The Detroit Pistons should stay away from Miles Bridges

The Detroit Pistons are mired in a losing streak, shorthanded and could certainly use some additional talent as they try not to slip further into the abyss this season. Troy Weaver has been known to look for high-ceiling guys who may need a new environment to succeed and has taken chances on players like Josh Jackson and Marvin Bagley III with mixed results.
2 potential buy-low trade targets for the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the NBA are mired in a seven game losing streak with no end in sight, so trade talk has already begun. There have already been teams reportedly inquiring about Bojan Bogdanovic and it won’t be long before Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel are mentioned in rumors.
Best Underdog Bets for College Football Week 13 | Early Reed

It's the final week of the regular season and dogs are sure to be barking across the college football landscape. Early Reed host Reed Wallach and his guest Alex Gleitman of BuckeyeHuddle.com broke down their favorite Week 13 bets, the College Football Playoff scenarios heading into the final week of the season and their favorite underdog plays for the card.
San Diego State vs. Arizona Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, November 22 (Wildcats' Offense Finally Slows Down)

Tuesday's final matchup of the Maui Invitational tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET between two ranked opponents on ESPN, as No. 17 San Diego State takes on No. 14 Arizona. Both teams won their Maui Invitational openers with relative ease last night. The Aztecs took down the Ohio State Buckeyes 88-77, shooting a blistering 47.6% from three-point range, while the Wildcats went over 100 points yet again, dismantling the Cincinnati Bearcats 101-93 in a final score that was much closer than the game itself was.
