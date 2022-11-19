Read full article on original website
Pratt, Strom Named MIAC Swim & Dive Athletes of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Two Gustavus swim & dive student-athletes earned MIAC Athlete of the Week honors. Kaija Pratt (Jr., Minnetonka) was named MIAC Women’s Diving Athlete of the Week, while Matt Strom (Jr., Rochester) was named MIAC Men’s Swimming Athlete of the Week. Pratt won both the...
Men’s Basketball Falls 66-50 to Saint John’s
SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s basketball team lost to Saint John’s on Tuesday night by a score of 66-50. The Gusties drop to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the MIAC while the Johnnies improve to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the league. The Gusties held...
13 Gusties Earn MIAC Football All-Conference, Jakes Wins Mike Stam Award
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced its 2022 football awards Monday and 13 Gustavus student-athletes received All-Conference recognition. Zach Jakes (Sr., North Mankato) highlighted the postseason awards for Gustavus by winning the MIAC Mike Stam Lineman of the Year award for the second consecutive season. Gusties...
Men’s Soccer NCAA Run Comes to an End in 1-0 Loss at Chicago
CHICAGO, Ill. – The Gustavus men’s soccer team’s run in the NCAA tournament came to a close Sunday in the NCAA sectional final with a 1-0 loss against host Chicago. The Gusties, ranked No. 5, finish the season 15-2-6 while Maroons, ranked No. 2, improve to 20-0-1. Chicago scored the lone goal of the game in the 25th minute after Gustavus was called for a penalty in the box. The Maroons connected on the penalty kick and that proved to be all they needed in the one-goal game.
Football Lands Six on Academic All-District Team
SAINT PETER, Minn. – The 2022 Academic All-District Football Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA), were released Tuesday and six Gustavus student-athletes received recognition for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Gusties earning CSC Academic All-District honors include Jake Breitbach (Jr., Golden Valley),...
Volleyball Lands Four on Academic All-District Team
SAINT PETER, Minn. – The 2022 Academic All-District Volleyball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA), were released Tuesday and four Gustavus student-athletes received recognition for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Gusties earning CSC Academic All-District honors include Sarah Elliott (Sr., Lombard, Ill.),...
Billings Named MIAC Women’s Hockey Player of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Clara Billings (Sr., Rochester) added to her team- and conference-leading statistics last week, scoring seven points in the Gusties’ three games. Billings scored two goals and added two helpers against UW-Superior Tuesday, added another assist in the Gusties’ 4-1 win at Bethel Friday night, and then put up two more goals in their 7-1 victory on Saturday. Three of Billings’ goals were scored on the power play, giving her six on the season – the most in the nation. For her performance, Billings was named MIAC Women’s Hockey Offensive Player of the Week.
Gustavus recognized for student voter participation
Building upon the school’s impressive track record of robust student voter participation, Gustavus has been recognized as one of 394 colleges nationwide recognized for its efforts to increase nonpartisan democratic engagement in the 2022 elections. The national ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting campaign helps colleges...
Fine Arts Preview November 21 – 27
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday. Making Your Mark: Prints and Drawings from the Hechinger Collection features 52 works from the famed Hechinger Collection of tool art. Over 40 different artists are represented in the works, including by drawings, etchings, engravings, lithographs, gelatin silver photographs, woodcuts, and serigraphs. Among the artists represented are luminaries such as Berenice Abbott (1898-1991), Jim Dine (b.1935), Walker Evans (1903-1975), Jacob Lawrence (1917-2000), Claes Oldenburg (b.1929), James Rosenquist (1933-2017), Lucas Samaras (b.1936), and Wayne Thiebaud (1920-2021).
Gustavus gears up for Christmas in Christ Chapel
As the first snows of the year surround us, the Gustavus campus is lively with preparations for this year’s Christmas in Christ Chapel. While students, faculty, and staff put in the countless hours of rehearsal that this service requires – as they have for nearly 50 years – this is a time to reflect on the hope, joy, wonder, and life that is so palpable during the Christmas season.
