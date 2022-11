RB JEREMIYAH LOVE - Christian Brothers 46, Liberty North 21. Love and his talented Christian Brothers squad punched their ticket to the state championship game next week, defeating Liberty North by a score of 46-21. The Notre Dame commit was a big part of that outburst offensively, rushing for 172 yards and two touchdowns on just 15 carries.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO