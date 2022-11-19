Read full article on original website
Vero Beach High School student arrested for making threats, deputies say
Deputies have arrested a high school student who they said made threats to faculty and staff at Vero Beach High School. Indian River County Sheriff's Office apprehended the student on Tuesday following an investigation. According to deputies, the student, who was suspended on Nov. 18, sent threatening messages to 10...
Mail carriers targeted in armed robberies, postal service looking to ID suspects
The U.S. Postal Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for help finding whoever is behind recent armed robberies of mail carriers around the state. Two armed robberies over the weekend targeted mail carriers in Delray Beach in the 4000 block of Village Drive and in the area of the Grove Park Apartments in Port St. Lucie.
Atlantic High School criminal justice students deliver holiday meals to families
Palm Beach County students are out of school all week, but some volunteered their time Tuesday morning to bring holiday meals to families in need. It's an annual event for the Criminal Justice Academy students at Atlantic Community High School in Delray Beach. Driving through Delray Beach on a mission...
2 killed, 2 wounded in Lake Belvedere Estates shooting; suspect in custody
Two people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in a neighborhood near West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to a shooting in the 600 block of Snead Circle in the Lake Belvedere Estates community about 6:30 a.m.
2 people shot, 1 killed near West Palm Beach
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said two people were shot and a man was killed Tuesday morning near West Palm Beach. Deputies were called to the 600 block of Snead Circle in the Lake Belvedere Estates community about 6:30 a.m. Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a man was found...
Memorial dolphin statue missing from Vero Beach park
An Indian River County family is asking for help after a memorial dedicated to their loved one has disappeared. It was a statue of a dolphin placed inside Riverside Park in Vero Beach – a tribute to Cole Coppola. "Cole was really the type of kid (who) did things...
Moment of silence held in Lake Worth Beach for Colorado shooting victims
Members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered Tuesday in Lake Worth Beach to hold a moment of silence for the victims of the Colorado nightclub shooting. Lake Worth Beach Mayor Betty Resch and Julie Seaver, executive director of Compass, stood on the steps of City Hall as they renounced the act of hate.
USPS delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie
Port St. Lucie police are investigating after they say a USPS delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. in the Grove Park Apartments. According to police, the gunman fled on foot and possibly left in a vehicle. He was wearing a dark hoodie...
Fatal crash causes delays on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County
A fatal multi-vehicle crash is causing major delays on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County on Wednesday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just before 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes at mile marker 78, north of Glades Road in west Boca Raton. One northbound lane...
Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs
A 26-year-old man is behind bars after, police say, he left the scene of a crash that killed a man over the weekend. Palm Springs police arrested Samuel Alan Trejopaz Saturday afternoon. According to police, Trejopaz fatally struck a man with his car at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Preliminary investigation...
Colo. shooting brings shock, sadness to gay community in Palm Beach County
The shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado has left some in Palm Beach County's gay community feeling uneasy about their safety. "Just owning a bar in general is a security concern," Ron Amodio, owner of the Mad Hatter Lounge in Lake Worth Beach, which caters to the gay community, said. "We've been fortunate our patrons are fairly regular, and thank goodness we've had no problems."
West Palm Beach food pantry to host annual turkey giveaway
A South Florida food pantry is once again stepping up to put a turkey on the table for those in need. Liberty Movement Food Pantry in West Palm Beach is hosting its annual turkey giveaway Monday. The turkey distribution will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1301...
‘We feel for Colorado:’ Palm Beach County community reacts to LGBTQ shooting
As new details emerge about the shooting over the weekend at an LGBTQ club in Colorado, LGBTQ community members and activists Palm Beach County are talking to WPTV about the tragedy. Gerald Arroyo-Prada, an activist for the LGBTQ community, spoke to WPTV on Monday near the Northwood Village Pride streetscape.
How to easily carve a turkey from experts at Okeechobee Steakhouse
As you prepare your spread of thanks, there are many things you should do and many things you should not do. WPTV's T.A. Walker went to ask the experts at Okeechobee Steakhouse in West Palm Beach to get the best tips for your Thanksgiving dinner. 1. Pick the right turkey.
Federal measure helps South Florida veterans get help
There is a new way for many veterans to get help for symptoms they can't always see but feel every day. Symptoms from burn pits in veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan are getting a new look courtesy of the PACT Act. According to the Veterans administration, burn pits were...
8 ways to volunteer this holiday season in South Florida
If you've ever felt like you needed to volunteer during the holiday season but were not sure where to begin, the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County has eight days and eight ways for you to give back. "We're helping foster children making sure that they have new pajamas, new...
Owner, patron of South Fla. LGBTQ+ bar reflect on Colo. nightclub shooting
A mass shooting claimed the lives of five people and injured at least 25 more at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, the first openly gay man elected governor in the United States, decried the deadly shooting as "horrific widening and devastating." Closer to home in...
Thanksgiving travel to exceed pre-pandemic levels, AAA says
The holiday travel rush is back. AAA said Thanksgiving travel this year is expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels. In Florida, 2.9 million people are expected to travel, the most since 2005. Across the country, close to 55 million people will hit the roads and the sky. The trip isn't coming...
'Sunday on the Waterfront' canceled due to weather
Sunday on the Waterfront has been canceled due to inclement weather, the City of West Palm Beach announced Sunday morning. The city said the event will return on Dec.18 with the Aloha Islanders Tropical Holiday Spectacular. WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast. The free family-friendly concert...
FEMA extends application deadline for Hurricane Ian disaster assistance
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the application deadline for federal disaster assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The new deadline, made at the request of the state, is now Jan. 12. Residents living in 26 Florida counties are eligible to submit for FEMA assistance, including in Okeechobee...
