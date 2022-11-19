ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(11-19-22) Ducks-Blues Gameday Lineup

By Lou Korac
ST. LOUIS -- The Blues (8-8-0) will be missing a couple more key pieces as they try to extend their winning streak to six games tonight.

But the good news is that defenseman Colton Parayko is close. He will, however, miss a third straight game with an upper-body injury, and forward Vladimir Tarasenko will not dress today at 7 p.m. against the Anaheim Ducks (5-11-1) due to illness.

Parayko was on the ice for the morning skate Saturday and looked well, but is targeting Monday's return matchup here against the Ducks as a possible return. He was perhaps pushing to play tonight.

"I was thinking about it, but just make sure," Parayko said. "I would love to play Monday. That's my goal personally. We'll aim for that.

"Not overly (concerned), especially when we went in and looked at it and everything. Just more precaution and making sure. ... (I feel) great. Way better. I'm really, really close."

Coach Craig Berube likes the direction Parayko is heading but feels just 16 games into the season, precaution is best.

"He's feeling better," Berube said. "He was 50/50 on tonight, but we'll leave it at that for now and see where he's at tomorrow.

"Every individual's got to kind of make that decision with the coach and trainer, what's best and what's best for the team and best for him.

"He was rolling good and we miss him when he's not playing. He's a big part of our team, but it is what it is."

Parayko last played in Monday's 3-2 win at Colorado, arguably his best game of the season and one of his best games ever.

"I thought I played really well, skating the puck," Parayko said. "I think we were talking about it last week. Personally I feel when I'm playing my best, I'm skating, I'm moving my feet and that's when I'm hard to play against is using my skating, my size. Just skating the puck up, helping the forwards out that way, being on top of guys and closing guys out quick. It all comes from my feet and I thought I was moving my feet well that game. A lot of big parts to that game that was a lot of fun that made it exciting and good to play."

Parayko played 24:23 in the game, including the final couple minutes when the Blues had to kill off a 5-on-3 that led to a 6-on-3 when the Avalanche pulled goalie Alexandar Georgiev for an extra attacker in St. Louis' 3-2 win. Parayko was surprised people were still making a big deal about his check on Avs superstar Nathan MacKinnon in the waning seconds to preserve the game.

"Oh really? I don't have Twitter," Parayko said. "... I never really got into the Twitter, I guess.

"The puck was just in the corner. I was just racing for the puck, he was racing for the puck. He was in front of me. Only way to stop was at the boards. I knew there was really only three or four seconds left and obviously 6-on-3. It was kind of like if the puck gets through there, they would have more guys than us. I was just trying to slow the puck and stop. There was no stopping but at the boards."

- - -

As for Tarasenko, he has a non-COVID illness that will keep him out tonight; he will be replaced by Alexey Toropchenko , who has been a healthy scratch the past five games and play in Tarasenko's spot with Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich .

"Torp's a player we really like, size, speed, plays the right type of game. He's an effective player," Berube said.

When the Blues sat Toropchenko, Berube said at the time the winger needed a bit of a reset, due to missing so much time during training camp and preseason games after offseason shoulder surgery.

"Coming off that injury and surgery and stuff, he missed a lot of camp," Berube said. "It's tough when you miss a lot of camp. This goes back years when people miss camp, it takes a while to get going, and that's all it was with him, I think. Keep working in practice and getting extra skating in and he'll get up to speed. I expect him to come in and play well tonight."

- - -

The Ducks come in off a 3-2 loss at Winnipeg on Thursday, but they have played in eight one-goal games of their 17.

"When I watch tape, they do a lot of good things," Berube said of the Ducks. "They've got some good skill, 1-on-1 players. They added ( John ) Klingberg to their d-corps. We've got to really be ready to go. We've got to check and play a hard game. We can't allow their 1-on-1 skill to get moving."

- - -

The Blues' projected lineup:

Pavel Buchnevich-Robert Thomas-Alexey Toropchenko

Brandon Saad-Ryan O'Reilly-Josh Leivo

Ivan Barbashev-Brayden Schenn-Jordan Kyrou

Nikita Alexandrov-Noel Acciari-Tyler Pitlick

Torey Krug-Justin Faulk

Nick Leddy-Niko Mikkola

Calle Rosen-Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Thomas Greiss will be the backup.

The healthy scratch includes Nathan Walker . Vladimir Tarasenko (illness), Colton Parayko (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (upper body), Marco Scandella (hip), Scott Perunovich (shoulder) and Logan Brown (upper body) are all out.

- - -

The Ducks' projected lineup:

Adam Henrique-Trevor Zegras-Troy Terry

Pavol Regenda-Ryan Strome-Frank Vatrano

Max Jones-Isac Lundestrom-Jakob Silfverberg

Sam Carrick-Mason McTavish-Brett Leason

Cam Fowler-Dmitry Kulikov

Simon Benoit-John Klingberg

Colton White-Austin Strand

John Gibson will start in goal; Anthony Stolarz will be the backup.

The healthy scratch includes Max Comtois . Kevin Shattenkirk (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (labrum), Nathan Beaulieu (upper body) and Derek Grant (upper body) are all out.

