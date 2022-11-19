BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Clara Billings (Sr., Rochester) added to her team- and conference-leading statistics last week, scoring seven points in the Gusties’ three games. Billings scored two goals and added two helpers against UW-Superior Tuesday, added another assist in the Gusties’ 4-1 win at Bethel Friday night, and then put up two more goals in their 7-1 victory on Saturday. Three of Billings’ goals were scored on the power play, giving her six on the season – the most in the nation. For her performance, Billings was named MIAC Women’s Hockey Offensive Player of the Week.

SAINT PETER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO