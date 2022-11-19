Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in OrlandoEvie M.Orlando, FL
Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)JoAnn RyanFlorida State
New Radiation Therapy Gives Heart Patients HopeModern Globe
3 Florida Man headlines that are weird AFEvie M.Florida State
DeVos family donates $3 million to 30 local organizationsVictorOrlando, FL
Lakers fans should be seething over reported trade LA turned down
The Los Angeles Lakers have not made the best roster decisions over the last several years. After winning the NBA Championship in October of 2022, Rob Pelinka and the front office have done everything possible to make the team worse. If it was intentional, it would be a fantastic job.
Former Lakers favorite wants to join Dwight Howard after monster game
Dwight Howard has enjoyed three different stints on the Los Angeles Lakers and while the first stint did not go as planned at all, Howard grew on Lakers fans with his contributions to the 2020 NBA Championship team. Howard’s NBA career appears to be over as no team signed him...
Blazers vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, November 23 (Cavs To Keep Rolling)
The Portland Trail Blazers will travel across the country without Damian Lillard to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers the night before Thanksgiving. Portland is on a three-game losing streak and hopes to get a big road upset. Cleveland, on the other hand, has won three in a row. The Cavs...
The Detroit Pistons should stay away from Miles Bridges
The Detroit Pistons are mired in a losing streak, shorthanded and could certainly use some additional talent as they try not to slip further into the abyss this season. Troy Weaver has been known to look for high-ceiling guys who may need a new environment to succeed and has taken chances on players like Josh Jackson and Marvin Bagley III with mixed results.
Lakers fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief over Anthony Davis injury
One of the main problems with the Los Angeles Lakers over the last few seasons has been staying healthy. Anthony Davis was hurt in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, completely shifting the balance of the first-round series and allowing the Phoenix Suns to go on their title run. Davis has played...
2 potential buy-low trade targets for the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the NBA are mired in a seven game losing streak with no end in sight, so trade talk has already begun. There have already been teams reportedly inquiring about Bojan Bogdanovic and it won’t be long before Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel are mentioned in rumors.
Detroit Pistons: Is Alec Burks trade bait or a long-term piece?
The Detroit Pistons have started the season 4-15 but there have been some positive signs of late even though they are still missing Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart. The bench has been much better over the last four games, mostly because of the return of Alec Burks, who...
Should the Detroit Pistons re-unite with this former draft pick?
It’s no secret that the Detroit Pistons are down big right now, and it is likely to get worse before it gets better. They are mired in a lengthy losing streak and still on the road where they haven’t won. They are missing three starters and have no idea when Cade Cunningham is going to return.
Best NHL Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Puck Lines and Totals for Wednesday, November 23
The New Jersey Devils may be the hottest team in the NHL, but they still trail the Boston Bruins by a game in the Eastern Conference standings as a massive 15-game slate gets underway tonight with no games scheduled Thursday for Thanksgiving Day. Both teams are in action this evening,...
Best Underdog Bets for College Football Week 13 | Early Reed
It's the final week of the regular season and dogs are sure to be barking across the college football landscape. Early Reed host Reed Wallach and his guest Alex Gleitman of BuckeyeHuddle.com broke down their favorite Week 13 bets, the College Football Playoff scenarios heading into the final week of the season and their favorite underdog plays for the card.
Russell Westbrook’s likely next team after the Lakers is revealed
The biggest story around the Los Angeles Lakers all summer was a potential Russell Westbrook trade. While rumors swirled all summer, the Lakers ultimately did not move Westbrook and he entered the season — controversially — in the purple and gold. To be fair, the Westbrook experience has...
San Diego State vs. Arizona Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, November 22 (Wildcats' Offense Finally Slows Down)
Tuesday's final matchup of the Maui Invitational tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET between two ranked opponents on ESPN, as No. 17 San Diego State takes on No. 14 Arizona. Both teams won their Maui Invitational openers with relative ease last night. The Aztecs took down the Ohio State Buckeyes 88-77, shooting a blistering 47.6% from three-point range, while the Wildcats went over 100 points yet again, dismantling the Cincinnati Bearcats 101-93 in a final score that was much closer than the game itself was.
Week 12 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Players ready to make a surprise impact
Maybe our defensive look-aheads helped you last week (Miami might tee off on Houston), but the field players were underwhelming. There will be fantasy slates like this. Keep the head down, keep grinding. There is no right way or wrong way to digest this column. You might use it for...
