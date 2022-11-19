Everything came together at just the right time for Stoughton’s Evan Schmidt last year. Schmidt had a hand in breaking four school records and won two medals at the WIAA Division 2 state meet last season. He finished as the state runner-up in the 500-yard freestyle (4:39.91) and took third in the 200 free (1:42.55).

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO