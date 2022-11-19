ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocolly.com

Game MVP: OSU Defense

The first half of Saturday night’s Bedlam contest didn’t feature many positives for No. 22 Oklahoma State (7-4, 4-4). Less than 200 yards of total offense, three turnovers, and just short of 400 yards of offense surrendered by the Cowboy defense wouldn’t warrant much silver lining in OSU’s 28-13 road loss to Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5).
STILLWATER, OK
ocolly.com

Trojan Horse: What OU had to say following Bedlam

Venables on winning in Bedlam after OU lost last year’s matchup:. “This will be a day that you'll never forget. And so regardless of what your records are, and things of that nature, having a chance to redeem ourselves from a year ago, winning this game, and again, the challenge of you know what it takes to win and again, matching up with Oklahoma State. Got great, great respect for, you know, the success that they've had and obviously the second most consistent winningest program in our conference the last 20 years. You know, Coach Gundy has done a, you know, a terrific job of doing things the right way and developing you know, his program where they expect to win and Spencer Sanders is one of the best quarterbacks that has come to this conference in a long time, the success that he's had, you know, takes a backseat to nobody. I know he had led the Big 12 in total offense going into the game. The game control was there. Really incredibly proud of our team that came out ready to play.”
STILLWATER, OK
wrrnetwork.com

2022 Football All-State selections are in!

After yet another gripping high school football season across all class divisions and conferences, the Wyoming Coaches Association has come out with their 2022 selections for the Wyoming All-State teams. Below are the selections for each class with 1A 6-Man State Champions, the Little Snake River Rattlers, leading the class...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

UW Says White, Straight, Christian Male’s Discrimination Lawsuit Has No Merit

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A white, straight, Christian male who is suing the University of Wyoming for alleged discrimination doesn’t have enough facts to support his case, the university claims. The University of Wyoming in a Monday filing urged Judge Nancy Freudenthal of the...
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, November 21, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Marcia Donnan in Saratoga, Wyoming. Marcia writes: “The Wyoming sunrises are amazing. I took this photo from the deck of our Saratoga home, looking at the golf course behind our home.”. To submit...
WYOMING STATE
WyoPreps

2022 Wyoming High School Football All-State Awards

The all-state football honors for the 2022 season have been announced by the Wyoming Coaches Association. These awards are voted on by head coaches across the state. To be considered for all-state football honors, a player must have been named first-team all-conference. Each classification has a specified number of players that receive all-state.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Badger Battles Skunks in Rancid Roadway Rodeo In Northeast Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Bad attitudes and worse odors were the order of the day last week when Steph Jones of Gillette came across three skunks and a badger tussling in the middle of a back road. “I could smell it from inside my pickup,”...
WYOMING STATE
99.9 KEKB

Interesting Facts About Wyoming You Need To Know

Wyoming is truly a wonderful place. Other states might overlook us, but some very historical and significate things have happened in the state. We found some interesting facts about the Cowboy State that you might not know. Did you know that the first-ever Dude Ranch is here in Wyoming? Cool, right?
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Advance Eighth Medicaid Expansion Bill In Last Two Years

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming state lawmakers are moving forward with another Medicaid expansion bill. The Joint Revenue Committee voted 9-5 Tuesday to move forward with the Medical Treatment Opportunity Act, which would expand Medicaid services to all those defined as eligible under the Social Securities Act, an estimated 19,000 people in Wyoming, at a cost of $11 million a year.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Of Men and Horses and Death

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Humans and horses have evolved together in an elegant symbiosis of work and love. Anatomically, we humans are perfectly built to ride horseback, and horses to carry us. Our centers of gravity align perfectly with that of the horse between our...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

WATCH: 5 Most Dangerous Counties in Wyoming

Injury Prevention Resources has created this video that lists 2021’s top five deadliest counties for roadway fatalities in the Cowboy State. IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively, and never driving impaired.
WYOMING STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming or you wish to travel there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Wyoming that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy