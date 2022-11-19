Read full article on original website
Rebels Win Three Quarters in Final Preseason Scrimmage (w/PHOTOS)
Fueled by a strong defensive effort, the Todd County Central Rebels took three of the four quarters in their final preseason scrimmage against the Murray Tigers Tuesday night in Elkton. Murray would end up winning in total points 63-56 thanks to a big first quarter. The scrimmage was played under...
PHOTOS – Caldwell County Tiger Madness
A good-sized crowd of Caldwell County fans turned out for Tiger Madness Tuesday night at the CAB gym. The 2022-23 Tiger and Lady Tiger basketball teams were introduced to the crowd along with the basketball cheerleading squad. The Caldwell cheerleaders performed and the basketball teams did skills competitions. The Lady...
Three Lady Maroon Runners Named to Area 1 Team
Three Madisonville-North Hopkins girls’ cross country runners were named to the All-Area 1 Team. Joy Alexander was named to the Area 1 First Team and earned the Class 3A runner of the year title. Alexander, a senior, had one win and five top-five finishes during the season. She came...
VIDEO – Anaysia Bagwell on Being A Freshman Leader
It’s not often that a freshman is among the leaders in terms of experience on a basketball team. That will be the case this season for the Christian County Lady Colonels. Anaysia Bagwell, who has started at the point for the Lady Colonels since her 7th grade season, is among the “ole ladies” of the team. She recently spoke with YourSportsEdge.Com about her increased leadership role and the upcoming season.
PREVIEW – Southern Colonels Primed for Big Season
By the end of the 2021-2022 basketball season, the Christian County Colonels were the team that nobody really wanted to face. They played solid defense, were athletic, and, if the shots were falling, were fully capable of knocking off anyone in the area. To prove that point, the Colonels took...
Lady Falcon Runners Earn Area 1 Honors
Two Fort Campbell Lady Falcons have earned Area 1 honors following standout seasons on the cross country course. Meg Lubas was named to the All-State Team by the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association. She was also named to the Area 1 First Team, which involves all three classes, and the Class 1A All Area Team.
Lady Falcons Score Top-5 Finish in the Pool
The Fort Campbell Lady Falcons scored a top-five finish at the loaded Henderson County Thankswimming Meet held Saturday at the Deaconess Aquatic Center in Evansville. The Lady Falcons had four individual top-10 finishes and two relay finishes in the top five. Fort Campbell totaled 124 points to finish two points...
Derrin Boyd Hits for 15 as Lipscomb Routs Covenant
Former Caldwell County Tiger Derrin Boyd scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds Monday night in Nashville as his Lipscomb Bisons ran over Covenant College from Lookout Mountain, Georgia, 86-61. Boyd played 23 minutes and added one assist and one steal in the win as Lipscomb improved to 3-2 this...
Falcon Runners Land on All Area Teams
A pair of Fort Campbell High School cross country runners have earned postseason honors. Senior Billy Lubas earned All-State honors from the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association. He was also named to the Area 1 Second Team and was named Class 1A All-Area. Lubas, a senior, had six...
Todd Central Girls Drop Tune-Up to Dickson County, TN (w/PHOTOS)
The Todd County Central girls’ basketball team continued preseason preparation with a scrimmage against Dickson County, TN on Monday in Clarksville, falling 62-33 to the Lady Cougars. The Lady Rebels only trailed by six points after the first quarter but were outscored 19-2 in the second to be on...
Madisonville Runners, Coach Earn Area 1 Cross Country Honors
Four members of the Madisonville-North Hopkins boys’ cross country team have earned Area 1 honors following the 2022 cross country season. Drew Burden was named the Area 1 runner of the year, which encompasses all three classes. He was also named the Class 3A runner of the year. Burden...
Crain, Thomas Named to Class 2A All-Area Team
Two Trigg County High School cross country runners have earned postseason awards. Fatu Crain was named to the Area 1 Second Team, while both she and Alliyah Thomas were named to the Class 2A All-Area Team. Crain, a junior, had five top-10 finishes during the 2022 cross country season. She...
Falcons Take Sixth Place at Henderson County Meet
Helped by three top-five individual performances, the Fort Campbell Falcons finished in sixth place in a loaded field at the Henderson County Thankswimming Meet held at the Deaconess Aquatic Center Saturday in Evansville. Fort Campbell totaled 137 points to finish two points behind fifth place Murray and three points behind...
Blazer Runners Named to All-Area Cross Country Team
Three University Heights Academy cross country runners were named to the Class 1A Area 1 Team. Cole Glover, a sophomore, had four top-five finishes with a season-best third place at the region meet. He ran a personal best time of 16:28 at the Daviess County Classic. Glover capped his season...
Fort Campbell’s Lubas Siblings Named All-State
Fort Campbell siblings Billy and Meg Lubas finished up cross country seasons that saw them both named to the All-State team by the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association. In her first season of running cross country, Meg Lubas, an eighth grader, finished in the top 10 in every...
Hoptown’s Mayes Named to Area 1 XC Teams
Hopkinsville High School’s Lauren Mayes has been named to the Area 1 Second Team and the Class 3A All-Area Team. Mayes, a freshman, had three top-20 finishes during the season with a season-best second place at the King and Queen of the West Invitational. She finished in 13th place at the Class 3A Region 1 Meet and finished 162nd at the state meet.
Hoptown Girls Finish 7th at Henderson Thankswimming
Still without its full team due to sickness and other ailments, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers finished in seventh place Saturday at the Henderson County Thankswimming Meet held at the Deaconess Aquatic Center in Evansville. Hoptown picked up five individual top-five finishes and a third-place relay finish. HOPKINSVILLE RESULTS. Elizabeth Langhi...
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Todd County Central’s Addileigh Wofford
She helped to build the Todd County Central volleyball program into a consistent winner and an All A regional champion, however, the talents of Todd County senior Addileigh Wofford go far beyond the lines of the volleyball court. It is those accomplishments that place Addileigh as this week’s Chick-fil-A ‘Triple A.’
Peacock Flies to Top-10 Finish at Henderson Thankswimming
The Hopkinsville Tigers finished in 14th place at the Henderson County Thankswimming Meet held Saturday at the Deaconess Aquatic Center in Evansville. Cam Peacock finished in sixth place in the 50-yard breaststroke (34.73) and was 19th in the 100-yard IM (1:11.85). McHale Manning-Lewis finished in 67th place in the 50-yard...
Cavanaugh Named All-State, To Attend Murray State
Trigg County High School senior Austin Cavanaugh has been named All-State by the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association for a fourth straight year. In addition, Cavanaugh recently announced he will attend Murray State University to continue his running career. Cavanaugh had five invitational wins during his senior season,...
