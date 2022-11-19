Read full article on original website
REVIEW: ¡Viva Navidad! at Paradise Garden Grill for 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure
¡Viva Navidad! at Paradise Garden Grill is boasting an almost entirely new menu for the 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure. The “Encanto” logo is under the ¡Viva Navidad! sign, but the only real “Encanto” thing in the area is the Mirabel meet-and-greet.
Christmas Tree Arrives at Downtown Disney District
Christmastime has come at Disneyland Resort, and guests arriving at Downtown Disney District are finally being greeted with a Christmas tree!. The tree is decorated with white, silver, and blue ornaments. A snowman is next to the tree, wearing a Santa hat and scarf. Among the normal Christmas tree ornaments...
New Points of Light Show Coming to Spaceship Earth & Living With the Land Overlay Gets New Name for EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays 2022
Disney has announced a new Points of Light show will debut on Spaceship Earth for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. The light display will “invoke some of the sights of winter, including snowflakes, northern lights, and warm candles.” The Points of Light were added for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, but unlike the other park icons’ “Beacons of Magic,” the light shows on Spaceship Earth will stay beyond the anniversary.
REVIEW: New Vanilla Pear Honey Lemonade Joins Returning Gingerbread Bundt Cake and More at Disneyland
A new Vanilla Pear Honey Lemonade is joining the returning Holiday Cake and Gingerbread Bundt Cake at Plaza Inn for the holidays at Disneyland. Gingerbread Bundt cake with apple cinnamon filling, vanilla glaze, and holiday sprinkles. This is the weakest gingerbread cake we’ve had so far, but only by default....
REVIEW: Have a Festive Feast With Classic Thanks-Mas Sandwich, New Desserts, and More From Jolly Holiday at Disneyland
If you’re looking for a full festive feast, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe at Disneyland is where you want to be. From the returning classic Thanks-mas Sandwich to the new Snowman Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake, there are tons to choose from. Thanks-mas Sandwich – $14.49. Roasted Turkey, Stuffing, Gravy, and...
REVIEW: Caramel Toffee Horchata Cold Brew From the Pacific Wharf Cappucino Cart at 2022 Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure
The Pacific Wharf Cappucino Cart is your connection for a seasonal horchata during the Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure. Menu for Pacific Wharf Cappucino Cart at Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays 2022. Beverages:. 🆕 Caramel Toffee Horchata Cold Brew – $7.25. Photos of Menu Items...
Lunar New Year Celebration and Food & Wine Festival Return in 2023 to Disney California Adventure
Two fan-favorite events will be returning to the Disneyland Resort starting in January 2023 – the Lunar New Year Celebration and Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. We are excited to share that two limited-time festivals will be returning to the Disneyland Resort in early 2023. The Lunar...
REVIEW: Four-Meat Pizza and Mexican Chocolate Cheesecake for the Holidays at Disney California Adventure
Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta is serving up two seasonal offerings this holiday season at Disney California Adventure: a Four-Meat Pizza and Mexican Chocolate Cheesecake. Tomato Sauce with Ham, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, and Pepperoni, topped with Mozzarella. The Four-Meat Pizza is returning to the menu for the holidays. There’s not anything...
REVIEW: The Haunted Mansion-Inspired Bride Churro Hurries Back for the Holidays at Disneyland
The Haunted Mansion-inspired Bride Churro is back for the holidays at Disneyland. You can pick up this sweet treat at the churro cart in Critter Country. Elegantly dressed churro in a bouquet of vanilla and sugar. It has quite the ghostly pallor and we’re pleased to say we really enjoyed...
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 11/14/22 (Raya Debuts in Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade, DinoLand Lights Up for the Holiday Season, & More)
Greetings from Magic Kingdom! It’s pretty quiet today so we’re going to head on into the park and see what we can find!. Plenty of the new green and red holiday Christmas Minnie ears are available at the Emporium. We love the fuzzy pompom!. A small felt Mickey...
