FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas womanLauren JessopKaty, TX
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
fox26houston.com
Houston Bush airport already seeing holiday travel rush, travelers sit in traffic
HOUSTON - Nearly 55 million Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving and according to AAA, travel numbers should be close to what they were before the pandemic. In Houston on Monday, a long line of travelers sat in traffic just trying to get to Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Thanksgiving thunder threat possible across Houston area
HOUSTON — With the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaching, the main thing on most people's minds -- besides the turkey -- is the weather. In Houston, widespread rain and thunder are likely due to a trailing cold front and the weather pattern could last all day. The American and European models actually show all of Houston getting rain, with isolated storms possible in some areas.
spacecityweather.com
After 10 days in the icebox, Houston will thaw out like a turkey for Thanksgiving
Ten days ago a cold front blew into Houston, and since that time the region has experienced weather that is typical for the dead of winter, not late fall. The city’s warmest temperature during that timespan has been just 61 degrees, with lows in the 30s and 40s. Houston will face another chilly day or two before we start to warm up in time for Thanksgiving. Unfortunately that comes with a price: We’re increasingly confident of rainfall on the holiday.
'It looked legitimate' | Man shares story after falling victim to parking scam in downtown Houston
HOUSTON — A Houston man said he's out $200 after being scammed by a city parking employee. That former city of Houston employee, Aisha Mercer, was arrested last week in what investigators are calling a bribery scheme. Officials said she was taking money from drivers to remove boots from ticketed cars.
All lanes of I-45 near downtown Houston reopen after big rig hits overpass
HOUSTON — All northbound lanes of I-45 near downtown Houston have reopened following a big rig crash, according to TxDOT. The crash was reported just after 9 a.m. when the big rig hit part of the overpass on the Gulf Freeway near Memorial. All main lanes were shut down...
'They are working smarter, not harder': Why HPD says 'juggings' are on the rise
After a year and a half of rising catalytic converter thefts in Houston, police are seeing them trend down, making way for a rise in another crime.
fox26houston.com
Houston police increase patrolling for holidays after two women ambushed, robbed
HOUSTON - Houston police say additional officers will be patrolling businesses, especially parking lots, this holiday season. During a news conference on Monday, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner suggested shoppers leave flashy jewelry, large designer bags, and firearms at home, and pay attention to their surroundings. SUGGESTED: Jamarion Thomas,...
365thingsinhouston.com
5 Must Do Things in Cypress
In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. About 25 miles northwest of Downtown, Cypress was once a...
fox26houston.com
How much do you need to make to buy a house in Houston?
HOUSTON - Homebuyers on average need to earn six figures to afford a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. However, the outlook is a little better for those looking to buy in Houston. According to the real estate company, the nationwide average annual salary Americans need to buy...
spacecityweather.com
Houston dries out as we gain some clarity on holiday week weather
Yesterday didn’t disappoint from a forecast perspective. It pretty much went as expected. Rain totals ranged from around a half-inch to inch in Houston to around an inch and a half near the coast. Your mileage may vary this morning, but the sun is out in force in my...
Want Microblading? Do Your Research FIRST, Warns Texas Woman
This Houston, Texas woman shared a warning for those seeking a micro-blading procedure after she experienced a catastrophic outcome. First of all, kudos to this young woman for having the courage to share her story and her photos on her TikTok account and Facebook page after a beauty procedure took a botched turn which she said was "beyond embarrassing." However, she wanted to share so that no one else would have to go through this.
cw39.com
Hit-and-run crash in Acres Homes leaves man hospitalized, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Acres Homes. It happened after midnight Monday morning at the 7600 block of West Montgomery Road near West Little York. Police said the man was in the roadway when a 2000 Nissan Altima hit him and...
houstononthecheap.com
Restaurants in Houston Open on Thanksgiving 2022 – Verified List of Dinner Meals Near You!
Looking for restaurants open for Thanksgiving Day Dinner in Houston? Whether you are looking for dine-in or take-out options. We have the verified list!. When we think of Thanksgiving, we typically think of a large feast laboriously prepared all day at home. For some households, though, this isn’t the case. Not everyone celebrates Thanksgiving the same way, and some households don’t celebrate the holiday at all. Whatever the case is, sometimes you just need to eat out at a restaurant on Thanksgiving Day.
Click2Houston.com
2 robbery suspects accused of pepper spraying, pulling knife on Walmart employees in west Houston, deputies say
HOUSTON – Deputies are working to identify two men who are accused of robbing a Walmart in west Harris County back in August. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, deputies responded to reports of an aggravated robbery at a Walmart located at 3506 State Highway 6 South and Westpark Drive. Investigators...
houstononthecheap.com
Black Friday 2022 store hours near you in Houston – Opening time for Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more!
Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. The holiday season kicks off early Friday morning with huge deals on everything from big-screen TVs to blenders to bed sheets. But finding out when stores open can be tricky. We have compiled a VERIFIED list of Black Friday Store Hours in the Houston area. Read on to find out more and get ready to snag the best deals out there!
Where to get Thanksgiving sandwiches with all the trimmings in Houston
Late-night snacking on meat and gravy leftovers is a Turkey Day tradition.
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Christmas Lights 2022 – 20 Holiday Light Shows Near You!
Looking for the best Christmas lights in and around Houston? Our city is full of neighborhoods decked out in Christmas lights — often synchronized to music. But how do you find these often tucked-away places in such a big city?. Word-of-mouth is certainly one way. Here is our list...
Click2Houston.com
5 hot toys to grab on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
HOUSTON – Imagine the frustration, your kid wants a specific toy for the holidays and that toy is out of stock!. To prevent that from happening, you need to plan what you’ll be getting during the hottest shopping days of the year, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. Laurie...
Wrong way driver killed in crash on I-45 in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A wrong way driver was killed Saturday morning on the North Freeway. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-45 near North Main St. Police said the driver in a Honda Civic was going in the wrong direction on I-45 when they were hit by an SUV. The driver died at the scene.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect steals car with 1-year-old inside, drops toddler off at SW Houston dollar store, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are trying to find the suspect who allegedly stole a family’s vehicle with a 1-year-old boy inside, then dropped the child off at a southwest Houston dollar store, where he was found wandering. According to HPD, a 38-year-old father and his little boy were...
