Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ocolly.com
After high preseason hopes, Cowgirls season ends with second consecutive missed NCAA tournament appearance
As junior wingback Alex Morris stood in the media room in early August, she showed nothing but disdain for the Big 12 women’s soccer preseason poll. Oklahoma State, coming off of a missed NCAA tournament appearance for the first time since 2018, had been picked to finish fifth in the conference.
ocolly.com
Game MVP: OSU Defense
The first half of Saturday night’s Bedlam contest didn’t feature many positives for No. 22 Oklahoma State (7-4, 4-4). Less than 200 yards of total offense, three turnovers, and just short of 400 yards of offense surrendered by the Cowboy defense wouldn’t warrant much silver lining in OSU’s 28-13 road loss to Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5).
Did Brent Venables buy himself time with Oklahoma’s Bedlam win?
Winning in Bedlam has put out the fire on a rough first season for Brent Venables at Oklahoma. Sometimes, you only have to beat your team’s big in-state rival to silence the critics just a bit. That is exactly what happened on Saturday night when Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners...
ocolly.com
Trojan Horse: What OU had to say following Bedlam
Venables on winning in Bedlam after OU lost last year’s matchup:. “This will be a day that you'll never forget. And so regardless of what your records are, and things of that nature, having a chance to redeem ourselves from a year ago, winning this game, and again, the challenge of you know what it takes to win and again, matching up with Oklahoma State. Got great, great respect for, you know, the success that they've had and obviously the second most consistent winningest program in our conference the last 20 years. You know, Coach Gundy has done a, you know, a terrific job of doing things the right way and developing you know, his program where they expect to win and Spencer Sanders is one of the best quarterbacks that has come to this conference in a long time, the success that he's had, you know, takes a backseat to nobody. I know he had led the Big 12 in total offense going into the game. The game control was there. Really incredibly proud of our team that came out ready to play.”
wrrnetwork.com
2022 Football All-State selections are in!
After yet another gripping high school football season across all class divisions and conferences, the Wyoming Coaches Association has come out with their 2022 selections for the Wyoming All-State teams. Below are the selections for each class with 1A 6-Man State Champions, the Little Snake River Rattlers, leading the class...
mybighornbasin.com
Kills, Camps, and Mountain Landscapes; Records of the Last 11,000 Years of Bison in Northwestern Wyoming
On Thursday, December 1st, 2022, Dr. Lawrence Todd will present a free Draper Museum Lunchtime Expedition Talk titled, “Kills, Camps, and Mountain Landscapes; Records of the Last 11,000 Years of Bison in Northwestern Wyoming,” from noon to 1 p.m. in the Coe Auditorium at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
cowboystatedaily.com
UW Says White, Straight, Christian Male’s Discrimination Lawsuit Has No Merit
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A white, straight, Christian male who is suing the University of Wyoming for alleged discrimination doesn’t have enough facts to support his case, the university claims. The University of Wyoming in a Monday filing urged Judge Nancy Freudenthal of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, November 21, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Marcia Donnan in Saratoga, Wyoming. Marcia writes: “The Wyoming sunrises are amazing. I took this photo from the deck of our Saratoga home, looking at the golf course behind our home.”. To submit...
2022 Wyoming High School Football All-State Awards
The all-state football honors for the 2022 season have been announced by the Wyoming Coaches Association. These awards are voted on by head coaches across the state. To be considered for all-state football honors, a player must have been named first-team all-conference. Each classification has a specified number of players that receive all-state.
cowboystatedaily.com
Badger Battles Skunks in Rancid Roadway Rodeo In Northeast Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Bad attitudes and worse odors were the order of the day last week when Steph Jones of Gillette came across three skunks and a badger tussling in the middle of a back road. “I could smell it from inside my pickup,”...
Interesting Facts About Wyoming You Need To Know
Wyoming is truly a wonderful place. Other states might overlook us, but some very historical and significate things have happened in the state. We found some interesting facts about the Cowboy State that you might not know. Did you know that the first-ever Dude Ranch is here in Wyoming? Cool, right?
cowboystatedaily.com
Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
Five local schools will be in state semifinals for high school football
COLUMBUS — Five local area high schools are in the high school football state semifinals. The pairings and sites were announced Sunday by the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA). >>Ohio high school football regional finals include several local schools. The semifinal games for Division I, II, III and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Advance Eighth Medicaid Expansion Bill In Last Two Years
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming state lawmakers are moving forward with another Medicaid expansion bill. The Joint Revenue Committee voted 9-5 Tuesday to move forward with the Medical Treatment Opportunity Act, which would expand Medicaid services to all those defined as eligible under the Social Securities Act, an estimated 19,000 people in Wyoming, at a cost of $11 million a year.
county17.com
One Gillette resident among Wyoming’s 11 newest ‘Ultimate Anglers’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized 11 people who have recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler” after catching 10 trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. A total of 32 people have achieved the title over the years. One of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Will Try Again To Be First State With Own ‘Holy Grail’ Stable Token
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers will try again to become the first state in the nation with its own stable token, along with a chance at billions in revenue if the Cowboy State can market itself successfully as a highly trusted first-mover. “As we...
cowboystatedaily.com
WYDOT’s Wyoming Signs Keep Getting Ripped Off But It’s Not As Bad As Shitterton, UK
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s not like people are hooking up tow trucks in the middle of the night and ripping the giant Welcome to Wyoming signs out of the ground. But Wyoming road signs are being stolen. Even the giant ones on Interstates...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Of Men and Horses and Death
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Humans and horses have evolved together in an elegant symbiosis of work and love. Anatomically, we humans are perfectly built to ride horseback, and horses to carry us. Our centers of gravity align perfectly with that of the horse between our...
oilcity.news
WATCH: 5 Most Dangerous Counties in Wyoming
Injury Prevention Resources has created this video that lists 2021’s top five deadliest counties for roadway fatalities in the Cowboy State. IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively, and never driving impaired.
3 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you wish to travel there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Wyoming that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Comments / 0