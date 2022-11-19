ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Christmas Tree Arrives at Downtown Disney District

Christmastime has come at Disneyland Resort, and guests arriving at Downtown Disney District are finally being greeted with a Christmas tree!. The tree is decorated with white, silver, and blue ornaments. A snowman is next to the tree, wearing a Santa hat and scarf. Among the normal Christmas tree ornaments...
WDW News Today

New Points of Light Show Coming to Spaceship Earth & Living With the Land Overlay Gets New Name for EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays 2022

Disney has announced a new Points of Light show will debut on Spaceship Earth for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. The light display will “invoke some of the sights of winter, including snowflakes, northern lights, and warm candles.” The Points of Light were added for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, but unlike the other park icons’ “Beacons of Magic,” the light shows on Spaceship Earth will stay beyond the anniversary.
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Turkey Dinner Crêpe Returns to Universal Studios Florida

Central Park Crêpes at Universal Studios Florida has a lot of great options, but we’re glad to see that the Thanksgiving Crêpe (now known as the Turkey Dinner Crêpe) has returned this year. Turkey Dinner Crêpe – $11.99. Roasted turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, turkey...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Mickey & Friends Christmas Cavalcade at Disneyland 2022

While A Christmas Fantasy Parade is performed in the afternoon and evening at Disneyland Park, the Mickey & Friends Christmas Cavalcade entertains guests periodically throughout the day. Mickey and Minnie lead the cavalcade in a white carriage. They’re dressed in their new Christmas costumes. Minnie has a red, green,...
WDW News Today

NEW 2022 Universal’s Holiday Parade Ornament at Universal Orlando Resort

Memorialize your holiday visit to Universal Orlando Resort with a new ornament for Universal’s Holiday Parade Featuring Macy’s. The ornament is a shiny red orb with a gold top and ribbon. “Universal’s Holiday Parade Featuring Macy’s” is on one side, with a green border and white stars. The...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Mickey, Minnie, Avengers, Grogu, and More MagicBand+ Come to Disneyland Resort

Several new MagicBand+ designs have arrived at Disneyland Resort since the new service debuted a few weeks ago. This is on top of the assortment we found just yesterday!. We found these new designs in TomorrowLanding and throughout Disneyland Resort. Celebrate MagicBand+ – $44.99. This colorful MagicBand+ reads “Celebrate”...
WDW News Today

NEW Steamboat Willie Loungefly Backpack and Wallet Sail Into Walt Disney World

Sail away with Mickey and friends using this new “Steamboat Willie” Loungefly mini backpack and matching wallet from Walt Disney World. The backpack was in Sunset Club Couture at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Steamboat Willie Loungefly Mini Backpack – $85. Like the original “Steamboat Willie” short, the...
WDW News Today

Disney Genie+ Now ‘Subject to Availability’ at Disneyland Resort

A new update added to the Disneyland Resort website states that the ability to purchase Disney Genie+ will now be “subject to demand” at the park. New language on the Disney Genie+ page on the Disneyland Resort website now states that availability is limited for Disney Genie+ purchases, possibly opening up sales stopping after a certain capacity is met. This change was previously implemented at Walt Disney World in June. Unlike at Walt Disney World, however, guests at Disneyland may still purchase Genie+ in advance of arrival along with their park ticket.
WDW News Today

New 2022 Holiday Dooney & Bourke Handbag Arrives at Disneyland Resort

A new holiday Dooney & Bourke handbag featuring Mickey Mouse is available at Disneyland Resort. We found it in Disney Clothiers. The handbag is green with brown piping and handles. It has a small zip pocket on the outside. A Dooney & Bourke plaque is near the main zipper. The...
WDW News Today

2022 Holiday Treats Now Available at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel has rolled out some delicious holiday treats at the GCH Holiday Cart and GCH Craftsman Grill, so naturally we headed down to try them all!. First up, here’s everything available at the cart. Holiday Cookie Box – $24. This box includes an assortment...

Comments / 0

Community Policy