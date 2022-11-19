ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Catch The Nutcracker Ballet in Myrtle beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WPDE) — A magic holiday adventure is waiting for you and your family... The Coastal Youth Ballet is bringing the Christmas classic, The Nutcracker, to life. Your family can follow Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as they fight off the Mouse King, transport through the land...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Coastal Grand Mall is hosting a Secret Santa giveaway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Do you know a family who deserves a little extra cheer this holiday season? Nominate them for a chance to win our Secret Santa’s Gift Card Giveaway!. Five (5) deserving families will receive $1,000 in gift cards to use toward their holiday shopping. To nominate...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

'Oh what fun!' Myrtle Beach-area holiday events, shows this year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The holiday season has officially begun along the Grand Strand and Myrtle Beach city officials said the area has plenty to offer this year. “Myrtle Beach is the place to be for families seeking an abundance of holiday happenings this year,” said Karen Riordan, MBACC and CVB President and CEO. “We have an extraordinary number of festive events, joyful performances and holiday shopping opportunities all of which allow both residents and visitors to get a ton of bang for their buck. You don’t have to break the bank to have a good time at the beach.”
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Family makes new holiday memories at Market Common tree lighting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Market Common hosted its traditional Christmas tree lighting on Saturday, signaling the start of the holiday season in the Grand Strand. Hundreds came out to the event, while a few vendors provided food and sweets. As people grabbed a bite, many had the chance...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
travelawaits.com

9 Reasons This Coastal Southern Town Is The Perfect Holiday Getaway

Experience the magic of the holidays at the beach. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is a favorite beach destination year-round, but something special happens each year in November and December along The Grand Strand. Enjoy all the season’s favorite activities with a beachy holiday vibe. During the holiday season, Myrtle...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Horry County animal center program seeks out foster parents for the holidays

They would rather not cower in a cold kennel corner wishing for peace and quiet amid a chorus of barks and other strange sounds. They would rather sit at your feet and enjoy the aroma of freshly cooked holiday food as they hope for scraps to conveniently fall into their mouths while they adjust to the nuance noises of family fun.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown deputies to deliver Thanksgiving meals to low income community members

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will lend a helping hand to the community this Thanksgiving. According to GCSO, Murrells Inlet Elks Club 2797 donated 90 dinner boxes to the sheriff’s office this morning. Deputies will deliver the boxes to qualifying members of the community this week. Each box contains Thanksgiving […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead in Loris shooting on Bordertowne Drive, police say

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday evening after law enforcement responded to the Loris area in reference to a shooting, according to officials. The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angelwood Drive, the report reads. When officers arrived at the scene, several people were standing on Bordertowne […]
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

Black Friday shopping hours released for 2022 holiday season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several retailers will open their doors early for Black Friday shoppers this November along the Grand Strand. Thanksgiving, Black Friday and weekend store hours are listed below. Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day) 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Bass Pro Shops 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Big Lots CLOSED […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

80 Georgetown Co. families in need to get Thanksgiving baskets

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Eighty needy families across Georgetown County will get a Thanksgiving basket delivered to them on Monday. It's all part of an initiative the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge has been doing for 15 years to help feed families for the holidays. The baskets will be...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy