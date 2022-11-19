ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World Cup 2022: Ecuador fan goes viral for taunting Qatar with 'bribery' gestures

Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 in World Cup 2022's opener – but one South American found himself in an altercation with home fans. World Cup 2022 has begun with Ecuador beating Qatar – and one fan of the South American nation has used the occasion to taunt the opposition fans about how they won the hosting rights.
World Cup 2022: Alex Scott protests FIFA armband decision live on the BBC

BBC pundit Alex Scott has taken to wearing the OneLove armband live on BBC One in the absence of Harry Kane doing so at World Cup 2022. BBC pundit Alex Scott has protested the decision for England not to wear the OneLove armband at World Cup 2022 – by doing so herself.
Cristiano Ronaldo takes final swipe at Manchester United with new watch

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United by mutual consent – and wasted no time in taunting the club one last time, according to some. Cristiano Ronaldo may have left Manchester United – but his new watch appears to make one last dig at the Red Devils. Ronaldo has...
“Embarrassing…a joke”: Pundits fume as Iran keeper continues after head clash

The decision to allow Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand to continue after a serious head clash angered pundits. The decision to allow Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand to return to the pitch after a serious head clash was blasted as “embarrassing” and “a joke” by pundits. Beiranvand came...
World Cup 2022: Timothy Weah achieves TWO things father George Weah never could in one game, versus Wales

George Weah won World Player of the Year before later becoming President of Liberia, but his son has achieved two things he never could at the World Cup 2022. Being the son of George Weah mustn't be easy. Timothy Weah's dad was not only one of the greatest players of all time – the first and, currently, only African player to win World Player of the Year – but he later became the president of Liberia after hanging up his boots. Talk about big boots to fill.
Who are the BBC commentators for England v Iran at the World Cup 2022?

Guy Mowbray is the main commentator for the England v Iran live stream (opens in new tab), with Jermaine Jenas joining him on co-commentary. Today's best Panini World Cup 2022 stickers - 100 packs deals. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Thank you for...
World Cup 2022: Bizarre Jack Grealish goal celebration explained, as England thrash Iran

Jack Grealish has scored for England at World Cup 2022 and performed a celebration for his biggest fan, Finlay. Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for the Three Lions with a lovely header, becoming the third-youngest player to have scored at a major tournament for England, before Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling both scored volleys to make it 3-0 before half-time.
World Cup 2022: How much is Gareth Southgate paid?

We all know the kind of figures that World Cup 2022 stars rake in… but how much is Gareth Southgate paid?. After Sam Allardyce left the Three Lions hot seat following just one match in charge, the England job went to Southgate in 2016, initially on an interim basis, with the former defender stepping up from the under-21 set-up. In that time, the Three Lions have enjoyed their joint-best World Cup performance since 1966 before a first major final in the European Championship.
Quiz! Can you name every England player to go to a World Cup this century?

10 minutes on the clock, 141 players to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the England line-up from the 1966 World Cup match against West Germany?. You know the cliches by now. It's a...