REVIEW: Turkey Dinner Crêpe Returns to Universal Studios Florida
Central Park Crêpes at Universal Studios Florida has a lot of great options, but we’re glad to see that the Thanksgiving Crêpe (now known as the Turkey Dinner Crêpe) has returned this year. Turkey Dinner Crêpe – $11.99. Roasted turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, turkey...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Mickey & Friends Christmas Cavalcade at Disneyland 2022
While A Christmas Fantasy Parade is performed in the afternoon and evening at Disneyland Park, the Mickey & Friends Christmas Cavalcade entertains guests periodically throughout the day. Mickey and Minnie lead the cavalcade in a white carriage. They’re dressed in their new Christmas costumes. Minnie has a red, green,...
NEW 2022 Universal’s Holiday Parade Ornament at Universal Orlando Resort
Memorialize your holiday visit to Universal Orlando Resort with a new ornament for Universal’s Holiday Parade Featuring Macy’s. The ornament is a shiny red orb with a gold top and ribbon. “Universal’s Holiday Parade Featuring Macy’s” is on one side, with a green border and white stars. The...
New Mickey, Minnie, Avengers, Grogu, and More MagicBand+ Come to Disneyland Resort
Several new MagicBand+ designs have arrived at Disneyland Resort since the new service debuted a few weeks ago. This is on top of the assortment we found just yesterday!. We found these new designs in TomorrowLanding and throughout Disneyland Resort. Celebrate MagicBand+ – $44.99. This colorful MagicBand+ reads “Celebrate”...
NEW Steamboat Willie Loungefly Backpack and Wallet Sail Into Walt Disney World
Sail away with Mickey and friends using this new “Steamboat Willie” Loungefly mini backpack and matching wallet from Walt Disney World. The backpack was in Sunset Club Couture at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Steamboat Willie Loungefly Mini Backpack – $85. Like the original “Steamboat Willie” short, the...
REVIEW: New Seasonal Cinnamon Brown Sugar Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich Joins Returning Peppermint Sundae at Disneyland
Gibson Girl is selling the classic Peppermint Holiday Sundae once again, but this year, new Cinnamon Brown Sugar Ice Cream is also available. You can get the new flavor in an Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich with oatmeal raisin cookies, too. Cinnamon Brown Sugar Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich – $6.99.
Disney Genie+ Now ‘Subject to Availability’ at Disneyland Resort
A new update added to the Disneyland Resort website states that the ability to purchase Disney Genie+ will now be “subject to demand” at the park. New language on the Disney Genie+ page on the Disneyland Resort website now states that availability is limited for Disney Genie+ purchases, possibly opening up sales stopping after a certain capacity is met. This change was previously implemented at Walt Disney World in June. Unlike at Walt Disney World, however, guests at Disneyland may still purchase Genie+ in advance of arrival along with their park ticket.
New 2022 Holiday Dooney & Bourke Handbag Arrives at Disneyland Resort
A new holiday Dooney & Bourke handbag featuring Mickey Mouse is available at Disneyland Resort. We found it in Disney Clothiers. The handbag is green with brown piping and handles. It has a small zip pocket on the outside. A Dooney & Bourke plaque is near the main zipper. The...
2022 Holiday Treats Now Available at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel
Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel has rolled out some delicious holiday treats at the GCH Holiday Cart and GCH Craftsman Grill, so naturally we headed down to try them all!. First up, here’s everything available at the cart. Holiday Cookie Box – $24. This box includes an assortment...
REVIEW: Santa’s Cookies & Milkshake From Toothsome Chocolate Emporium at Universal CityWalk Orlando
Jacques has whipped up the new Santa’s Cookies and Milkshake for the holidays at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen in Universal CityWalk Orlando. Vanilla and cookie butter ice cream with chips ahoy mini cookies, holiday sprinkles, buttercream icing, and a chocolate Christmas tree. Santa’s Cookies and Milkshake...
