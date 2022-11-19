ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

On3.com

Keys to the Game: Michigan football at Ohio State

It’s finally here — Michigan vs. Ohio State — and for the first since 2006, both teams are undefeated heading in. The winner captures the Big Ten East Division and the right to play for the conference title the following week. The loser likely gets a trip to the Rose Bowl against a good Pac-12 team … a nice consolation prize, some would say.
COLUMBUS, OH
Centre Daily

Jameson Williams Dealt with ‘Bad Days’ Waiting to Debut

In a welcomed change of pace, Lions fans have a variety of items to be thankful for this season. The list ranges from the standout play of rookies Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph to the team's first three-game win streak since 2017. And, the latest thing you can add to the list is wide receiver Jameson Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, being cleared to begin practicing. He was officially declared able to practice again on Monday.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

The Extra Point: Jameson Williams’ Potential on the Lions Offense

Detroit Lions wide reciever Jameson Williams returned to practice for the first time since tearing his ACL against Georgia in the CFP National Championship. Even with the long-term injury, Detroit drafted Williams 12th overall, knowing that he'd be worth it in the long run. Now that he is starting to get reps again, the NFL community will get to see why the Lions gambled on him.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Updated Lions Draft Order After Winning Streak

In an interesting twist of fate, the Detroit Lions are currently on a three-game NFL winning streak, but still possess a top draft pick in next year's draft. Dan Campbell told his team in the locker room, “Everything we talked about; we stayed the course. We’re playing some pretty clean, physical football, man. ... We dominated when we needed to. We dominated the ground game. We made the throws we had to. We were efficient. That’s the way to win, man. Now you’re figuring it out. Now we’re figuring it out. That’s three!"
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Ohio State To Wear Custom Nike LeBron James Cleats Against Michigan

The Ohio State football program announced on Tuesday night it will wear custom Nike cleats inspired by NBA superstar LeBron James’ first signature shoe during Saturday’s game against Michigan. The cleats are predominantly black with a scarlet Nike Swoosh outlined in gray on both sides and has scarlet...
COLUMBUS, OH
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Puka Nacua, Wide Receiver, BYU Cougars

Darrelle Revis among Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists. Four-time All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis is one of five first-year eligible players among 28 modern day semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023.
Centre Daily

‘I Felt Like Myself’: Falcons CB A.J. Terrell Makes Return vs. Bears

The Atlanta Falcons' 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears this past Sunday came with mixed results for some if its young building blocks. A pair of second-year pros, star tight end Kyle Pitts and emerging defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham, both departed with lower-body injuries that ultimately led to their placement on injured reserve.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Lions Draw Controversial Referee on Thanksgiving

The Detroit Lions will take on the Buffalo Bills this year for the annual Thanksgiving Day Classic. It has now been revealed that the referee assignment is an official who has made several controversial calls in the past that have not gone Detroit's way. Clete Blakeman will handle officiating duties...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

SEC Announces Players of the Week Ahead of Week 13

No Mississippi State players were listed when the Southeastern Conference announced its players of the week following Week 12 action, despite several solid individual Bulldog performance in the 56-7 win over ETSU. But there were plenty of players across the conference who caught attention in Saturday filled with close calls...
GEORGIA STATE
Centre Daily

Steelers Win Two of Three in Early Slot of Week 11

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers went 2-3 before they hit the field for their Week 11 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Before playing their 4:25 p.m. game, Pittsburgh watched the AFC go 1-1 and their draft stock rise. During the early slot of the NFL's Week 11 action, the Steelers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Mike Tomlin Excuses Steelers Predictable Offensive Play-Calling

PITTSBURGH -- After the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt acknowledged that the Steelers offense liked "to do the same plays over and over." Well, apparently that's not an issue. At least not to head coach Mike Tomlin, who blamed that notion...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Rams-Chiefs Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread

This season’s top super bowl contender takes on last year’s super bowl winner when the Rams travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in Week 12. These two teams are on opposite trajectories as the Chiefs are riding a four-game winning streak and the Rams are on a four-game losing skid. Kansas City is favored by 14.5 points, making them the biggest favorites in Week 12.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

Patriots Help Ailing Offensive Line, Sign 2017 Draft Pick to Active Roster

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots traded up five spots in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft to select UCLA tackle Conor McDermott. McDemott returned to the Foxboro fold on Tuesday, when the team signed the 30-year-old to its 53-man roster. He fills the roster spot vacated by running back J.J. Taylor, who was released Monday. Just one month into his would-be third season with the team, the Buffalo Bills released McDermott in October 2019.

