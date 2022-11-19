ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

The Florida Classic: Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman

By Kyle T. Mosley
HBCU Legends
Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman live game thread for scores, updates, photos, a more.

THE FLORIDA CLASSIC: FAMU vs. BETHUNE-COOKMAN LIVE GAME THREAD

  • Teams: Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman
  • When: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1:30 PM CT
  • Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
  • Broadcast: ESPN 3; Radio: Rattler Sports Network

