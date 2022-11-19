ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

realcombatmedia.com

Elijah Pierce Stops Juan Carlos Pena in Two Rounds in Oklahoma City

Baltimore, Maryland (November 21, 2022)–Super Bantamweight contender Elijah Pierce notched his second consecutive second-round knockout as he took out Juan Carlos Pena in Oklahoma City. Pierce, who is promoted by Jeter Promotions and is now ranked number 35 by the WBC, after winning the WBC USNBC title on the...
BALTIMORE, MD
oklahomawatch.org

Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes

TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Peak Inside This Magical Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale

Imagine calling this place home for the holidays. This magical mansion, more like a castle in Norman, Oklahoma looks like something out of a Harry Potter movie. It's the ULTIMATE dream house that every Harry Potter fan would love to call home! Imagine living in a modern castle that looks like Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry. This magical MEGA mansion is currently FOR SALE for just $875,000.00.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Electric vehicle maker seeking $1M from Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle maker is seeking $1 million from Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 reported earlier this month that Canoo is finalizing a purchase of a warehouse near Interstate 40 and Morgan Road. The warehouse will eventually operate as a plant that will be able to roll out 20,000 vehicles a year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
abc17news.com

Police: 4 dead at pot farm were ‘executed,’ Chinese citizens

Oklahoma police have identified a suspect in the weekend slayings of four people at a marijuana farm but say they aren’t releasing a name because doing so could put more people in danger. Authorities said Tuesday the three men and one woman were “executed” on the 10-acre (4-hectare) property about 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City. A fifth victim who was wounded was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital. All were Chinese citizens. Authorities have not identified the victims but said Tuesday they were shot. The case is being investigated as a quadruple homicide. Police have searched the property but did not find the suspect.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Crews battle house fire on S. Sunnylane Road in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Firefighters responded to a house fire at 4801 SE 104th near South Sunnylane Road on Tuesday night. The homeowner was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, Three cats are still missing. "The one thing in this area, we don't have hydrant,”...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and increased patrols in Oklahoma County on Friday, November 25.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Sooners rise in latest Big 12 power rankings

Make no mistake about it, the Oklahoma Sooners dominated a fairly good Oklahoma State crew. The Cowboys might have been reeling of late, however that they had their beginning quarterback, and he appeared nicely sufficient for the Pokes to have him drop again to go 80 instances and throw 67 passes.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

New Oklahoma commit Ashton Sanders breaks down his decision

Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral defensive tackle Ashton Sanders announced moments ago he'll play his college ball for Oklahoma. The Sooners recently jumped in with an offer to Sanders and he quickly set up an official visit. He's currently still on his visit and will be in Norman through Monday but decided he was ready to pull the trigger.
NORMAN, OK

