Related
kotatv.com
Christmas at the Capitol kicks off “Merry Prairie Christmas”
PIERRE, S.D. - It is officially a Merry Prairie Christmas in Pierre. Tuesday night, the 2022 Grand Lighting Ceremony for “Christmas at the Capitol” took place in the Capitol rotunda in Pierre. This year, roughly 82 trees are up around the building, all decorated by different organizations. “Our...
kotatv.com
Jesus painting discovered in Pierre’s old city jail
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You never know what you will find in old buildings when you peel back the layers of time. Recently, a demolition crew got a surprise when tearing down the old Pierre jail. They discovered a “Praying Jesus” painting in what was at one time a jail cell.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in South Dakota
South Dakota is known for Mount Rushmore and the badlands, but are there any sizeable lakes in the state? Yes! Actually the fourth largest manmade lake runs north to south in the middle of the state crossing over into North Dakota. Lake Oahe is the biggest lake in South Dakota but is it the deepest. Some small lakes can be remarkably deep. Read on to discover all about the deepest lake in South Dakota.
drgnews.com
Fort Thompson man sentenced for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
A 20 year old man from Fort Thompson convicted of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, was sentenced in federal U.S. District Court in South Dakota. Roland Hawk, Jr. was sentenced to two years and four months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Hawk was also ordered to forfeit the firearm used in the offense.
