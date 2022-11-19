Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
realcombatmedia.com
Elijah Pierce Stops Juan Carlos Pena in Two Rounds in Oklahoma City
Baltimore, Maryland (November 21, 2022)–Super Bantamweight contender Elijah Pierce notched his second consecutive second-round knockout as he took out Juan Carlos Pena in Oklahoma City. Pierce, who is promoted by Jeter Promotions and is now ranked number 35 by the WBC, after winning the WBC USNBC title on the...
oklahomawatch.org
Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
OKC Councilman Proposes Large Fines, Possible Arrests To Address Homelessness
A list of ordinances is set to be proposed at Tuesday's city council meeting. Two of them are addressing homelessness in Oklahoma City. They would drastically change the trespassing law that's already in place in the city and make it easier for police to arrest people on public or private property.
Peak Inside This Magical Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale
Imagine calling this place home for the holidays. This magical mansion, more like a castle in Norman, Oklahoma looks like something out of a Harry Potter movie. It's the ULTIMATE dream house that every Harry Potter fan would love to call home! Imagine living in a modern castle that looks like Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry. This magical MEGA mansion is currently FOR SALE for just $875,000.00.
Deadly hit and run near Reno & Meridian
Oklahoma City Police say earlier today around 6:15 pm a woman was hit and killed at Reno & Meridian.
KOCO
Electric vehicle maker seeking $1M from Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle maker is seeking $1 million from Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 reported earlier this month that Canoo is finalizing a purchase of a warehouse near Interstate 40 and Morgan Road. The warehouse will eventually operate as a plant that will be able to roll out 20,000 vehicles a year.
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Elaborates on Sooners' Big Recruiting Weekend
NORMAN — A 6-5 record heading into Saturday's season finale at Texas Tech means Oklahoma has at least one eye on the future. The Sooners hosted a colossal recruiting weekend as they took down Oklahoma State in a memorable Bedlam game. There's no official tally of high school and junior college ...
abc17news.com
Police: 4 dead at pot farm were ‘executed,’ Chinese citizens
Oklahoma police have identified a suspect in the weekend slayings of four people at a marijuana farm but say they aren’t releasing a name because doing so could put more people in danger. Authorities said Tuesday the three men and one woman were “executed” on the 10-acre (4-hectare) property about 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City. A fifth victim who was wounded was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital. All were Chinese citizens. Authorities have not identified the victims but said Tuesday they were shot. The case is being investigated as a quadruple homicide. Police have searched the property but did not find the suspect.
KOCO
Girl reported abducted in Kansas found at Oklahoma gas station
OKLAHOMA CITY — A girl reported abducted in Kansas was found after an hour at an Oklahoma gas station. A child abducted at a liquor store parking lot in Wichita was found 74 miles away at a Tonkawa gas station around 8 p.m. Sunday night. According to the Wichita...
okcfox.com
Crews battle house fire on S. Sunnylane Road in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Firefighters responded to a house fire at 4801 SE 104th near South Sunnylane Road on Tuesday night. The homeowner was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, Three cats are still missing. "The one thing in this area, we don't have hydrant,”...
Homeless Alliance awarded largest private gift in nonprofit’s history
A nonprofit organization that helps people end homelessness has received the largest private gift in the organization's history.
OSBI: Victims killed in Kingfisher Co. were executed
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the four people killed Sunday near Hennessey were executed.
Oklahoma City meat company seeing shortage in turkeys this Thanksgiving
This year’s bird flu has caused the loss of 8 million birds according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and increased patrols in Oklahoma County on Friday, November 25.
Man’s dream to sell home shattered after massive fire in Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma man's dream to sell his property is shattered after it went up in flames.
KOCO
Homeowner in north Oklahoma City has different experience with porch pirate
OKLAHOMA CITY — Too often this time of year, porch pirates take delivered packages that don’t belong to them. This time, a homeowner in north Oklahoma City had a different experience with a thief. It’s a common snatch-and-grab crime, but in this case, it’s not about what the...
blackchronicle.com
Sooners rise in latest Big 12 power rankings
Make no mistake about it, the Oklahoma Sooners dominated a fairly good Oklahoma State crew. The Cowboys might have been reeling of late, however that they had their beginning quarterback, and he appeared nicely sufficient for the Pokes to have him drop again to go 80 instances and throw 67 passes.
Two new proposed city ordinances seek to target homelessness in Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma City Council Member is proposing two new ordinances this Tuesday targeting homelessness in Oklahoma City.
New Oklahoma commit Ashton Sanders breaks down his decision
Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral defensive tackle Ashton Sanders announced moments ago he'll play his college ball for Oklahoma. The Sooners recently jumped in with an offer to Sanders and he quickly set up an official visit. He's currently still on his visit and will be in Norman through Monday but decided he was ready to pull the trigger.
Over 200 property owners face off against OTA in court over Open Meeting Act
A new chapter in the battle about the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's (OTA) expansion plan unfolded Monday afternoon as the OTA and a legal team representing more than 200 property owners squared off in a Cleveland County court room.
