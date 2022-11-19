Read full article on original website
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26
4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan
From 'Jesus Hates Michigan' to 'There's No M In 'Playoff,' local businesses capitalize on 'The Game'
10 moments in the 'Shoe throughout 100 years
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax Crimes
Keys to the Game: Michigan football at Ohio State
It’s finally here — Michigan vs. Ohio State — and for the first since 2006, both teams are undefeated heading in. The winner captures the Big Ten East Division and the right to play for the conference title the following week. The loser likely gets a trip to the Rose Bowl against a good Pac-12 team … a nice consolation prize, some would say.
Centre Daily
Jameson Williams Dealt with ‘Bad Days’ Waiting to Debut
In a welcomed change of pace, Lions fans have a variety of items to be thankful for this season. The list ranges from the standout play of rookies Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph to the team's first three-game win streak since 2017. And, the latest thing you can add to the list is wide receiver Jameson Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, being cleared to begin practicing. He was officially declared able to practice again on Monday.
Centre Daily
The Extra Point: Jameson Williams’ Potential on the Lions Offense
Detroit Lions wide reciever Jameson Williams returned to practice for the first time since tearing his ACL against Georgia in the CFP National Championship. Even with the long-term injury, Detroit drafted Williams 12th overall, knowing that he'd be worth it in the long run. Now that he is starting to get reps again, the NFL community will get to see why the Lions gambled on him.
Centre Daily
Did Jets Make Mistake Drafting Zach Wilson Instead of Bears’ Justin Fields?
Justin Fields and Zach Wilson are both in their second seasons. Both quarterbacks were taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Wilson, out of BYU, was taken first (No.2 overall by the Jets) and Fields, out of Ohio State, went No. 11 (Bears). As a former Pro...
Centre Daily
Bloomington South’s Jonathan Holmes, Jordan Hulls Now Coaching Miami of Ohio, Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jordan Hulls and Jonathan Holmes have traveled the world during their basketball careers, but they'll be close to home on Sunday. Hulls and Holmes were two of the most decorated scorers to come out of Bloomington South High School, and they'll be on opposing sidelines when No. 12 Indiana takes on Miami of Ohio at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Centre Daily
Updated Lions Draft Order After Winning Streak
In an interesting twist of fate, the Detroit Lions are currently on a three-game NFL winning streak, but still possess a top draft pick in next year's draft. Dan Campbell told his team in the locker room, “Everything we talked about; we stayed the course. We’re playing some pretty clean, physical football, man. ... We dominated when we needed to. We dominated the ground game. We made the throws we had to. We were efficient. That’s the way to win, man. Now you’re figuring it out. Now we’re figuring it out. That’s three!"
Centre Daily
Ohio State To Wear Custom Nike LeBron James Cleats Against Michigan
The Ohio State football program announced on Tuesday night it will wear custom Nike cleats inspired by NBA superstar LeBron James’ first signature shoe during Saturday’s game against Michigan. The cleats are predominantly black with a scarlet Nike Swoosh outlined in gray on both sides and has scarlet...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Puka Nacua, Wide Receiver, BYU Cougars
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Darrelle Revis among Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists. Four-time All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis is one of five first-year eligible players among 28 modern day semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023.
Centre Daily
‘I Felt Like Myself’: Falcons CB A.J. Terrell Makes Return vs. Bears
The Atlanta Falcons' 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears this past Sunday came with mixed results for some if its young building blocks. A pair of second-year pros, star tight end Kyle Pitts and emerging defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham, both departed with lower-body injuries that ultimately led to their placement on injured reserve.
Centre Daily
Bills at Lions: ‘I Like Our Odds!’ Insists Detroit Coach Dan Campbell
That is the position of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell as his team prepares to host a Thanksgiving matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The "lowly Lions'' currently sit in second place in the NFC North, and while they are a modest 4-6, they have won three straight. Which is...
Centre Daily
Taylor Heinicke ‘Living Every Kid’s Dream’ as Washington Commanders Starting QB
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke is enjoying his time as the starter. Having stepped in for the injured Carson Wentz five weeks ago, Heinicke has won four of his five games, improving the Commanders' record to 6-5. Since the 29-year-old took over from Wentz, the difference in performance has been...
Centre Daily
Lions Draw Controversial Referee on Thanksgiving
The Detroit Lions will take on the Buffalo Bills this year for the annual Thanksgiving Day Classic. It has now been revealed that the referee assignment is an official who has made several controversial calls in the past that have not gone Detroit's way. Clete Blakeman will handle officiating duties...
Centre Daily
Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo For Road Matchup With Tennessee Titans
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear white jerseys, white pants and black socks on Sunday against the Titans. Cincinnati has won six of their last eight games after starting 0-2 on the year. The Titans have won seven of their last eight after an 0-2 start. The Bengals are...
Centre Daily
SEC Announces Players of the Week Ahead of Week 13
No Mississippi State players were listed when the Southeastern Conference announced its players of the week following Week 12 action, despite several solid individual Bulldog performance in the 56-7 win over ETSU. But there were plenty of players across the conference who caught attention in Saturday filled with close calls...
Centre Daily
Steelers Win Two of Three in Early Slot of Week 11
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers went 2-3 before they hit the field for their Week 11 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Before playing their 4:25 p.m. game, Pittsburgh watched the AFC go 1-1 and their draft stock rise. During the early slot of the NFL's Week 11 action, the Steelers...
Centre Daily
Colts Sign Veteran Defensive End Khalid Kareem From Bengals Practice Squad
CINCINNATI — The Colts signed defensive end Khalid Kareem off of the Bengals practice squad on Tuesday. Cincinnati waived Kareem earlier this season. They picked him in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Kareem appeared in seven games for Cincinnati last season, finishing with nine...
Centre Daily
Rams Cautiously Waiting on More Information Following Matthew Stafford’s Injury
Injuries continue to pile up on the Los Angeles Rams; after losing Cooper Kupp to a season-ending ankle injury, quarterback Matthew Stafford entered concussion protocol following the 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Stafford would return Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after missing the 27-17 loss to the...
Centre Daily
Mike Tomlin Excuses Steelers Predictable Offensive Play-Calling
PITTSBURGH -- After the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt acknowledged that the Steelers offense liked "to do the same plays over and over." Well, apparently that's not an issue. At least not to head coach Mike Tomlin, who blamed that notion...
Centre Daily
Rams-Chiefs Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread
This season’s top super bowl contender takes on last year’s super bowl winner when the Rams travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in Week 12. These two teams are on opposite trajectories as the Chiefs are riding a four-game winning streak and the Rams are on a four-game losing skid. Kansas City is favored by 14.5 points, making them the biggest favorites in Week 12.
Centre Daily
Patriots Help Ailing Offensive Line, Sign 2017 Draft Pick to Active Roster
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots traded up five spots in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft to select UCLA tackle Conor McDermott. McDemott returned to the Foxboro fold on Tuesday, when the team signed the 30-year-old to its 53-man roster. He fills the roster spot vacated by running back J.J. Taylor, who was released Monday. Just one month into his would-be third season with the team, the Buffalo Bills released McDermott in October 2019.
