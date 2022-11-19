ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh News & Observer

2023 receiver lining up visit to North Carolina

According to 247Sports' National Analyst Brian Dohn, 2023 wideout Zion Fowler is working to set up an official visit to Chapel Hill. Fowler, a three-star recruit out of Jersey City, decommited from Pittsburgh last week after a year-long pledge to the Panthers. The 6-foot-1 pass catcher is rated as the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Updating Packers’ Spot in NFC North, Playoff Chase, Draft Race

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are perilously close to last place in the NFC North. With the NFC North portion of the Week 11 schedule complete, here’s an updated look at the division standings:. The Minnesota Vikings are 8-2 and hold a commanding four-game lead...
GREEN BAY, WI
Raleigh News & Observer

Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson’s Record-Breaking Return a Story of Adversity, Fate

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson's career can be summed up with two words: explosiveness and perseverance. Drafted as a receiver by the Minnesota Vikings at No. 29 overall in 2013 out of Tennessee, Patterson had over 600 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns as a rookie while being named first-team All-Pro as a return specialist after running back two kickoffs for scores.
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Titans Super Bowl Ticket Prices Peak Amid Impressive Run

It’s Thanksgiving Week in the NFL, one of the most exciting weeks of the football season. We’ve got three juicy matchups headlined by Giants vs. Cowboys on Thursday to look forward to before a full Sunday slate. But before Week 12 kicks off, here’s a look at how Week 11’s biggest games impacted the NFL’s playoff race, using insights from SI Tickets’ postseason reservations.
NASHVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

Report: Former Cardinals Asst. Kugler Fired for Allegedly Groping Woman

Former Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler was fired after Mexican authorities told the team he groped a woman while the team was in Mexico City for its Week 11 game against the 49ers, according to ESPN. The team learned of the incident Sunday night and sent Kugler back to Arizona...
Raleigh News & Observer

49ers-Cardinals Week 11 Monday Night Live Blog from Mexico City

MEXICO CITY -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 11 Monday night road game against the Arizona Cardinals. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box. 2:55 The 49ers SHOULD blow out Arizona. The Cardinals are a deeply flawed team...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Raleigh News & Observer

Broncos’ Biggest Studs & Duds in 22-16 Loss to Raiders

The Denver Broncos allowed the Las Vegas Raiders to complete their sweep for the third straight season, falling at home, 22-16. In the wake of head coach Nathaniel Hackett relinquishing play-calling duties, Denver's offense looked better and more efficient at times, but at the end of the day, it wasn't remotely close to good enough.
DENVER, CO
Raleigh News & Observer

Vikings Monday Practice Report: Dalvin Tomlinson, Akayleb Evans Limited

The Vikings held a walkthrough on Monday, beginning preparations for Thursday night's game against the Patriots. Although it wasn't a real practice, the team is still required to release an estimated report of injured players' level of participation. Two key defensive players who missed Sunday's loss against the Cowboys —...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

