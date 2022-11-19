ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PHOTOS, VIDEO: All Hallows Eve Boutique Reopens With Krampus Theme at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

By Shannen Michaelsen
 3 days ago
PHOTOS: E.T. Adventure ‘At Home’ Merchandise Lands at Universal Studios Japan

Phone home! Or phone Osaka at least, to see a new line of E.T.-themed merchandise which has landed at Universal Studios Japan! It’s quite a shocker to see new E.T. merchandise here in Osaka, as the ride closed more than a decade ago to be replaced with Space Fantasy: The Ride. So let’s head out to San Francisco Candies and check out the new items!
Christmas Tree Arrives at Downtown Disney District

Christmastime has come at Disneyland Resort, and guests arriving at Downtown Disney District are finally being greeted with a Christmas tree!. The tree is decorated with white, silver, and blue ornaments. A snowman is next to the tree, wearing a Santa hat and scarf. Among the normal Christmas tree ornaments...
NEW 2022 Universal’s Holiday Parade Ornament at Universal Orlando Resort

Memorialize your holiday visit to Universal Orlando Resort with a new ornament for Universal’s Holiday Parade Featuring Macy’s. The ornament is a shiny red orb with a gold top and ribbon. “Universal’s Holiday Parade Featuring Macy’s” is on one side, with a green border and white stars. The...
New Points of Light Show Coming to Spaceship Earth & Living With the Land Overlay Gets New Name for EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays 2022

Disney has announced a new Points of Light show will debut on Spaceship Earth for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. The light display will “invoke some of the sights of winter, including snowflakes, northern lights, and warm candles.” The Points of Light were added for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, but unlike the other park icons’ “Beacons of Magic,” the light shows on Spaceship Earth will stay beyond the anniversary.
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Mickey & Friends Christmas Cavalcade at Disneyland 2022

While A Christmas Fantasy Parade is performed in the afternoon and evening at Disneyland Park, the Mickey & Friends Christmas Cavalcade entertains guests periodically throughout the day. Mickey and Minnie lead the cavalcade in a white carriage. They’re dressed in their new Christmas costumes. Minnie has a red, green,...
PHOTOS: Massive Six-Story Christmas Tree & Other Decor Returns to Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

During the holidays each resort has some magnificent decorations for guests to enjoy. While everyone has their favorite resorts, one of the most popular is Disney’s Wilderness Lodge. Designed to resemble an old timber lodge, the resort celebrates turn-of-the-century National Parks Service lodges found in the great northwest. And now there’s plenty of beautiful holiday decor around the resort just in time for the season to kick off!
‘Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade’ Daytime Performances Added for Christmas Week

Guests visiting Walt Disney World from December 23 through December 31, 2022, will be able to see “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade,” twice daily – Noon and 3:00 p.m. – in the Magic Kingdom. The parade, which can only be seen during “Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party” on select days in November and December, will replace the “Festival of Fantasy Parade” during Christmas week.
Super Mario ‘It’s Snow Time!’ Holiday Merchandise Arrives at Universal Studios Japan

While not really connected to the holiday festivities over in Super Nintendo World, the Mario Store near the front of Universal Studios Japan is chock full of its own holiday line! Themed to a snowfall in the Mushroom Kingdom, snow-topped ? Blocks and Super Mushrooms abound in the new “It’s Snow Time!” merchandise.
REVIEW: Turkey Dinner Crêpe Returns to Universal Studios Florida

Central Park Crêpes at Universal Studios Florida has a lot of great options, but we’re glad to see that the Thanksgiving Crêpe (now known as the Turkey Dinner Crêpe) has returned this year. Turkey Dinner Crêpe – $11.99. Roasted turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, turkey...
Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2022 Fully Sold Out

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2022 at Magic Kingdom is now fully sold out. When attempting to purchase tickets on the Walt Disney World website, guests are not able to access the calendar to select an event date and complete checkout. Magic Kingdom hosted modified Christmas parties (Disney Very...
VIDEO: ‘Magical Snowfall’ Returns on Main Street, U.S.A. in Disneyland Park for 2022

Disneyland Resort rang in the holiday season on November 11, 2022, which means almost two months of Christmas cheer and, yes, snow!. Guests can catch the “Magical Snowfall” at Sleeping Beauty Castle and on Main Street, U.S.A. nightly at Disneyland Park. The show incorporates wintry projections and “snoap” (the “snow” actually made of soap used at Disney Parks that don’t get real snow). Watch our video of snow at Disneyland Park below.

