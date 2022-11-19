Read full article on original website
Cathedral City man killed in a three-vehicle crash near Brawley
A 26-year-old Cathedral City man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Imperial County over the weekend. The crash happened on Sunday at around 2:30 p.m., south of Brawley, in the area of Dogwood Road and Ralph Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the Cathedral City man was driving a Kia southbound on Dogwood The post Cathedral City man killed in a three-vehicle crash near Brawley appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Woman Fatally Injured In Crash North Of Hemet Identified
A motorist killed in a head-on collision north of Hemet was identified Monday as a 20-year-old resident of the city. Rochelle Thompson was fatally injured about 5 p.m. Sunday on Warren Road, just south of Esplanade Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Thompson was at the wheel of a...
Authorities identify pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 in Beaumont
Authorities today identified a pedestrian that was struck and killed on the Christopher Columbus Transcontinental (10) Highway in Beaumont. The crash took place on the Oak Valley Parkway at mile marker 6 and was reported at 6:46 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pedestrian died at the scene, according to the The post Authorities identify pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Person is stabbed to death in Fontana on Nov. 22; suspect flees the location
A person was stabbed to death during an incident in Fontana on the morning of Nov. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Detectives were on the scene of a stabbing in the 15100 block of Athol Street in the unincorporated western area of Fontana, the Sheriff's Department said.
1 dead after plane crashes in northern Riverside County
One person has died after a plane went down and burst into flames in Riverside County Tuesday evening. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. just south of the 10 Freeway in Banning between Hargrave Street and Malki Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-engine airplane on the ground surrounded […]
mynewsla.com
At Least One Killed In Hemet Crash
At least one person died this evening in a head-on crash that left one vehicle overturned in Hemet. The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of South Warren Road and Esplanade Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. A response to the crash was turned over to...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Two Beaumont Residents Killed in Cabazon Crash
(CNS) – Authorities Sunday identified two people who were killed when a vehicle collided with a semi truck in Cabazon. The crash was reported at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway east of Main Street in Cabazon, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Police searching for suspected arsonist after 7+ fires sparked across Desert Hot Springs
A suspected arsonist is on the run from police in Desert Hot Springs after more than seven fires were ignited in the city early Tuesday morning. Martin Valencia woke up to firefighters at his door. "I heard my daughter screaming," he said. "The smoke started going in through that window. And all the house was The post Police searching for suspected arsonist after 7+ fires sparked across Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Beaumont
California Highway Patrol investigators confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a Land Rover Sunday night in Beaumont. The crash happened on I-10 eastbound near Oak Valley Parkway around 6:45 p.m. The identity of the person killed has not been released. Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest developments. Be the first to know when news The post Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
One person dead after a plane crash in Banning
One person is dead after a plane crashed in Banning near Interstate 10 Tuesday night. The crash happened at around 6:40 p.m. south of Interstate 10 near the Banning Scales, close to the Banning Municipal Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration told News Channel 3 that an unidentified aircraft crashed and caught fire. Cal Fire Battalion Chief The post One person dead after a plane crash in Banning appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Occupant Extricated, Airlifted to Hospital
Authorities extricated a person who became trapped in rolled-over vehicle in Desert Center Saturday. The crash was reported at 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of westbound Interstate 10 and Red Cloud Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The victim, whose identity was not immediately provided, was taken to...
mynewsla.com
One Person Killed in Head-On Crash in Blythe
A person died Saturday evening when a big rig and a sedan crashed head-on in the Blythe area. The crash was reported at 6:57 p.m. on US 95 at Hidden Valley Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. One person was trapped in a vehicle and died at the scene,...
Two people dead after a car crash with semi-truck in Cabazon
Two people were killed when a car crashed with a semi-truck on I-10 westbound in Cabazon Saturday morning. Riverside County Fire Authority reported the crash happened east of Main Street in Cabazon at 1:39 a.m. California Highway Patrol said a Lexus ES 350 was driving within the construction zone and crashed with the rear of The post Two people dead after a car crash with semi-truck in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
Sig Alert issued after truck overturns on WB I-10 east of Whitewater
A Sig Alert has been issued after a vehicle overturned on the westbound side of Interstate 10 east of Whitewater. California Highway Patrol Officer David Torres told News Channel 3 that a truck towing a trailer overturned, blocking all lanes on the highway. A Sig Alert was issued at 2:09 p.m. due to the incident. The post Sig Alert issued after truck overturns on WB I-10 east of Whitewater appeared first on KESQ.
Burglars walk out of Eastvale home with safe
An Eastvale homeowner is asking for help after thieves broke into his home and stole a safe filled with money meant to pay off his father's medical and funeral expenses. The owner said his father-in-law, John Trieu, 70, died after a long battle against cancer two days before the burglary."We have a good amount of money in there," said homeowner Andrew Tsang. "We put it in the safe. Before we even had a chance to go to the bank, this happens. Everything is taken from us."According to Tsang, the burglary happened on Thursday, Nov. 17. His security camera captured one...
knewsradio.com
Bicyclist Shot; No Suspects Yet
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. One man is recovering from injuries he suffered when he was shot while out riding his bicycle. The 33 year old victim was riding on Pauline Avenue and Vega Road in Cathedral City around 7:30 pm on Friday November 18th 2022.
KTLA.com
Riverside County thief seen on video stealing home’s holiday decorations
Surveillance video captured the moment a woman parked her car, got out and started stealing the holiday decorations from the yard of a Riverside County home. “She had no cares in the world,” homeowner Steven Casselman told KTLA’s Shelby Nelson. “She was shopping like she was at the store, just taking her sweet time.”
thepalmspringspost.com
Suspected drunk driver arrested following fatal crash along Highway 111 Friday evening
One person was killed and two children were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that left one vehicle overturned Friday evening on State Road 111 in Palm Springs. The crash occurred around 7 p.m. Friday on northbound State Route 111 south of Overture Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said a 39-year-old Beaumont man was driving a 2018 Chevy Silverado and made an unsafe turning movement. The Chevy collided into the rear of a 2006 GMC Sierra that was parked on the right shoulder and was out of gas.
mynewsla.com
One Killed, Another Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision in Nuevo
A motorist was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday in Nuevo. The crash happened about 5:25 p.m. on the Ramona Expressway, just west of Lakeview Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officials said a Ford SUV and a Nissan sedan impacted in the eastbound lanes,...
mynewsla.com
Eastvale Man Pleads Not Guilty To Fatally Shooting His Father
A 29-year-old man accused of gunning down his father during an altercation at the victim’s Eastvale home pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other offenses. Kelvin Jackett Jr. of Eastvale was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of 51-year-old Kelvin Jackett Sr.
