PHOTOS, VIDEO: All Hallows Eve Boutique Reopens With Krampus Theme at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

PHOTOS: E.T. Adventure ‘At Home’ Merchandise Lands at Universal Studios Japan
Phone home! Or phone Osaka at least, to see a new line of E.T.-themed merchandise which has landed at Universal Studios Japan! It’s quite a shocker to see new E.T. merchandise here in Osaka, as the ride closed more than a decade ago to be replaced with Space Fantasy: The Ride. So let’s head out to San Francisco Candies and check out the new items!
Christmas Tree Arrives at Downtown Disney District
Christmastime has come at Disneyland Resort, and guests arriving at Downtown Disney District are finally being greeted with a Christmas tree!. The tree is decorated with white, silver, and blue ornaments. A snowman is next to the tree, wearing a Santa hat and scarf. Among the normal Christmas tree ornaments...
REVIEW: Santa’s Cookies & Milkshake From Toothsome Chocolate Emporium at Universal CityWalk Orlando
Jacques has whipped up the new Santa’s Cookies and Milkshake for the holidays at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen in Universal CityWalk Orlando. Vanilla and cookie butter ice cream with chips ahoy mini cookies, holiday sprinkles, buttercream icing, and a chocolate Christmas tree. Santa’s Cookies and Milkshake...
NEW 2022 Universal’s Holiday Parade Ornament at Universal Orlando Resort
Memorialize your holiday visit to Universal Orlando Resort with a new ornament for Universal’s Holiday Parade Featuring Macy’s. The ornament is a shiny red orb with a gold top and ribbon. “Universal’s Holiday Parade Featuring Macy’s” is on one side, with a green border and white stars. The...
New Points of Light Show Coming to Spaceship Earth & Living With the Land Overlay Gets New Name for EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays 2022
Disney has announced a new Points of Light show will debut on Spaceship Earth for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. The light display will “invoke some of the sights of winter, including snowflakes, northern lights, and warm candles.” The Points of Light were added for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, but unlike the other park icons’ “Beacons of Magic,” the light shows on Spaceship Earth will stay beyond the anniversary.
VIDEO: 2022 ‘Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle’ in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort
It’s always a snowy winter in Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, but the holidays don’t begin until “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” lights up the night. This projection show is performed on Hogwarts castle in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade each evening.
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 11/14/22 (Raya Debuts in Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade, DinoLand Lights Up for the Holiday Season, & More)
Greetings from Magic Kingdom! It’s pretty quiet today so we’re going to head on into the park and see what we can find!. Plenty of the new green and red holiday Christmas Minnie ears are available at the Emporium. We love the fuzzy pompom!. A small felt Mickey...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Mickey & Friends Christmas Cavalcade at Disneyland 2022
While A Christmas Fantasy Parade is performed in the afternoon and evening at Disneyland Park, the Mickey & Friends Christmas Cavalcade entertains guests periodically throughout the day. Mickey and Minnie lead the cavalcade in a white carriage. They’re dressed in their new Christmas costumes. Minnie has a red, green,...
New Lump of Coal Christmas Tree and Grinch Mold-A-Rama Machines at Universal Orlando Resort
Two new Christmas Mold-A-Rama machines are now available at Universal Orlando Resort. With these machines, guests can watch as their figure is rapidly made using a wax mold. In the All Hallows Eve Krampus Boutique at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, guests can create a lump of coal Christmas tree.
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Living with the Land — Glimmering Greenhouses Holiday Overlay Begins at EPCOT
EPCOT’s Living with the Land is living its best life as decorations sprouted up throughout the attraction. We recently sailed through to experience this year’s Living with the Land — Glimmering Greenhouses. Once guests travel through a scene of a deciduous forest in the middle of a...
PHOTOS: Massive Six-Story Christmas Tree & Other Decor Returns to Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
During the holidays each resort has some magnificent decorations for guests to enjoy. While everyone has their favorite resorts, one of the most popular is Disney’s Wilderness Lodge. Designed to resemble an old timber lodge, the resort celebrates turn-of-the-century National Parks Service lodges found in the great northwest. And now there’s plenty of beautiful holiday decor around the resort just in time for the season to kick off!
REVIEW: Today Cafe Serves Holiday Desserts at Universal Studios Florida
Today Cafe in Universal Studios Florida is serving up a series of fun holiday desserts for the Christmas season. We reviewed their first round of treats and decided what belonged on the nice list — and what was naughty. Orange Cranberry 3-Tier Mini Cake – $6.49. This gets...
‘Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade’ Daytime Performances Added for Christmas Week
Guests visiting Walt Disney World from December 23 through December 31, 2022, will be able to see “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade,” twice daily – Noon and 3:00 p.m. – in the Magic Kingdom. The parade, which can only be seen during “Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party” on select days in November and December, will replace the “Festival of Fantasy Parade” during Christmas week.
REVIEW: Have a Festive Feast With Classic Thanks-Mas Sandwich, New Desserts, and More From Jolly Holiday at Disneyland
If you’re looking for a full festive feast, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe at Disneyland is where you want to be. From the returning classic Thanks-mas Sandwich to the new Snowman Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake, there are tons to choose from. Thanks-mas Sandwich – $14.49. Roasted Turkey, Stuffing, Gravy, and...
REVIEW: New Vanilla Pear Honey Lemonade Joins Returning Gingerbread Bundt Cake and More at Disneyland
A new Vanilla Pear Honey Lemonade is joining the returning Holiday Cake and Gingerbread Bundt Cake at Plaza Inn for the holidays at Disneyland. Gingerbread Bundt cake with apple cinnamon filling, vanilla glaze, and holiday sprinkles. This is the weakest gingerbread cake we’ve had so far, but only by default....
Super Mario ‘It’s Snow Time!’ Holiday Merchandise Arrives at Universal Studios Japan
While not really connected to the holiday festivities over in Super Nintendo World, the Mario Store near the front of Universal Studios Japan is chock full of its own holiday line! Themed to a snowfall in the Mushroom Kingdom, snow-topped ? Blocks and Super Mushrooms abound in the new “It’s Snow Time!” merchandise.
Lunar New Year Celebration and Food & Wine Festival Return in 2023 to Disney California Adventure
Two fan-favorite events will be returning to the Disneyland Resort starting in January 2023 – the Lunar New Year Celebration and Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. We are excited to share that two limited-time festivals will be returning to the Disneyland Resort in early 2023. The Lunar...
REVIEW: Turkey Dinner Crêpe Returns to Universal Studios Florida
Central Park Crêpes at Universal Studios Florida has a lot of great options, but we’re glad to see that the Thanksgiving Crêpe (now known as the Turkey Dinner Crêpe) has returned this year. Turkey Dinner Crêpe – $11.99. Roasted turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, turkey...
Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2022 Fully Sold Out
Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2022 at Magic Kingdom is now fully sold out. When attempting to purchase tickets on the Walt Disney World website, guests are not able to access the calendar to select an event date and complete checkout. Magic Kingdom hosted modified Christmas parties (Disney Very...
VIDEO: ‘Magical Snowfall’ Returns on Main Street, U.S.A. in Disneyland Park for 2022
Disneyland Resort rang in the holiday season on November 11, 2022, which means almost two months of Christmas cheer and, yes, snow!. Guests can catch the “Magical Snowfall” at Sleeping Beauty Castle and on Main Street, U.S.A. nightly at Disneyland Park. The show incorporates wintry projections and “snoap” (the “snow” actually made of soap used at Disney Parks that don’t get real snow). Watch our video of snow at Disneyland Park below.
