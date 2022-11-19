Read full article on original website
BBC
Rugby league player Donna Rodgers gets Great Britain cap 20 years on
A woman who played rugby league for her country two decades ago has finally got her international cap. Donna Rodgers, who works at Teesside University, was part of Great Britain Women's Rugby League team that toured Australia in 2002. Ms Rodgers, from Redcar, said she was "immensely proud" of playing...
BBC
England v South Africa: Jacques Nienaber claims Springboks not given due respect
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has accused the rugby world of lacking respect for his team in the wake of...
BBC
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend expects unpredictable Six Nations
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend expects the Six Nations to be unpredictable due to international rugby's increased competitiveness. The summer and autumn series' have continued to throw up some surprising results, with Georgia's defeat of Wales the latest shock outcome. Townsend's Scotland will aim to better the two wins from...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
BBC
World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break
The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
Where To Watch Belgium v Canada, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream
Here is where you can watch Belgium v Canada in the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
NBC Sports
England's Jack Grealish Follows Up With Fan After World Cup Goal
Jack Grealish’s friendship with Finlay is quickly becoming one of the best feel-good stories at the World Cup. The English winger held up his end of a deal with Finlay, an 11-year-old boy who has cerebral palsy, by breaking out into an inspired celebration during Monday’s 6-2 win over Iran. The two met earlier this month after Grealish received a letter from the Manchester City fan. Grealish’s 19-year-old sister Hollie also has cerebral palsy.
SB Nation
Kellyn Acosta’s clutch foul on Gareth Bale saved USMNT in World Cup
The US Men’s national soccer team played their first World Cup game since 2014, a 1-1 draw with Wales. After going up 1-0 in the first half on the foot of Tim Weah, the US was back on their heels following a late Gareth Bale goal on a penalty.
BBC
Continental Cup: Cardiff Devils 5-2 Zemgale Jelgava
Cardiff Devils made it three wins out of three to top their Continental Cup group with victory over Zemgale Jelgava in a fiery encounter. Ricards Bernhards put the Latvians ahead but Trevor Cox, Brodie Reid and Joey Martin replied for Devils. Justin Crandall and Ryan Penny sealed victory with Garis...
BBC
England: 'No escape from furnace and expectation at World Cup 2022'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England's players have been seeking respite from Doha's searing heat...
FOX Sports
'We have to move on and learn from this': USMNT preparing for England after Wales draw
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — When United States coach Gregg Berhalter walked into the locker room after his team squandered a late 1-0 lead Monday against Wales and settled for a tie in the U.S. men’s first World Cup game in eight years, his overriding emotion wasn’t frustration.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: PEP STAYS!!, The Case for Phil, Jack Plan, and more...
Manchester City Women are looking toward a League Cup match against Sunderland at the weekend, and the Men are away for the World Cup break. Sky Blue News carries on with all the latest headlines. Pep Guardiola close to signing new Man City contract - Tyrone Marsall - Manchester Evening...
WNBL Round 4 preview: Spirit, Fire face off for top of the table honours
Top spot is up for grabs in Round 4 of the WNBL as undefeated duo Bendigo and Townsville lock horns.
BBC
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes says injured forward Pernille Harder is irreplaceable
Injured forward Pernille Harder is irreplaceable, says Chelsea manager Emma Hayes. Harder had surgery on her hamstring after being forced off injured in Denmark's game against Switzerland on 11 November. Hayes does not know how long Harder will be out, but said she will not be playing "anytime soon". "It's...
Premier League Fan Review Of The Season So Far: Leicester City
LFCTR are reviewing the season so far of every Premier League team from a fan point of view. This is the review of Leicester City with content creator and Leicester City fan Lee Chappy.
