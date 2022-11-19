Venables on winning in Bedlam after OU lost last year’s matchup:. “This will be a day that you'll never forget. And so regardless of what your records are, and things of that nature, having a chance to redeem ourselves from a year ago, winning this game, and again, the challenge of you know what it takes to win and again, matching up with Oklahoma State. Got great, great respect for, you know, the success that they've had and obviously the second most consistent winningest program in our conference the last 20 years. You know, Coach Gundy has done a, you know, a terrific job of doing things the right way and developing you know, his program where they expect to win and Spencer Sanders is one of the best quarterbacks that has come to this conference in a long time, the success that he's had, you know, takes a backseat to nobody. I know he had led the Big 12 in total offense going into the game. The game control was there. Really incredibly proud of our team that came out ready to play.”

