MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The holiday season has officially begun along the Grand Strand and Myrtle Beach city officials said the area has plenty to offer this year. “Myrtle Beach is the place to be for families seeking an abundance of holiday happenings this year,” said Karen Riordan, MBACC and CVB President and CEO. “We have an extraordinary number of festive events, joyful performances and holiday shopping opportunities all of which allow both residents and visitors to get a ton of bang for their buck. You don’t have to break the bank to have a good time at the beach.”

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO