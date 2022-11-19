ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Thanksgiving thunder threat possible across Houston area

HOUSTON — With the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaching, the main thing on most people's minds -- besides the turkey -- is the weather. In Houston, widespread rain and thunder are likely due to a trailing cold front and the weather pattern could last all day. The American and European models actually show all of Houston getting rain, with isolated storms possible in some areas.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

After 10 days in the icebox, Houston will thaw out like a turkey for Thanksgiving

Ten days ago a cold front blew into Houston, and since that time the region has experienced weather that is typical for the dead of winter, not late fall. The city’s warmest temperature during that timespan has been just 61 degrees, with lows in the 30s and 40s. Houston will face another chilly day or two before we start to warm up in time for Thanksgiving. Unfortunately that comes with a price: We’re increasingly confident of rainfall on the holiday.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police increase patrolling for holidays after two women ambushed, robbed

HOUSTON - Houston police say additional officers will be patrolling businesses, especially parking lots, this holiday season. During a news conference on Monday, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner suggested shoppers leave flashy jewelry, large designer bags, and firearms at home, and pay attention to their surroundings. SUGGESTED: Jamarion Thomas,...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

5 Must Do Things in Cypress

In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. About 25 miles northwest of Downtown, Cypress was once a...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

How much do you need to make to buy a house in Houston?

HOUSTON - Homebuyers on average need to earn six figures to afford a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. However, the outlook is a little better for those looking to buy in Houston. According to the real estate company, the nationwide average annual salary Americans need to buy...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Houston dries out as we gain some clarity on holiday week weather

Yesterday didn’t disappoint from a forecast perspective. It pretty much went as expected. Rain totals ranged from around a half-inch to inch in Houston to around an inch and a half near the coast. Your mileage may vary this morning, but the sun is out in force in my...
HOUSTON, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Want Microblading? Do Your Research FIRST, Warns Texas Woman

This Houston, Texas woman shared a warning for those seeking a micro-blading procedure after she experienced a catastrophic outcome. First of all, kudos to this young woman for having the courage to share her story and her photos on her TikTok account and Facebook page after a beauty procedure took a botched turn which she said was "beyond embarrassing." However, she wanted to share so that no one else would have to go through this.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Restaurants in Houston Open on Thanksgiving 2022 – Verified List of Dinner Meals Near You!

Looking for restaurants open for Thanksgiving Day Dinner in Houston? Whether you are looking for dine-in or take-out options. We have the verified list!. When we think of Thanksgiving, we typically think of a large feast laboriously prepared all day at home. For some households, though, this isn’t the case. Not everyone celebrates Thanksgiving the same way, and some households don’t celebrate the holiday at all. Whatever the case is, sometimes you just need to eat out at a restaurant on Thanksgiving Day.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Black Friday 2022 store hours near you in Houston – Opening time for Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more!

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. The holiday season kicks off early Friday morning with huge deals on everything from big-screen TVs to blenders to bed sheets. But finding out when stores open can be tricky. We have compiled a VERIFIED list of Black Friday Store Hours in the Houston area. Read on to find out more and get ready to snag the best deals out there!
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Houston Christmas Lights 2022 – 20 Holiday Light Shows Near You!

Looking for the best Christmas lights in and around Houston? Our city is full of neighborhoods decked out in Christmas lights — often synchronized to music. But how do you find these often tucked-away places in such a big city?. Word-of-mouth is certainly one way. Here is our list...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 hot toys to grab on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

HOUSTON – Imagine the frustration, your kid wants a specific toy for the holidays and that toy is out of stock!. To prevent that from happening, you need to plan what you’ll be getting during the hottest shopping days of the year, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. Laurie...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy