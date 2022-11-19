According to a new report was published recently in Human Evolution… All humans are descended from just two people! Scientists surveyed the genetic “bar codes” of five million animals – including humans – from 100,000 different species and deduced that we sprang from a single pair of adults after a catastrophic event almost wiped out the human race. The report concluded that 90 per cent of all animal species alive today come from parents that all began giving birth at roughly the same time, less than 250,000 years ago – throwing into doubt the patterns of human evolution.

21 HOURS AGO