What TV channel is Portland State vs Cal Poly football game today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch Vikings vs Mustangs online (11/19/2022)

Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
UConn, Iowa State among 4 top-10 women’s basketball teams headed to Portland for Phil Knight tournaments
The Phil Knight Invitational and Phil Knight Legacy tournaments tip off this week in Portland, bringing together many of the top college basketball programs in the nation. And for the first time, eight women’s teams will compete in two separate four-team brackets. The women’s tournaments feature four teams ranked...
Phil Knight Invitational, Legacy tournaments bring bevy of elite men’s basketball teams to Portland
Five years ago, Portland hosted one of the biggest and most prestigious in-season college basketball tournaments ever, welcoming 16 teams to the Rose City to celebrate the 80th birthday of Nike founder and ex-CEO Phil Knight. As Knight now approaches his 85th birthday, the tournament will return with seven teams...
Portland Trail Blazers at Milwaukee Bucks: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The only real silver lining to be found in Damian Lillard being out of the lineup with a lower leg injury is that Portland Trail Blazers fans will get to see more of rookie Shaedon Sharpe. While that isn’t the desired outcome, at least it’s something. Sharpe has been one...
Portland to host NCAA Women’s Final Four in 2030
A Final Four is coming to Oregon. The NCAA on Monday named Portland a host site for the 2030 NCAA Women’s Final Four, bringing one of college basketball’s marquee events to the state for the first time. “To say we are excited is a massive understatement — this...
Poor 3rd quarter sinks Portland Trail Blazers in 119-111 loss at Milwaukee Bucks: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers, playing without Damian Lillard, put forth a spirited effort in the first half Monday night at the Milwaukee Bucks before the game unraveled in the third quarter and they lost, 119-111, at Fiserv Forum. The Blazers trailed 63-61 at halftime after shooting 55.6% against one of...
Jon Eagle reached 6A final by defeating good friend Steve Pyne — who tried to talk ex-Camas coach out of taking West Linn job!
By Paul Valencia | Photos by Ken Waz Guess it takes a state champion to beat a state champion. Jon Eagle, a two-time state champion football coach in Washington, will be going for his first state championship in Oregon after his West Linn Lions took down Central Catholic, led by ...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
Good Morning, News: Oregons's Measure 114 Challenged in Court, Gunman Attacks Patrons at Colorado Gay Club, and Qatar's World Cup is a Big Bummer
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland. I'm starting this...
Group of vandals smash windows and doors at Adidas headquarters in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of people wearing ski goggles and masks vandalized buildings at Adidas' North American headquarters in Portland early Sunday morning. Nine people smashed windows and broke doors of buildings on the campus located on North Greeley Avenue around 1:48 a.m. on Nov. 20, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). A total of 50 windows were smashed. Multiple doors and windows were boarded up by Tuesday.
Here are Portland’s 25 best new restaurants for 2022
Have you ever read a restaurant listicle and wondered … wait, how did this come together? Has the writer even been to Portland? Didn’t that one place close last year? Sometimes, it’s best to do the actual legwork. Instead of internet research conducted in some New York office building, restaurant critic Michael Russell spent the past two months visiting more than 70 new Portland restaurants to bring you our upcoming list of 2022′s top 10. To kick things off, he’s naming his 25 favorite nominees, each opened in the past year (more or less). Read why they stood out, then check back in December to see which ones made the final list.
PSU researchers: Nearly 15K evictions in Oregon in 2022
As of Nov. 6, the Oregon Judicial Department's court records reveal that 14,972 eviction cases were filed in 2022.
The hottest gifts of 2022 for everyone on your list
The holiday shopping season is kicking into high gear, but if you're still lost on what to buy, digital lifestyle expert Mario Armstrong joined Everyday Northwest to talk about some on the hottest gifts of 2022.
Catalytic converter thefts target of Oregon, Minnesota senators
The soaring number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles has become an increasing matter of concern in Oregon, and throughout the country. In 2021, the Oregon legislature passed a law intended to slow the explosive growth of the crime, by making it harder to sell the parts from the converters, devices which are installed to reduce toxic pollutants.
Rain races across Portland early Tuesday, showers end by evening; high 50
Portland will see a quick shot of late November rain Tuesday as a front moves into the coast around 11 a.m. and spreads inland bringing about a half-inch of precipitation. The National Weather Service says the system will dump rain across the metro area before heading toward the Cascades by about 3 p.m. Gusty south winds will blow as the front moves through bringing an end to the ongoing air stagnation concerns that have been facing much of the Willamette Valley.
Record-tying dry conditions continue in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday was a cold night across the region, with low temperatures below freezing for many from the coast through the valley. On the east side of the state temperatures fell to single digits in some locations. But the sunshine and windy conditions will continue again...
Portland sees stagnant air, partly cloudy skies Monday; high 51
Stagnating air trapped at the surface will lower the air quality around the metro area Monday. As of 5 a.m., most of Portland and the surrounding metro area were in the “moderate” category. But south of the city, some areas were seeing pockets of “unhealthy” air quality with...
New campus ministry director Fr. Peter Walsh values open communication with students
Fr. Peter Walsh is the new director of Campus Ministry. If you listen closely outside of Walsh’s door in Corrado Hall you might be able to hear the strum of a guitar and a folk song being sung. A lover of the arts and nature, Walsh brings a new vision for Campus Ministry to UP as the new executive director of mission and ministry.
Thanksgiving guests in RSV, flu season present challenges
Pediatricians who spoke with KOIN 6 News said much of what is being passed around is RSV and the flu -- both highly contagious.
Bishop’s Close and its Elk Rock Garden for sale at $4.5 million
For more than six decades, people have been allowed to walk around the gracious Bishop’s Close Garden at Elk Rock, overlooking the Willamette River in Portland’s pricey Dunthorpe suburb. The gated property, considered one of the oldest, private estate gardens in the Pacific Northwest, was donated by the...
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
