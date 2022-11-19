ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stoughtonnews.com

Boys swimming: Evan Schmidt, Julian Callender set to pace Stoughton

Everything came together at just the right time for Stoughton’s Evan Schmidt last year. Schmidt had a hand in breaking four school records and won two medals at the WIAA Division 2 state meet last season. He finished as the state runner-up in the 500-yard freestyle (4:39.91) and took third in the 200 free (1:42.55).
STOUGHTON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Fans React To Football Head Coach Job Posting

The Wisconsin Badgers came back to beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday 15-14. The Badgers improved to 6-5 and became bowl eligible. The win gave interim head coach Jim Leonhard his fourth victory with the Badgers. He’s 4-2 as the interim head coach. Many fans and current players back...
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Column: Sustainability is all around Stoughton

Hello and happy holidays neighbors! It has been a joy getting to know this community over the last few years since moving from the Northwoods. I am looking forward to enjoying the many cozy spaces Stoughton has to offer this winter. As a fisheries biologist turned environmental educator my two...
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Liquor store on Madison’s south side robbed Monday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is still searching for the suspect who held up a liquor store on the city’s south side Monday night. According to MPD’s incident report, the suspect went into Rocky’s Liquor, in the 4200 block of W. Beltline Hwy., pointed a gun at the clerk, and stole cash from the register.
MADISON, WI
WISN

Waukesha man's wheelchair repeatedly stuck on snow-covered bridge

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Mike Kirkham and his service dog, Blaze, attempt to make the half-mile trip along St. Paul Avenue in Waukesha to a nearby store almost every day. But twice recently Mike's wheelchair journey has ended abruptly, stuck on a snow-covered bridge path. And twice, Waukesha Police have been called to help him out.
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

75-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle in Madison crosswalk

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old pedestrian was badly injured Monday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle while in the crosswalk of an intersection on the Madison’s near east side, the city’s police department reported. MPD’s initial report indicates officers were called to the intersection of...
MADISON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Fort school board moves seven high school courses, six course revisions toward approval

The School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education Thursday approved consideration of seven new courses and six course revisions which could potentially be offered to Fort Atkinson High School students beginning with the 2023-24 school year. During Thursday’s regular school board meeting, school board members unanimously approved two motions,...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dodge County crash, man injured fled hit-and-run: sheriff

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A Wisconsin man was seriously injured in a Dodge County crash after allegedly fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run, officials said Tuesday, Nov. 22. According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a minor hit-and-run happened in Oak Grove on State Highway 26. It was reported that the striking vehicle fled the scene. As deputies responded, it was reported that the vehicle had crashed as it sped away.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

West Madison home evacuated for carbon monoxide alarm

MADISON, Wis. — The residents of a home on Madison’s west side were forced to evacuate early Saturday after a carbon monoxide alarm was activated. Madison Fire Department crews were called to the 7300 block of Whitacre Road just after 2 a.m. The residents of the two-story home had already evacuated and no injuries were reported. Carbon monoxide readings in...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Development agreement approved for potential project in downtown Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A potential $16-20 million development project to enhance the area around the Rock River in downtown Beloit is one step closer to becoming a reality. City of Beloit officials noted a development agreement and purchase sale for a proposed-private development was approved by the city council Monday night.
BELOIT, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Letter: Appreciating senior center, SPD efforts

We would like to take the opportunity to thank director Cindy McGlynn and case manager Brian Aarstad at the Stoughton Senior Center, also Stoughton Police Department officers Christopher Stachel and Hector Covarrubias. Both these departments helped our friend get the help he needed, when it was most needed. Went well...
STOUGHTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy