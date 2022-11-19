ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

wflx.com

Vero Beach High School student arrested for making threats, deputies say

Deputies have arrested a high school student who they said made threats to faculty and staff at Vero Beach High School. Indian River County Sheriff's Office apprehended the student on Tuesday following an investigation. According to deputies, the student, who was suspended on Nov. 18, sent threatening messages to 10...
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

2 people shot, 1 killed near West Palm Beach

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said two people were shot and a man was killed Tuesday morning near West Palm Beach. Deputies were called to the 600 block of Snead Circle in the Lake Belvedere Estates community about 6:30 a.m. Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a man was found...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Memorial dolphin statue missing from Vero Beach park

An Indian River County family is asking for help after a memorial dedicated to their loved one has disappeared. It was a statue of a dolphin placed inside Riverside Park in Vero Beach – a tribute to Cole Coppola. "Cole was really the type of kid (who) did things...
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

USPS delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie police are investigating after they say a USPS delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. in the Grove Park Apartments. According to police, the gunman fled on foot and possibly left in a vehicle. He was wearing a dark hoodie...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs

A 26-year-old man is behind bars after, police say, he left the scene of a crash that killed a man over the weekend. Palm Springs police arrested Samuel Alan Trejopaz Saturday afternoon. According to police, Trejopaz fatally struck a man with his car at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Preliminary investigation...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
wflx.com

Colo. shooting brings shock, sadness to gay community in Palm Beach County

The shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado has left some in Palm Beach County's gay community feeling uneasy about their safety. "Just owning a bar in general is a security concern," Ron Amodio, owner of the Mad Hatter Lounge in Lake Worth Beach, which caters to the gay community, said. "We've been fortunate our patrons are fairly regular, and thank goodness we've had no problems."
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Federal measure helps South Florida veterans get help

There is a new way for many veterans to get help for symptoms they can't always see but feel every day. Symptoms from burn pits in veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan are getting a new look courtesy of the PACT Act. According to the Veterans administration, burn pits were...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

8 ways to volunteer this holiday season in South Florida

If you've ever felt like you needed to volunteer during the holiday season but were not sure where to begin, the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County has eight days and eight ways for you to give back. "We're helping foster children making sure that they have new pajamas, new...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Thanksgiving travel to exceed pre-pandemic levels, AAA says

The holiday travel rush is back. AAA said Thanksgiving travel this year is expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels. In Florida, 2.9 million people are expected to travel, the most since 2005. Across the country, close to 55 million people will hit the roads and the sky. The trip isn't coming...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

'Sunday on the Waterfront' canceled due to weather

Sunday on the Waterfront has been canceled due to inclement weather, the City of West Palm Beach announced Sunday morning. The city said the event will return on Dec.18 with the Aloha Islanders Tropical Holiday Spectacular. WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast. The free family-friendly concert...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

FEMA extends application deadline for Hurricane Ian disaster assistance

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the application deadline for federal disaster assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The new deadline, made at the request of the state, is now Jan. 12. Residents living in 26 Florida counties are eligible to submit for FEMA assistance, including in Okeechobee...
FLORIDA STATE

