most highly anticipated gubernatorial races against Trump-backed, Republican party candidate, Kari Lake. The race was crucial in preserving the democracy of the formerly Republican state. “One of the sad realities is that just about a half-dozen states consistently determine the...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy