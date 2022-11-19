ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL-TV

Events cancelled as reception hall owner wanted by police

NEW ORLEANS — To help celebrate her upcoming nuptials, Jacey Thiel looked to La Maison Creole for her bridal shower. “My friend had her baby shower there about a year ago, it went really well it was super cute, and the food’s really good. The previous owners of La Maison Creole, I knew them, went to church with them. I actually worked there shortly as a teenager, and they had always had a really good reputation,” Thiel said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Bruce: Dry Wednesday as clouds and rain increase Thanksgiving afternoon into Black Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Tonight will be clouds with a few passing sprinkles or light rain. We start drying out after midnight as we see some sunshine and clouds on Wednesday. We will warm up into the lower 70s. Wednesday night we’ll be watching closely the timing on how the next weather system approaches. A front will push in during the day on Thanksgiving. Right now it looks like the morning will stay mostly dry with a better chance for rain later in the day.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

49th Annual Bayou Classic kicks off Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving week is indicative of a crucial time in the season for SWAC football fans and supporters. The Southern University Jaguars and the Grambling State University Tigers are preparing for their historic Bayou Classic match-up in New Orleans this weekend. The kick-off press conference for...
GRAMBLING, LA
myneworleans.com

Pontchartrain Conservancy to Host 9 Annual Lights on the Lake

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Saturday, December 10, Pontchartrain Conservancy is hosting its 9th annual Lights on the Lake holiday celebration – a family-friendly, holiday event providing the best view of the annual West End Boat Parade. Hosted at the New Canal Lighthouse (8001 Lakeshore Drive), the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wrkf.org

How the Creole Rebellion of 1841 led to the emancipation of more than 100 former slaves

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Here's what it featured:. Earlier this month marked 181 years since one of the most successful uprisings in American history. The Creole Rebellion of 1841 saw a mutiny on a slaving brig headed from Virginia to New Orleans, and eventually led to the emancipation of more than 100 formerly enslaved individuals. History Department Research Fellow at the University of Texas at Austin, Clifton Sorrell III tells us more about the significance of this important moment in history.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Community members asked to 'Be a Santa for a Senior' this holiday season

NEW ORLEANS — Ready to Care by Home Instead is trying to brighten the holiday season for senior citizens across the New Orleans Metro area. Gift trees are located at several Rouses locations on the Northshore. Participants are asked to pick a lightbulb with a senior's gift list attached and then purchase one or more gifts. Those gifts can then be returned to a designated drop-off box.
WASHINGTON, LA
WDSU

Orleans Parish sheriff hosts annual Thanksgiving Celebration

NEW ORLEANS — This year, so many people in New Orleans are struggling to put Thanksgiving dinner on the table this year due to inflation and other needs. The Orleans Parish Sheriff is hosting her annual Thanksgiving Celebration at the Convention Center Monday. The event will help many people...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Brand new Knights of Columbus trailer stolen in Algiers, 10 hours after purchase

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The same day a local Knights of Columbus Council purchased a new trailer, it was stolen from a church parking lot in Algiers. “When I saw it wasn’t there, my stomach did a flip,” said Donald Lassere, treasurer of KoC Council 9107. “It just made me so sick that somebody would come on church property and violate us like that.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Hit-and-run fatalities rising dramatically in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for two hit-and-run drivers who killed female pedestrians in the past two days. The incidents on back-to-back nights were only the latest examples of a crime -- hit-and-run resulting in death -- that seen a dramatic increase in 2022, with more than double the number of cases through the same date last year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Clancy: There's still plenty to be thankful for

NEW ORLEANS — This Thanksgiving, I find myself more thankful than usual. Sure, I'm thankful that the Saints and Pelicans won big games this week. And that New Orleans, for all it's problems, remains one of the most interesting places on this planet. And democracy, for all IT'S challenges, was the big winner on Nov. 8.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

