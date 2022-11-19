ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Current Publishing

Carmel man urges awareness after surviving blood clot scare

At 55, Chris Betelak considered himself active and healthy. So, it was a surprise when doctors found blood clots in his leg and lungs. The discovery occurred in March 2017, when the Carmel resident began feeling chest pain while working in his yard. “I’m thinking, well, could this be bronchitis,...
CARMEL, IN
FOX 28 Spokane

EXPLAINER: Why are court records sealed in 2 girls’ deaths?

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana judge could rule Tuesday if sealed court documents with evidence that led to a man’s arrest in the 2017 slayings of two teenage girls will be publicly released. Richard Matthew Allen, a 50-year-old of Delphi, Indiana, was charged last month with two counts of murder in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, but the court documents were sealed at the request of the local prosecutor. State police have revealed incremental details about the case since investigations first began, but public calls for more details have accelerated since Allen’s Oct. 28 arrest on two murder counts in the killings.
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Oak Hill Tree Farm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Matt Stine, with Oak Hill Tree Farm. Oak Hill Tree Farm was established in 2018 located in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Visit their website here. Opening day...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Judge holds hearing on release of sealed documents in Delphi suspect case

A hearing Tuesday morning will likely determine whether documents outlining the case against Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen will be unsealed. Judge holds hearing on release of sealed documents …. A hearing Tuesday morning will likely determine whether documents outlining the case against Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen will be...
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Carmel High School senior gets dream role

This dream has come true for Allie Hanning. “As a young dancer in the role of a tiny unicorn watching the Sugar Plum Fairy, I knew I wanted to take on that role so badly but never thought my dream would become a reality,” the Carmel High School senior said. “Growing up and watching her perform was always such a magical experience.”
CARMEL, IN
The Exponent

Lafayette police investigate woman burned to death

Lafayette Police are investigating the death of a Lafayette woman was who found on fire near Murdock Park in October. Julie Meyers, 60, left the Lafayette Drury Inn and Suites about 2 a.m. on Oct. 30, according to a Facebook post made by Meyers' daughter Crystal Morris. LPD responded to a call to assist a woman on fire near the corner of North 18th and Ferry streets about 7:30 a.m. From there, she was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to an LPD press release.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Fishers pizza shop damaged in weekend fire

FISHERS, Ind. – A call from a neighboring business helped crews quickly extinguish a fire at a Fishers pizza shop. According to the Fishers Fire Department, the fire broke out Saturday morning at the Marco’s Pizza located on Olio Road. A business next door noticed the fire and called 911. Firefighters quickly had the situation […]
FISHERS, IN
Fox 59

Update on Carroll County hearing

Russ McQuaid provides update on the hearing to unseal documents in the Delphi investigation. Russ McQuaid provides update on the hearing to unseal documents in the Delphi investigation. Plan to fix lack of diversity in cancer trials. Plan to fix lack of diversity in cancer trials. Daily 3 Daily 4...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

VOTE NOW: Unsealing the Delphi Documents

DELPHI, Ind. — A special judge overseeing the case against Richard Allen, the man accused of murdering teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017, has requested that he be present during a hearing on Tuesday. Following Allen's first hearing on Friday, Oct. 28, the documents in the case...
DELPHI, IN
WTHR

Lebanon woman killed in rural Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lebanon woman was killed in a two-car crash in rural Boone County Sunday evening, police said. Around 4:30 p.m., deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Boone County Road 500 East and County Road 100 North for a crash with injuries.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week

ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started […]
ANDERSON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy