Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
stoughtonnews.com
Boys swimming: Evan Schmidt, Julian Callender set to pace Stoughton
Everything came together at just the right time for Stoughton’s Evan Schmidt last year. Schmidt had a hand in breaking four school records and won two medals at the WIAA Division 2 state meet last season. He finished as the state runner-up in the 500-yard freestyle (4:39.91) and took third in the 200 free (1:42.55).
Wisconsin football: Updated bowl projections for the Badgers
A look at which bowl game the Wisconsin Badgers are currently projected to play in after becoming bowl eligible over the weekend.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Fans React To Football Head Coach Job Posting
The Wisconsin Badgers came back to beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday 15-14. The Badgers improved to 6-5 and became bowl eligible. The win gave interim head coach Jim Leonhard his fourth victory with the Badgers. He’s 4-2 as the interim head coach. Many fans and current players back...
WISN
Lead Waukesha prosecutor who helped convict Darrell Brooks calls case 'pinnacle of my career'
WAUKESHA, Wis. — It's been less than a week since Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Darrell Brooks to six consecutive life sentences for the parade attack one year ago. Waukesha District Attorney Sue Opper said they're still feeling a sense of relief that a jury convicted Brooks following...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsinites share deer hunting experiences on first day of 2022 gun deer hunting season
ERIN, Wis. — With their orange gear in tow, Wisconsinites took to the woods on Saturday for the beginning of the 2022 nine-day gun deer hunting season. Aaron Rusch of Richfield, Wis. started his hunt bright and early in Washington County. It didn’t take long for him to accomplish something he had never done before.
UPDATE: UW-Madison international student reported missing found safe
UPDATE: UW-Madison Police say they and the Madison Police Department were able to locate Xun and he is safe. PREVIOUS STORY: MADISON, Wis. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing University of Wisconsin-Madison student who hasn’t been heard from in more than a month. Family members of 19-year-old Enzhe Xun reported him missing on Nov....
stoughtonnews.com
Column: Sustainability is all around Stoughton
Hello and happy holidays neighbors! It has been a joy getting to know this community over the last few years since moving from the Northwoods. I am looking forward to enjoying the many cozy spaces Stoughton has to offer this winter. As a fisheries biologist turned environmental educator my two...
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
nbc15.com
Liquor store on Madison’s south side robbed Monday night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is still searching for the suspect who held up a liquor store on the city’s south side Monday night. According to MPD’s incident report, the suspect went into Rocky’s Liquor, in the 4200 block of W. Beltline Hwy., pointed a gun at the clerk, and stole cash from the register.
WISN
Waukesha man's wheelchair repeatedly stuck on snow-covered bridge
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Mike Kirkham and his service dog, Blaze, attempt to make the half-mile trip along St. Paul Avenue in Waukesha to a nearby store almost every day. But twice recently Mike's wheelchair journey has ended abruptly, stuck on a snow-covered bridge path. And twice, Waukesha Police have been called to help him out.
Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution
At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff.
nbc15.com
75-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle in Madison crosswalk
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old pedestrian was badly injured Monday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle while in the crosswalk of an intersection on the Madison’s near east side, the city’s police department reported. MPD’s initial report indicates officers were called to the intersection of...
fortatkinsononline.com
Fort school board moves seven high school courses, six course revisions toward approval
The School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education Thursday approved consideration of seven new courses and six course revisions which could potentially be offered to Fort Atkinson High School students beginning with the 2023-24 school year. During Thursday’s regular school board meeting, school board members unanimously approved two motions,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Serious injury crash in neighboring Dodge County | By Dodge County Sheriff
Dodge Co., WI – A 67-year-old Cambria man received life threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash near Watertown. The crash occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on November 22, 2022. The man was the only occupant in the vehicle, and he was exiting southbound from State Highway 26, towards a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County crash, man injured fled hit-and-run: sheriff
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A Wisconsin man was seriously injured in a Dodge County crash after allegedly fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run, officials said Tuesday, Nov. 22. According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a minor hit-and-run happened in Oak Grove on State Highway 26. It was reported that the striking vehicle fled the scene. As deputies responded, it was reported that the vehicle had crashed as it sped away.
West Madison home evacuated for carbon monoxide alarm
MADISON, Wis. — The residents of a home on Madison’s west side were forced to evacuate early Saturday after a carbon monoxide alarm was activated. Madison Fire Department crews were called to the 7300 block of Whitacre Road just after 2 a.m. The residents of the two-story home had already evacuated and no injuries were reported. Carbon monoxide readings in...
Madison teachers tell school board they want fired principal reinstated
For the second time in the less than two months since their former principal was fired, teachers from Sennett middle school urged members of the Madison school board to have him reinstated.
nbc15.com
Development agreement approved for potential project in downtown Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A potential $16-20 million development project to enhance the area around the Rock River in downtown Beloit is one step closer to becoming a reality. City of Beloit officials noted a development agreement and purchase sale for a proposed-private development was approved by the city council Monday night.
stoughtonnews.com
Letter: Appreciating senior center, SPD efforts
We would like to take the opportunity to thank director Cindy McGlynn and case manager Brian Aarstad at the Stoughton Senior Center, also Stoughton Police Department officers Christopher Stachel and Hector Covarrubias. Both these departments helped our friend get the help he needed, when it was most needed. Went well...
Comments / 0