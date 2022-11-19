ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merriam, KS

Second man charged in Kansas stabbing; just sentenced in Missouri shooting

By Russell Colburn, Mike Coutee
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kHNcJ_0jH44Rsq00

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A second man, already convicted in a Missouri shooting, has now been charged in the deadly stabbing of another man in Merriam, Kansas, on Oct. 21.

John Daniel Crawford Murray, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder, in Johnson County District Court in the stabbing death of 23-year-old man Charles Thomas Dillion .

Snow in Missouri this winter? A look at the latest NOAA outlook

The prosecutors also charged 20-year-old man Devin Darnell Braswell with first-degree murder on Nov. 11 in connection with the stabbing.

Merriam police responded to a reported stabbing near Royalty Way and Kings Cove Drive around 11 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim, who was identified as Dillon. He died on the scene.

Merriam police said someone got inside his apartment and stabbed Dillon multiple times. Police said there did not appear to be forced entry into the unit.

The family said Dillon was able to call 911, telling them he did not know who attacked him.

Court documents detailing the allegations against Braswell and Murray have not been released yet.

FOX4 has confirmed Murray was just sentenced to 10 years in prison for another violent attack in June.

Two people dead in Branson shooting, Taney Co. Sheriff investigating

Prosecutors in Unionville, Missouri, said Murry and a female suspect pistol-whipped and shot a victim in an apartment near the Putnam County library in December 2019.

They said the victim survived, Murry pleaded guilty to multiple charges and sat in custody more than two years as the legal process played out. That lengthy process included a change of venue.

In June, Murry was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison on two charges, but the judge granted a suspended execution of sentence.

Prosecutors said a suspended sentence is a chance to live on probation, and Murry could be sent to prison at any time for violating the terms. His record still shows the convictions.

But less than four months later, police said Murray was involved in Dillon’s murder. Officers have not said what role Murry or Braswell played or what led up to the crime.

READ NEXT: Missouri researchers test wastewater for the flu

“That’s actually very disappointing to know,” Charles Dillon’s mother, Adrian Dillon, said. “Shame on the judge who didn’t take the previous crime serious.”

Murray was arrested on Nov. 9, and his bond is set at $1 million. He is in the custody of the state of Missouri and will be extradited back to the state of Kansas. He will have his first court appearance at a later date.

Braswell, the other suspect charged in this case, was arrested on Nov. 10 and made his first appearance in court Monday via a video feed from the Johnson County jail. His bond is set at $1 million. He will be back in court Nov. 23.

KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

