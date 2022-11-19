Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson's career can be summed up with two words: explosiveness and perseverance. Drafted as a receiver by the Minnesota Vikings at No. 29 overall in 2013 out of Tennessee, Patterson had over 600 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns as a rookie while being named first-team All-Pro as a return specialist after running back two kickoffs for scores.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO