CNN Cans Freelancer Who Tweeted #TeamHitler

A CNN freelance contributor who tweeted #teamHitler has been dropped by the network after pro-Israeli media group HonestReporting exposed his old tweets. “I have shifted to team Germany after finding out that Messi supports Israel #teamHitler,” Idris Mukhtar Ibrahim tweeted in 2014 during the World Cup. He also tweeted support of Palestinian group Hamas around the same time. CNN said they were unaware of his past tweets and have since cut ties with Ibrahim, who had produced content for the network since 2015. “We have informed him that we will no longer be working with him in the future,” a CNN spokesperson told FOX News. Ibrahim has since shared an apology for his past tweets, saying he’s “learnt and evolved” since sharing the tweets. “They were offensive, and I must take responsibility. I was young, new to social media, and blurted out inconsiderately,” he said. “I love and respect the network and I’m sorry about the embarrassment and distraction from my old tweets.

