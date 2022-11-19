With everything I’ve read. I still haven’t seen anything about those who have concealed weapons permit.Going through finger printing and background check also. How will this effect those with concealed weapons permit?.
So,, what your saying is that all these sleepy people voted on an initiative that was not completely thought out nor is it finished. So now the legislators can add what ever they want as they come up with the new rules. 114 was a lie to start with, they lied to the people in Oregon and the people voted not knowing what they were voting for. I think the whole initiative should be thrown out. What do you all think?
so if I'm poor I'll never be able to purchase firearm because I have to pay more money each time I wish to buy?..$65 each time?? bogus
