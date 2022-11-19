Read full article on original website
After losing their child, Metairie family hosts event to help others in need
NEW ORLEANS — A grieving family, that recently lost a child, has decided to put on a special Thanksgiving celebration of life to help other children still in the hospital. A Metairie family is resilient and positive in the face of a lot of heartache over the last year. And this holiday, they are giving thanks by thinking of others.
fox8live.com
Fox 8 Defenders: JP leaders conduct monthly sweeps of Bellemont Apartments
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A religious nonprofit had to pay $150,000 to hold onto its property in Metairie after years of code enforcement violations and complaints. Now, Jefferson Parish leaders say they’re staying on top of the owner, who also faces violations in New Orleans. Liz Berge is very...
NOLA.com
Convention Center food-service workers raise threat of strike ahead of contract talks with Sodexo
Workers employed by Sodexo at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans aimed to raise the potential stakes on Monday in their upcoming contract negotiations, saying they were prepared to strike if the food-services contractor doesn't agree to formal talks over higher pay. The New Orleans workers joined...
WWL-TV
Events cancelled as reception hall owner wanted by police
NEW ORLEANS — To help celebrate her upcoming nuptials, Jacey Thiel looked to La Maison Creole for her bridal shower. “My friend had her baby shower there about a year ago, it went really well it was super cute, and the food’s really good. The previous owners of La Maison Creole, I knew them, went to church with them. I actually worked there shortly as a teenager, and they had always had a really good reputation,” Thiel said.
fox8live.com
Bruce: Dry Wednesday as clouds and rain increase Thanksgiving afternoon into Black Friday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Tonight will be clouds with a few passing sprinkles or light rain. We start drying out after midnight as we see some sunshine and clouds on Wednesday. We will warm up into the lower 70s. Wednesday night we’ll be watching closely the timing on how the next weather system approaches. A front will push in during the day on Thanksgiving. Right now it looks like the morning will stay mostly dry with a better chance for rain later in the day.
18-wheeler submerged in water at St. James/Ascension parish line; driver hurt
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — An 18-wheeler that plunged into the water off I-10 at the St. James/Ascension parish line Tuesday will be causing additional delays for drivers Wednesday morning. Louisiana State Police said all interstate lanes were reopened at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. However, vehicle recovery will continue this morning which will close both […]
These New Orleans nuns dish out cookies with a recipe 80 years in the baking
Since 1940, Sisters of the Holy Family pray every morning as the sun rises. For Sister Geneva James, the baker-in-chief this holiday season, that means praying for Christmas cookies.
Clover, formerly Kingsley House, continues to provide services for NOLA families
WGNO spoke with Clover's CEO Keith Liederman about their mission and the significance of their new name.
fox8live.com
49th Annual Bayou Classic kicks off Monday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving week is indicative of a crucial time in the season for SWAC football fans and supporters. The Southern University Jaguars and the Grambling State University Tigers are preparing for their historic Bayou Classic match-up in New Orleans this weekend. The kick-off press conference for...
myneworleans.com
Pontchartrain Conservancy to Host 9 Annual Lights on the Lake
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Saturday, December 10, Pontchartrain Conservancy is hosting its 9th annual Lights on the Lake holiday celebration – a family-friendly, holiday event providing the best view of the annual West End Boat Parade. Hosted at the New Canal Lighthouse (8001 Lakeshore Drive), the...
fox8live.com
St. Tammany powerlifters overcome challenges, take home gold on the international stage
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - It’s a solo sport where competitors push themselves beyond their limits. Three lifts make up a powerlifting competition: Squat, bench and deadlift. You get three attempts for each lift. Three attempts, and that’s it. However, it takes more than muscle to become a world...
wrkf.org
How the Creole Rebellion of 1841 led to the emancipation of more than 100 former slaves
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Here's what it featured:. Earlier this month marked 181 years since one of the most successful uprisings in American history. The Creole Rebellion of 1841 saw a mutiny on a slaving brig headed from Virginia to New Orleans, and eventually led to the emancipation of more than 100 formerly enslaved individuals. History Department Research Fellow at the University of Texas at Austin, Clifton Sorrell III tells us more about the significance of this important moment in history.
'This can't be happening' | Family loses dream home in New Orleans fire
NEW ORLEANS — Two years ago, Christina Edwards bought what she calls her New Orleans dream house. “This was obviously a deck. This was kind of a patio area,” Edwards said, pointing to the home. “This is the apartment side that I rent out and then me and the kids live on the other side.”
WDSU
Community members asked to 'Be a Santa for a Senior' this holiday season
NEW ORLEANS — Ready to Care by Home Instead is trying to brighten the holiday season for senior citizens across the New Orleans Metro area. Gift trees are located at several Rouses locations on the Northshore. Participants are asked to pick a lightbulb with a senior's gift list attached and then purchase one or more gifts. Those gifts can then be returned to a designated drop-off box.
NOLA.com
With jazz, incense, hands on her head, Louisiana Episcopalians ordain a woman bishop
Within the ornate confines of the historic Christ Church Cathedral in New Orleans, The Rev. Canon Shannon Rogers Duckworth made history herself Saturday by being ordained and consecrated as bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana. In an elaborate ceremony attended by about 750 people, Duckworth formally accepted the crosier...
NOLA.com
Where to eat near the New Orleans airport, from breakfast to gumbo to 24/7 food
Whenever I make an airport run these days, my eyes are peeled for good places to eat. This is a hot topic. Sometimes you want a meal before a trip, or you need to kill time before picking someone up, or perhaps you or your visitors urgently need a meal upon arrival — all the better if it gives local flavor.
WDSU
Orleans Parish sheriff hosts annual Thanksgiving Celebration
NEW ORLEANS — This year, so many people in New Orleans are struggling to put Thanksgiving dinner on the table this year due to inflation and other needs. The Orleans Parish Sheriff is hosting her annual Thanksgiving Celebration at the Convention Center Monday. The event will help many people...
fox8live.com
Brand new Knights of Columbus trailer stolen in Algiers, 10 hours after purchase
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The same day a local Knights of Columbus Council purchased a new trailer, it was stolen from a church parking lot in Algiers. “When I saw it wasn’t there, my stomach did a flip,” said Donald Lassere, treasurer of KoC Council 9107. “It just made me so sick that somebody would come on church property and violate us like that.”
fox8live.com
Hit-and-run fatalities rising dramatically in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for two hit-and-run drivers who killed female pedestrians in the past two days. The incidents on back-to-back nights were only the latest examples of a crime -- hit-and-run resulting in death -- that seen a dramatic increase in 2022, with more than double the number of cases through the same date last year.
Clancy: There's still plenty to be thankful for
NEW ORLEANS — This Thanksgiving, I find myself more thankful than usual. Sure, I'm thankful that the Saints and Pelicans won big games this week. And that New Orleans, for all it's problems, remains one of the most interesting places on this planet. And democracy, for all IT'S challenges, was the big winner on Nov. 8.
