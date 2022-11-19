NCAA D1 Cross Country National Championships post race interview with Oklahoma State's Natalie Cook

Read full article on original website
After high preseason hopes, Cowgirls season ends with second consecutive missed NCAA tournament appearance
As junior wingback Alex Morris stood in the media room in early August, she showed nothing but disdain for the Big 12 women’s soccer preseason poll. Oklahoma State, coming off of a missed NCAA tournament appearance for the first time since 2018, had been picked to finish fifth in the conference.
Trojan Horse: What OU had to say following Bedlam
Venables on winning in Bedlam after OU lost last year’s matchup:. “This will be a day that you'll never forget. And so regardless of what your records are, and things of that nature, having a chance to redeem ourselves from a year ago, winning this game, and again, the challenge of you know what it takes to win and again, matching up with Oklahoma State. Got great, great respect for, you know, the success that they've had and obviously the second most consistent winningest program in our conference the last 20 years. You know, Coach Gundy has done a, you know, a terrific job of doing things the right way and developing you know, his program where they expect to win and Spencer Sanders is one of the best quarterbacks that has come to this conference in a long time, the success that he's had, you know, takes a backseat to nobody. I know he had led the Big 12 in total offense going into the game. The game control was there. Really incredibly proud of our team that came out ready to play.”
Game MVP: OSU Defense
The first half of Saturday night’s Bedlam contest didn’t feature many positives for No. 22 Oklahoma State (7-4, 4-4). Less than 200 yards of total offense, three turnovers, and just short of 400 yards of offense surrendered by the Cowboy defense wouldn’t warrant much silver lining in OSU’s 28-13 road loss to Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5).
