NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Tonight will be clouds with a few passing sprinkles or light rain. We start drying out after midnight as we see some sunshine and clouds on Wednesday. We will warm up into the lower 70s. Wednesday night we’ll be watching closely the timing on how the next weather system approaches. A front will push in during the day on Thanksgiving. Right now it looks like the morning will stay mostly dry with a better chance for rain later in the day.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO