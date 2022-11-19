‘We know her legacy will live on forever;’ Richmond Police add Seara Burton’s name to memorial

RICHMOND — Family and officers gathered Friday to honor fallen Richmond K-9 Officer Seara Burton.

After a ceremony, police unveiled that Burton’s name had been permanently added to the Richmond Fire and Police monument.

Burton’s mother, stepmother and fiancée were present for the unveiling.

Burton, 28, was shot while responding to a traffic stop on Aug. 10. She died from her injuries on Sept. 18.

“Once again, we know her legacy will live on forever,” the department wrote in a social media post.

The monument honors emergency responders who have died in the line of duty.

