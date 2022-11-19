Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
Related
Current Publishing
Carmel man urges awareness after surviving blood clot scare
At 55, Chris Betelak considered himself active and healthy. So, it was a surprise when doctors found blood clots in his leg and lungs. The discovery occurred in March 2017, when the Carmel resident began feeling chest pain while working in his yard. “I’m thinking, well, could this be bronchitis,...
Thousands of Indiana kids need homes, some were officially adopted Friday
The courtroom was decorated with balloons, streamers and banners as families, loved ones, case managers and others gathered in the courtroom.
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overhead
An Indiana witness at West Lafayette reported watching three large, white lights in a triangle formation at about 6 p.m. on February 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Flora mom, community gather for memorial honoring four girls killed in 2016
"All I ask is that we just come together as one and fight for my babies, because they didn't deserve it," Gaylin Rose, the girls' mom, said.
FOX 28 Spokane
EXPLAINER: Why are court records sealed in 2 girls’ deaths?
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana judge could rule Tuesday if sealed court documents with evidence that led to a man’s arrest in the 2017 slayings of two teenage girls will be publicly released. Richard Matthew Allen, a 50-year-old of Delphi, Indiana, was charged last month with two counts of murder in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, but the court documents were sealed at the request of the local prosecutor. State police have revealed incremental details about the case since investigations first began, but public calls for more details have accelerated since Allen’s Oct. 28 arrest on two murder counts in the killings.
Indiana man dies after falling into manure lagoon on dairy farm
A man from Indiana is dead after falling into a manure lagoon at a dairy farm in Jasper County, the local sheriff confirmed.
wfyi.org
As state moves forward with Lebanon industrial district, some worry “they don’t have a clear plan”
Efforts are underway to build a massive, multi-billion dollar research and industrial park near Lebanon, Indiana. But as the project has grown, questions are being raised by both residents and the leaders of neighboring cities about what the project will look like - and what kind of resources it will require.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Oak Hill Tree Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Matt Stine, with Oak Hill Tree Farm. Oak Hill Tree Farm was established in 2018 located in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Visit their website here. Opening day...
WISH-TV
Docs: Noblesville man shot driver, said ‘that is what happens when you brake check people’
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Noblesville man has been arrested and charged after shooting a driver on his way to Meijer, court documents say. Trevor Dahl, 24, is charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery, one count of intimidation, one count of criminal recklessness, and one count of pointing a firearm.
cbs4indy.com
Judge holds hearing on release of sealed documents in Delphi suspect case
A hearing Tuesday morning will likely determine whether documents outlining the case against Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen will be unsealed. Judge holds hearing on release of sealed documents …. A hearing Tuesday morning will likely determine whether documents outlining the case against Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen will be...
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
wrtv.com
Attorneys for Richard Allen file petition requesting release or "reasonable bail"
CARROLL COUNTY — Lawyers representing Richard Allen, the man accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi, have requested a bail hearing for their client. Allen is currently jailed without bail in connection to the February 2017 deaths of German and Williams. Bradley Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin,...
Current Publishing
Carmel High School senior gets dream role
This dream has come true for Allie Hanning. “As a young dancer in the role of a tiny unicorn watching the Sugar Plum Fairy, I knew I wanted to take on that role so badly but never thought my dream would become a reality,” the Carmel High School senior said. “Growing up and watching her perform was always such a magical experience.”
Lafayette police investigate woman burned to death
Lafayette Police are investigating the death of a Lafayette woman was who found on fire near Murdock Park in October. Julie Meyers, 60, left the Lafayette Drury Inn and Suites about 2 a.m. on Oct. 30, according to a Facebook post made by Meyers' daughter Crystal Morris. LPD responded to a call to assist a woman on fire near the corner of North 18th and Ferry streets about 7:30 a.m. From there, she was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to an LPD press release.
Fishers pizza shop damaged in weekend fire
FISHERS, Ind. – A call from a neighboring business helped crews quickly extinguish a fire at a Fishers pizza shop. According to the Fishers Fire Department, the fire broke out Saturday morning at the Marco’s Pizza located on Olio Road. A business next door noticed the fire and called 911. Firefighters quickly had the situation […]
Fox 59
Update on Carroll County hearing
Russ McQuaid provides update on the hearing to unseal documents in the Delphi investigation. Russ McQuaid provides update on the hearing to unseal documents in the Delphi investigation. Plan to fix lack of diversity in cancer trials. Plan to fix lack of diversity in cancer trials. Daily 3 Daily 4...
wrtv.com
VOTE NOW: Unsealing the Delphi Documents
DELPHI, Ind. — A special judge overseeing the case against Richard Allen, the man accused of murdering teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017, has requested that he be present during a hearing on Tuesday. Following Allen's first hearing on Friday, Oct. 28, the documents in the case...
Lebanon woman killed in rural Boone County crash
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lebanon woman was killed in a two-car crash in rural Boone County Sunday evening, police said. Around 4:30 p.m., deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Boone County Road 500 East and County Road 100 North for a crash with injuries.
Student charged with stealing nearly $2,500 worth of goods from Best Buy
A Purdue student working at the Sagamore Parkway Best Buy in Lafayette reportedly admitted to stealing nearly $2,000 worth of electronics and over $500 in cash from the store while working. Lafayette Police arrested Saranjit Kaur, a student in the College of Health and Human Sciences, on Oct. 31 after...
Central Indiana sees multiple school arrests, threats this week
ANDERSON, Ind. — Some parents are on edge after threats or weapons were found in several Central Indiana schools this week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Southport High School student was arrested for having a gun and knife in school. Brownsburg parents were concerned Friday when a text appearing to be from the school system started […]
Comments / 1